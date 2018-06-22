Biomass Gasification, Pyrolysis and Torrefaction, Third Edition, is enhanced with a new topic on processing and cleaning of product gas of gasification and a brief introduction to biomaterials, making it a versatile resource that not only explains the basic principles of energy conversion systems, but also provides valuable insight into the design of a complete biomass conversion systems. With a dedicated focus on the design, analysis and operational aspects of biomass gasification, pyrolysis and torrefaction, this edition offers comprehensive coverage of biomass in its gas, liquid or solid states in a single accessible source.

The author provides many worked design problems, step-by-step design procedures and real data on commercially operating systems. Although the book carries the name ‘biomass’, the bulk of its content is also applicable to non-biomass fuels like coal, petcoke, municipal solid waste and others. This book will help engineers, scientists and operating personnel of biomass gasification, pyrolysis or torrefaction plants, gain better comprehension of the basics of biomass conversion.

