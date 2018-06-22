Biomass Gasification, Pyrolysis and Torrefaction
3rd Edition
Practical Design and Theory
Description
Biomass Gasification, Pyrolysis and Torrefaction, Third Edition, is enhanced with a new topic on processing and cleaning of product gas of gasification and a brief introduction to biomaterials, making it a versatile resource that not only explains the basic principles of energy conversion systems, but also provides valuable insight into the design of a complete biomass conversion systems. With a dedicated focus on the design, analysis and operational aspects of biomass gasification, pyrolysis and torrefaction, this edition offers comprehensive coverage of biomass in its gas, liquid or solid states in a single accessible source.
The author provides many worked design problems, step-by-step design procedures and real data on commercially operating systems. Although the book carries the name ‘biomass’, the bulk of its content is also applicable to non-biomass fuels like coal, petcoke, municipal solid waste and others. This book will help engineers, scientists and operating personnel of biomass gasification, pyrolysis or torrefaction plants, gain better comprehension of the basics of biomass conversion.
Key Features
- Features updates with the most recent research and technology
- Expanded to include a new chapter on syngas purification
- Contains step-by-step process flow diagrams, design data, conversion charts and numerical examples with solutions
- Provides available research results in an easy-to-use design methodology
- Examines the economic aspects of biomass conversion
Readership
Bioenergy professionals and engineers; mechanical engineers, renewable energy engineers, chemical engineers, chemists and material scientists, agricultural and food scientists, operating personnel of biomass gasification, pyrolysis or torrefaction plants
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Economic issues of biomass utilization
3. Biomass Characteristics
4. Torrefaction
5. Pyrolysis
6. Tar Production and Destruction
7. Gasification Theory
8. Design of Biomass Gasifiers
9. Hydrothermal Conversion of Biomass
10. Syngas cleaning
11. Biomass co-firing
12. Production of Synthetic Fuels and Chemicals from Biomass
13. Biomass Handling
14. Analytical techniques for biomass analysis
Appendix A. Definition of Biomass
Appendix B. Physical Constants and unit conversion
Appendix C. Selected Design Data Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 22nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129920
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130407
About the Author
Prabir Basu
Dr. Prabir Basu, founding President of Greenfield Research Incorporated, a private research and development company in Canada that specializes in gasification and torrefaction, is an active researcher and designer of biomass energy conversion systems. Dr. Basu holds a position of Professor in Mechanical Engineering Department and is Head of Circulating Fluidized Bed Laboratory at Dalhousie University, Halifax His current research interests include frontier areas, chemical looping gasification, torrefaction, biomass cofiring amongst others.
Professor Basu also founded of the prestigious triennial International Conference series on Circulating Fluidized Beds, and a private R&D company, Fluidized Bed Systems Limited that specializes on design, training and investigative services on fluidized bed boilers.
Professor Basu has been working in the field of energy conversion and the environment for more than 30 years. Prior to joining the engineering faculty at Dalhousie University (formerly known as the Technical University of Nova Scotia), he worked with both a government research laboratory and a boiler manufacturing company.
Dr. Basu’s passion for the transformation of research results into industrial practice is well known, as is his ongoing commitment to spreading advanced knowledge around the world. He has authored more than 200 research papers and seven monographs in emerging areas of energy and environment, some of which have been translated into Chinese and Korean. He is well known internationally for providing expert advices on circulating fluidized bed boilers and conducting training courses to industries and universities across the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada