Biomass for Energy and the Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080428499, 9780080983820

Biomass for Energy and the Environment

1st Edition

Authors: P. Chartier G.L. Ferrero U.M. Henius S. Hultberg J. Sachau M. Wiinblad
eBook ISBN: 9780080983820
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th January 1997
Page Count: 630
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
423.50
359.98
223.00
189.55
280.00
238.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biomass is set to play an increasing role in the supply of energy, both in the industrialised world and in developing countries, as concern for the state of the global environment grows. The possibility for the acceleration of commercial production has received support from the increasing involvement of the large power producers and the growing political commitments of several European countries.

The 9th European Bioenergy Conference was held in Copenhagen, 24-27 June 1996. Interest in this conference series continues to grow and the event attracted around 700 delegates from 45 countries. In contrast to previous events, more emphasis was placed on demonstrating bioenergy technology in the marketplace. Overviews on recent achievements in commercial or near commercial activities formed the main focus of the event, but highlights of advances in science and technological development were also presented, in addition to papers covering environmental aspects of bioenergy.

The proceedings contain 350 state-of-the-art papers addressing the following areas; primary production of biomass; provision and production of solid biomass fuels; processes for large power plants; processes for decentralised heat and power production; processes for production of transportation fuels; market, economic and environmental aspects of bioenergy and policy measures to overcome non-technical barriers

Readership

For researchers, developers, consulting engineers and policymakers in the field of bioenergy.

Table of Contents

Section headings: Volume 1. Opening Addresses. Primary Production of Biomass. Provision and Production of Solid Biomass Fuels. Processes for Large Central Power Plants. Processes for Decentralized Heat and Power Production. Processes for Production of Transportation Fuels. Market, Economic and Environmental Aspects of Bioenergy. Non-Technical Barriers. Primary Production of Biomass. Volume 2. Provision and Production of Solid Biomass Fuels. Processes for Large Central Power Plants. Processes for Decentralized Heat and Power Production. Volume 3. Processes for Production of Transportation Fuels. Market, Economic and Environmental Aspects of Bioenergy. Policies and Non-technical Barriers. The Johannes Linneborn Prize.

Details

No. of pages:
630
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080983820

About the Author

P. Chartier

Affiliations and Expertise

ADEME, France

G.L. Ferrero

Affiliations and Expertise

European Commission, DG XVII

U.M. Henius

Affiliations and Expertise

Danish Energy Research Programme, Denmark

S. Hultberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Danish Energy Agency, Denmark

J. Sachau

Affiliations and Expertise

European Commission, DG XII

M. Wiinblad

Affiliations and Expertise

Danish Energy Agency, Denmark

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.