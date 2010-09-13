Biomarkers of Kidney Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123756725, 9780123756732

Biomarkers of Kidney Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Charles Edelstein
eBook ISBN: 9780123756732
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123756725
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th September 2010
Page Count: 454
Description

A biomarker is a molecule that is measured as a marker of normal biological processes, disease processes or the response to a diagnostic or therapeutic intervention. Kidney diseases like acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease, diabetic nephropathy, glomerular disease, renal cancer and preeclampsia still have a high morbidity. Measurement of biomarkers in the blood or urine that detect patients at risk of kidney diseases or that detect kidney diseases in the earliest stage may ultimately result in preventative or earlier or more effective treatments for kidney diseases.

Biomarkers of Kidney Disease reviews the basic and clinical research on biomarkers of the common kidney diseases including acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease, renal cancer, diabetic nephropathy, glomerular disease and preeclampsia. The characteristics of an ideal biomarker of kidney diseases and statistical analysis of biomarker studies is detailed. The latest techniques for biomarker detection like metabolomics and proteomics is covered in the book. This comprehensive book details the latest advances made in the field of biomarker research and development in kidney diseases. The book is an ideal companion for those interested in biomarker research and development, proteomics and metabolomics, kidney diseases, statistical analysis, transplantation and preeclampsia.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive, translational source for all aspects of renal biomarkers in one reference work
  • Experts in renal disease biomarkers (from all areas of academic and medical research) take readers from the bench research (cellular and molecular mechanism) to new therapeutic approaches

Readership

Medical and pharmaceutical researchers in nephrology and related renal diseases (diabetes, cardiovascular disease, preeclampsia, lupus); fellows and academic clinicians in nephrology, cardiology, urology, transplant, OB/GYN

Table of Contents

Chapter 1

Characteristics of an Ideal Biomarker of Kidney Diseases

Prasad Devarajan and Michael R. Bennett

Chapter 2

Statistical Analysis of Biomarker Studies

Chirag Parikh and Heather Thiessen Philbrook

Chapter 3

Metabolonomics: Screening for Biomarkers of Kidney Disease

Uwe Christians, Jelena Klawitter, Jost Klawitter, and Jeska Albuisson

Chapter 4

Proteomics: Screening for Biomarkers of Kidney Disease

Uwe Christians, Jelena Klawitter, Jost Klawitter, and Jeska Albuisson

Chapter 5

Biomarkers of Acute Kidney Injury

Charles Edelstein and Sarah Faubel

Chapter 6

Biomarkers of Kidney Transplant Rejection

Alkesh Jani

Chapter 7

Cystatin C-A Biomarker of Risk in Chronic Kidney Disease

Anders Grubb

Chapter 8

Prognostic Biomarkers in Renal Cell Cancer

Roz Banks and Naveen Vasudev

Chapter 9

Biomarkers in Diabetic Nephropathy

Jon Klein and Michael L. Merchant

Chapter 10

Biomarkers in Glomerular Diseases

John M. Arthur

Chapter 11

Diagnostic Markers and Therapeutic Approaches in Preeclampsia

S. Ananth Karumanchi and Ana Sofia Cerdeira

Details

No. of pages:
454
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123756732
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123756725

About the Editor

Charles Edelstein

Charles Edelstein

Education and Training: Medical Schools: MD, University Of Stellenbosch, Cape Town, South Africa (1987)

Fellowships: University of Colorado (University Hospital) Program, Nephrology (1997)

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Director of the Renal Hypertension Clinic, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, Colorado, USA

Reviews

"The emergence of biomarkers to aid diagnosis, guide treatment, and provide prognosis remains one of the hot topics in nephrology. In this new book edited by Charles Edelstein, experts present the state of the art information on the current development and use of biomarkers for a wide range of kidney diseases, including acute kidney injury, glomerulonephritis and nephrotic syndrome, chronic kidney disease, and preeclampsia. I found this book well written and informative, and I would recommend this textbook to anyone interested in new approaches for diagnosing and managing subjects with kidney disease.  While many of the tests are still at the level of investigation, it is heartwarming to see how much has already been done to develop quicker and more accurate ways to diagnose various kidney diseases." --Richard J. Johnson, M.D., Temple Hoyne Buell and NKF of Colorado Endowed Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension, University of Colorado, Denver, USA

"Biomarkers of Kidney Disease, edited by Charles Edelstein, is an excellent state-of-the-art summary which also includes a comprehensive account of newer biomarker discover strategies, such as metabolomics and proteomics, all illustrated by clear examples. There are timely accounts of both acute and chronic kidney diseases and the topics of cancer, diabetic nephropathy, other glomerular diseases, and pre-ecclampsia all receive careful attention. This book will be a very useful reference for both scientists and nephrologists alike." --Professor Zoltán H. Endre, Head, Department of Medicine, University of Otago-Christchurch; Consultant Nephrologist, Christchurch Hospital; Honorary Professor of Medicine University of Queensland & Adjunct Professor University of Canterbury, New Zealand

"Biomarkers of Kidney Disease explores both the practical and conceptual steps performed in the discovery of biomarkers in kidney disease. I highly recommend this book for anyone who wants to learn and gain insight into kidney proteomics and biomarker discovery. It will be most useful for those researchers and clinicians who study and treat kidney disease but students of biomarkers in general will also gain useful insights into this interesting field. The book covers a lot of basics and even experts will pick up a thing or two." --Prof. Dr. Hassan Dihazi, Director Clinical Proteomics Laboratories, Nephrology & Rheumatology, University Medical Centre, Georg-August University Goettingen, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

