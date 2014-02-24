Biomarkers in Toxicology
1st Edition
Description
Biomarkers in Toxicology is a timely and comprehensive reference dedicated to all aspects of biomarkers that relate to chemical exposure and their effects on biological systems. This book includes both vertebrate and non-vertebrate species models for toxicological testing and development of biomarkers. Divided into several key sections, this reference volume contains chapters devoted to topics in molecular-cellular toxicology, as well as a look at the latest cutting-edge technologies used to detect biomarkers of exposure and effects. Each chapter also contains several references to the current literature and important resources for further reading. Given this comprehensive treatment, Biomarkers in Toxicology is an essential reference for all those interested in biomarkers across several scientific and biomedical fields.
Key Features
- Written by international experts who have evaluated the expansive literature to provide you with one resource covering all aspects of toxicology biomarkers
- Identifies and discusses the most sensitive, accurate, unique and validated biomarkers used as indicators of exposure and effect of chemicals of different classes
- Covers special topics and applications of biomarkers, including chapters on molecular toxicology biomarkers, biomarker analysis for nanotoxicology, development of biomarkers for drug efficacy evaluation and much more
Readership
Toxicologists, pharmacologists, biotechnologists, biologists, health professionals, environmental health specialists, and biomedical researchers in academic, industry and regulatory settings
Table of Contents
Part I: General
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Rodents model for toxicity testing and biomarkers
Introduction
The rat
The mouse
The hamster
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 3. Minipig models for toxicity testing and biomarkers
Introduction
Minipigs in Toxicological Testing
Biomarker Development and Qualification
Standard Biomarkers used in Minipig Toxicological Studies
Excipients and Vehicles
Future use and Challenges
Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 4. Nonhuman primates in preclinical research
Introduction
Nonhuman Primates as Animal Models
Clinical Pathology in Nonhuman Primates
Background Lesions in Nonhuman Primates
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 5. Biomarkers of toxicity in zebrafish
Introduction
Zebrafish Background
Ecotoxicological Biomarkers of Toxicity
Examples of Biomarkers of Fish Toxicity
An Example of an Established Biomarker: Vitellogenin
Cautions
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 6. Caenorhabditis elegans as a model for biomarkers of diseases and toxicities
Introduction
C. Elegans and Biomarkers
Biomarkers for General Organ Damage
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Cancers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 7. Alternative animal toxicity testing and biomarkers
Introduction
Use of Alternatives to Animal Testing and Biomarkers
Reasons for Developing Alternatives to Animal Tests and the Role of Biomarkers
Examples of Organizations Researching and Funding Alternatives to Animal Testing and Biomarker Development
Achieving 3RS with Minimal to no Animal Testing by using Biomarkers
Applications of In Vitro Tests and Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 8. Toxicokinetic-toxicodynamic modeling
Introduction
Toxicokinetic Models
Toxicodynamic Models
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Part II: Systems Toxicity Biomarkers
Chapter 9. Central nervous system toxicity biomarkers
Introduction
Measuring CNS Dysfunctions
Biomarkers in Neurotoxicology
A Case Study: The Organophosphorus Insecticides
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 10. Peripheral nervous system toxicity biomarkers
Introduction
Organization of the Nervous System
Types of Biomarkers of the PNS
PNS Biomarkers Based on Mechanisms
PNS Biomarker Methodology
Autonomic Nervous System
Role of peripheral nervous system in Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body disease
Biomarkers of Enteric Nervous System
Emerging Avenues of PNS Biomarker Developments: Exosomes
Personalized Medicine
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 11. Cardiovascular toxicity biomarkers
Introduction
Physiology of the Cardiovascular System
Cardiac Toxicity
Cardiac Biomarkers
Biomarker of Myocardial Ionic Dysfunction
Biomarkers of Wall Stretch
Biomarkers of Necrosis
Biomarkers of Inflammation
Remodeling
Neurohormonal Action
Vascular Biomarkers
Other Markers
Markers of Drug-Induced Toxicity
Cardiac Biomarkers of Illegal Drugs, Chemicals, and Terror Agents
Future Trends in Cardiovascular Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 12. Respiratory toxicity biomarkers
Introduction
The Respiratory System
Causes of Lung Injury and Disease
Types of Lung Injuries and Pathologies
Sampling Methods for Analysis of Biomarkers of Lung Toxicity
Types of Lung Toxicity Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 13. Hepatic toxicity biomarkers
Introduction to Liver Toxicity
Overview of Liver Physiology, Toxicity, and Pathology
Review of Existing Biomarkers of Liver Toxicity
Review of Emerging Biomarkers
Biomarker Qualification and Validation
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 14. Conventional and emerging renal biomarkers
Introduction
Characteristics of Biomarkers
Traditional Biomarkers
Newer Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 15. Gastrointestinal toxicity biomarkers
Introduction
Biomarkers for Gastrointestinal Damage
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 16. Biomarkers of acute and chronic pancreatitis
Introduction
Anatomical, Physiological, and Metabolic Considerations for Pancreatic Injury
Biomarkers of Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis
Biomarkers of endocrine and autoimmune pancreatitis
Biomarkers for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 17. Skeletal muscle toxicity biomarkers
Introduction
Muscle Types
Pesticides
Metals
Therapeutic Drugs
Drugs of Abuse
Venoms and Zootoxins
Botulinum Toxin
Myotoxic Plants
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 18. Dermal toxicity biomarkers
Introduction
Why are biomarkers of dermal toxicity needed?
Biochemical Markers of Dermal Injury
Markers of Exposure
Histological/Ultrastructural Markers
Defining Skin Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 19. Ocular biomarkers in diseases and toxicities
Introduction
Ocular Biomarkers
Systemic Agents and Ocular Toxicity
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 20. Biomarkers of toxicity in human placenta
Introduction
Placental development and structure
Toxic and Hormonally Active Chemicals in Human Placenta
Placental Functions And Molecular Pathways Involved In Toxicity
Potential Biomarkers of Toxicity in Human Placenta
Use of Placenta in Regulatory Toxicology – Considerations by ecvam and other Organizations
CONCLUDING REMARKS AND FUTURE DIRECTIONS
References
Chapter 21. Blood and bone marrow toxicity biomarkers
Introduction
Hematopoietic System
Mechanisms of Hematotoxicity
Biomarkers of Hematotoxicity
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 22. Immunotoxicity biomarkers
Introduction
The Immune System
Mechanisms of Immunotoxicity
Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Part III: Agents Toxicity Biomarkers
Chapter 23. Insecticides
Introduction
Organophosphates and Carbamates
Chlorinated Hydrocarbons
Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids
Amitraz
Neonicotinoids
Fipronil
Ivermectin and Selamectin
Rotenone
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 24. Herbicides and fungicides
Introduction
Background
Toxicokinetics
Mechanism of Action
Biomarkers and Biomonitoring of Exposure
Herbicides
Fungicides
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 25. Polychlorinated biphenyls, polybrominated biphenyls, and brominated flame retardants
Introduction
Polychlorinated Biphenyls
Polybrominated Biphenyls
Brominated Flame Retardants
Thyroid Hormone Disruption as a Biomarker of Exposure and Effect
Perturbed Calcium Homeostasis and Kinase Signaling as Biomarkers of Effect
Induction of Cytochrome P450 Enzymes as a Biomarker of Exposure and Effect
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 26. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons
Introduction
Biomarkers of Exposure
Biomarkers of Effect
Biomarkers of susceptibility
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 27. Bisphenol A
Introduction
Mechanisms of Action
Hallmarks of Exposure to Bisphenol A at the Tissue Level
Bisphenol A Metabolites
Biomolecular Responses to Bisphenol A Exposure
Polymorphisms and Sensitivity to BISPHENOL A Exposure
Risk Assessment
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 28. Melamine
Introduction and Historical Background
Toxicology of Melamine
Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 29. Metals
Introduction
Classification of Biomarkers
Selection of an Ideal Biomarker: Benefits and Drawbacks
Biomonitoring of Exposure to Heavy Metals
Lead
Arsenic
Mercury
Cadmium
Chromium
Thallium
Manganese
Current Concerns and Biological Relevance
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 30. Chemical and biological warfare agents
Introduction
Desirable Properties of Biomarkers
Chemical Warfare Agents
Classification of Chemical Warfare Agents
Biomarkers of Exposure to Chemical Warfare Agents
Nerve Agents
Blister Agents or Vesicants
Biological Warfare Agents
Classification of Biological Warfare Agents: Modes of Delivery and Possible Portals of Entry
Biomonitoring of Exposure to Biological Warfare Agents
Anthrax
Smallpox
Plague
Botulism
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 31. Freshwater cyanotoxins
Introduction
Hepatotoxins
Neurotoxins
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 32. Mycotoxins
Introduction
Aflatoxins
Ochratoxins
Fumonisins
Deoxynivalenol Trichothecene
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 33. Poisonous plants: biomarkers for diagnosis
Introduction
Astragalus and Oxytropis Species (Locoweeds, Nitrotoxin Spp., and Selenium Accumulators)
Larkspurs (Delphinium Spp.)
Lupines (Lupinus Spp.)
Poison Hemlock (Conium Maculatum)
Water Hemlock (Cicuta Spp.)
Ponderosa Pine Needles (Pinus Spp.)
Rayless Goldenrod (Isocoma Pluriflora) and White Snakeroot (Ageratina Altissima)
Halogeton (Halogeton glomeratus)
Pyrrolizidine Alkaloid-Containing Plants
Photosensitizing Plants
Death Camas
Knapweeds: Centaurea Spp.
Conclusions
References
Part IV: Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals Biomarkers
Chapter 34. Biomarkers of drug toxicity
Introduction
Biomarkers of Drug-Induced Liver Toxicity
Biomarkers of Drug-Induced Kidney Toxicity
Biomarkers of Drug-Induced Vascular Injury
Biomarkers of Drug-Induced Cardiac Injury
Biomarkers of Drug-Induced Brain Injury
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 35. Biomarkers of toxicity for dietary ingredients contained in dietary supplements
Introduction
Overview of Regulation of Dietary Supplements in the USA
Biomarkers of Toxicity: Dietary Ingredients
Biomarkers of Toxicity: Toxic Compounds in New Dietary Ingredients
Biomarkers of Toxicity: Active Moiety of a Dietary Ingredient
Use of Biomarkers to Address Safety of Multiple Ingredients in New Dietary Ingredient Notifications
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 36. Nutriphenomics in rodent models: Impact of dietary choices on toxicological biomarkers
Introduction
Dietary Choices
Diet-Induced Metabolic Disorders
Control Diet Influence on Phenotype
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Part V: Biomarkers of Petroleum Products and Mixtures Toxicity
Chapter 37. Biomarkers of petroleum products toxicity
Introduction
Chemical Markers
Biochemical Biomarkers
Tissue and Body Fluid Levels of Petroleum Hydrocarbons
Histopathology
Biomarkers in Birds
Dispersants
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 38. Biomarkers of chemical mixture toxicity
Introduction
Potential Chemical Mixtures
Biomonitoring for Assessing Human Exposure to Chemical Mixtures
Risk Assessment of Combined Actions of Chemical Mixtures
Biomarkers of Target Organ Toxicity of Chemical Mixtures
Nonspecific Biomarkers of Toxic Response
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Part VI: Biomarkers of Radiation, Nanoparticles, and Carcinogenesis
Chapter 39. Biomarkers of radiation injury and response
Introduction
Background
Interaction of Radiation with Matter
Biological Consequences of Radiation
Effects of Radiation on Organisms
Biomonitoring of Exposure to Radiation
Biomarker Selection and Use
DNA: Chromosome, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism, and Methylation
RNA
Protein Biomarkers
Metabolomics
Microbiome
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 40. Biomarker analysis for nanotoxicology
Introduction
Nano–Bio Interface
Biomarkers Used for Nanotoxicity
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 41. Engineered nanomaterials: Biomarkers of exposure and effect
Introduction and Background
Classification and Characteristics of Nanomaterials
Definition and Meaning of Biological Monitoring and its Application to Engineered Nanomaterials
Biological Interactions Relevant to Biomarkers of Exposure to Engineered Nanomaterials at Molecular, Cellular, and Organ Level
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 42. Epigenetic biomarkers in toxicology
Introduction
DNA Methylation
Histone Modifications
Epigenetics and Disease
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 43. Genotoxicity biomarkers: Molecular basis of genetic variability and susceptibility
Introduction
Genotoxic Biomarker Detection Methods
Biomarkers and Mechanism of Action
Molecular Basis of Genetic Variability and Susceptibility
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 44. Risk factors as biomarkers of susceptibility in breast cancer
Introduction
Life Stage Susceptibility
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 45. Pancreatic and ovarian cancer biomarkers
Introduction
Currently used Clinical Biomarkers
Diagnostic Biomarkers
Prognostic Biomarkers
Predictive Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 46. Prostate cancer biomarkers
Introduction
Biomarkers and Cancer Biomarkers
Screening for Prostate Cancer
Criteria and Validation of Prostate Cancer Biomarkers
History of Prostate Cancer Biomarkers
Candidate Biomarkers for Prostate Cancer
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 47. Biomonitoring exposures to carcinogens
Introduction
Assessing Exposures
Assessing Effects
Assessing Susceptibility
Discovery and Validation of New Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Part VII: Special Topics
Chapter 48. Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease
Introduction
Genetic Risk Factors for ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
Mechanisms of Synaptic Dysfunction and Neuronal Loss
Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 49. Biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease
Introduction
Genetic Biomarkers
Biochemical Markers
Neuroimaging Markers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 50. Cytoskeletal disruption as a biomarker of developmental neurotoxicity
Introduction
Microtubules
Microfilaments
Intermediate Filaments
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 51. Biomarkers of mitochondrial dysfunction and toxicity
Introduction
Mitochondrial Function: General Overview
Mitochondrial Toxicity
Xenobiotics and Mitochondrial Dysfunction
Mitochondria and Disease
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 52. Biomarkers of oxidative/nitrosative stress and neurotoxicity
Introduction
Lipid Peroxidation and Markers of Oxidative Stress
Excitotoxicity and Oxidative Damage
Neuroinflammation and Oxidative Injury
Metal Toxicity and Oxidative Injury
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 53. Citrulline: Pharmacological perspectives and role as a biomarker in diseases and toxicities
Introduction
Citrulline: More Efficacious than Arginine – Justification
Salient Aspects of NITRIC OXIDE
Biochemical Aspects
Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Citrulline
Citrulline as a Biomarker in Diseases
Conditions in Which Citrulline May Prove to Be a Biomarker in the Future
Citrulline as a Biomarker in Toxicities
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 54. Pathological biomarkers in toxicology
Introduction
Diagnostic Pathology
Morphologic (Gross and Microscopic) Pathology
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Part VIII: Applications of Biomarkers in Toxicology
Chapter 55. Biomarkers in drug safety evaluation
Introduction
Use of Biomarkers in Drug Safety Evaluation
Traditional Indicators for Drug Toxicity Assessment
Translation and Qualification of Safety Biomarkers
Biomarker Validation and Qualification
Integration and Use of Safety Biomarkers in Drug Development
Safety Biomarkers for Preclinical and/or Clinical Perspectives
Genetic Biomarkers
Importance of Understanding Specific Mechanisms of Toxicity in Drug Development
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 56. Membrane transporters and transporter substrates as biomarkers for drug pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and toxicity/adverse events
Introduction
Membrane Transporters as Biomarkers for Drug Pharmacodynamics: Example of Multidrug Resistance in Cancers
Membrane Transporters as Biomarkers for Drug Pharmacokinetics: The Role of Polymorphisms in Drug ABSORPTION, DISPOSITION, METABOLISM, AND EXCRETION
Physiological Substrates of Transporters as Biomarkers
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 57. Biomarkers in biomonitoring of xenobiotics
Introduction
Requirements of a Biomarker for Toxicological Testing and Biomonitoring of Xenobiotics Exposure
Biological Samples Used for Biomonitoring Exposure Through Biomarkers
Biomarkers of Exposure for Monitoring Xenobiotics Exposure
Biomarkers of Effect in Toxicology Testing
Biomarkers of Susceptibility
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 58. Biomarkers of susceptibility: Pharmacogenomics and toxicogenomics
Introduction
Biomarkers Defined
Biomarkers of Susceptibility
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 59. Biomarkers for drugs of abuse and neuropsychiatric disorders: Models and mechanisms
Introduction
Drugs of Abuse
Amphetamine
Cocaine
Opioids
Cannabinoids/Marijuana
Alcohol
Abused Substances and Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Animal Models in Neuropsychiatry
Biomarkers of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 60. MicroRNA expression as an indicator of tissue toxicity
Introduction
Standard Toxicity Measurements (Tissue and Circulating Biomarkers)
Nomenclature
Database
Sample Preparation
Kinetics and Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics
Organ Systems
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 61. Percellome toxicogenomics project as a source of biomarkers of chemical toxicity
Introduction
Animal Studies and Percellome Data Generation
Comprehensive Selection of Responding mRNAs
Merging of Toxicogenomics Project Data to Percellome Database
Estragole Study
Pentachlorophenol Study
Merging the Toxicogenomics project Data into the Percellome Database
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 62. Transcriptomic biomarkers in safety and risk assessment of chemicals
Introduction
Transcriptomics in Biomarker Discovery
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 63. Biomarkers in computational toxicology
Introduction
Exposure Modeling
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter 64. Biomarkers in toxicology, risk assessment, and environmental chemical regulations
Introduction
Biomarkers
Toxicology and Risk Assessment
Biomarkers of Exposure
Biomarkers of Effect
Cancer-Related Biomarkers
Biomarkers of Susceptibility
Molecular Mechanisms and Risk Assessment
Integration with Environmental Regulations
Concluding Remarks and Future Direction
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 24th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124046498
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124046306
About the Editor
Ramesh Gupta
Dr. Ramesh C. Gupta, Professor & Head of Toxicology Department at Murray State university, is engaged in experimental brain research in relation to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and pesticide toxicity. He has delivered lectures in Australia, Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, Czech Republic, China, South Korea, and Sweden. He served the panels of NIH, CDC, NIOSH, and NAS. He has >350 publications to his credit, including seven major books with Elsevier: (1) Toxicology of Organophosphate and Carbamate Compounds, (2) Veterinary Toxicology: Basic and Clinical Principles, (3) Handbook of Toxicology of Chemical Warfare Agents, (4) Anticholinesterase Pesticides: Metabolism, Neurotoxicity, and Epidemiology, (5) Reproductive and Developmental Toxicology, (6) Biomarkers in Toxicology and (7) Neutraceuticals. He is recipient of Murray State University's distinguished researcher award of the year-2006. He is a diplomate of American Board of Toxicology, and fellow of American College of Toxicology, American College of Nutrition, and Academy of Toxicological Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Toxicology Department, Breathitt Veterinary Center, Murray State University, Hopkinsville, KY, USA
Reviews
"...thoroughly conveys the very important role that biomarkers play in biological research and other applications…provides an indepth reference resource for those in the field of toxicology and chemical safety assessment."--Lab Animal
"...an important text for every toxicologist because the scope of the volume is greater than simply identifying indicators of adverse consequences of toxicants...will become a standard text and reference for every toxicologist." -International Journal of Toxicology
"This is a thorough book, covering animal models, organ systems, and specific xenobiotic classes in biomarker research. Animal models and mechanisms of toxicity are particularly well covered…This is the first book of its kind, and it is a fantastic introduction and reference for anyone interested in biomarkers of toxicity." Rating: 3 Stars --Doody.com, June 6, 2014
"The book presents an excellent comprehensive discussion of biomarkers in various specialized areas of toxicology. These include toxicity testing models, biomarkers in biological systems and special physiological states such as certain disease conditions, specific agents as biomarkers, and biomarkers of special areas of interest such as petroleum products, radiation, nanoparticles and carcinogenesis. It strengthens the scientific information with discussions in biomarker applications in toxicology such as in biomonitoring, evaluation of pharmaceuticals and susceptibility, indicators of toxicity, computational toxicology and risk assessment. It is unique in the broad coverage in the overall areas and in the in-depth knowledge in each area. The discussion of biomarkers in biological or organ systems is particularly useful for an understanding of some issues relating to key toxicity endpoints for the nervous system, cardiovascular system, respiratory system, ocular system, gastrointestinal system, skeletal system, immune system, placenta, blood and bone marrow, kidney, liver and pancreas. It is an outstanding reference source for those interested in biomarkers in scientific and biomedical fields, toxicology and risk assessment." -Anna M. Fan, PhD, DABT, California EPA, Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, Oakland, CA
"Natural and man-made toxins (pesticides, manufacturing chemicals, natural toxins, etc.) are important elements of the world where we now live. This book, “Biomarkers in Toxicology” provides an extensive and broad review of current markers for toxicological exposure provided by contributing experts from across the world and across multiple disciplines. This rapidly emerging and important field has relevance in human and animal health including risks from environmental, accidental or intentional exposures to natural toxins and anthropogenic compounds. This comprehensive review is a valuable and important resource for scientists, regulators, diagnosticians, epidemiologists, clinicians, veterinarians and others interested in toxicology. This is an excellent overview of the current state of knowledge of Biomarkers in toxicology and will surely provide the basis for future editions as this rapidly changing field progresses." -Kip E. Panter, PhD, USDA- Agricultural Research Service, Poisonous Plant Research Laboratory, Logan, UT
"As the use of biomarkers in toxicology is becoming increasingly important, this book reviews in depth the new developments relevant to chemical exposures, particularly in relation to emerging biomarkers of exposure, response and susceptibility. The book also covers the current status of biomarkers for predicting toxicity, either in clinical and experimental settings, by focusing on the improved tools available for the identification and characterization of organ-specific toxicity at the cellular and molecular levels. Novel and breakthrough technologies are considered throughout the book, which makes it of great help for scientists from academia, industry and regulatory agencies." -Antonio F. Hernández, PhD, University of Granada School of Medicine, Department of Legal Medicine and Toxicology, Granada, Spain