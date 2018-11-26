Biomarkers in Cardiovascular Disease

Preface

1. Lab Standards: A Practical Guide for Clinicians

2. Statistical interpretation of the utility and value of a biomarker

3. Hypertension: Key Markers of Injury and Prognosis

4. Diabetes: Key Markers of Injury and Prognosis

5. Advanced Lipid Testing

6. HDL and HDL Cholesterol

7. Inflammation and CVD: State of Science

8. Cardiac Injury, Maladaptation, and Heart Failure Incidence

9. Biomarkers to Assess and Guide the Management of Heart Failure

10. Biomarkers to Assess and Guide the Management of Acute Coronary Syndrome

11. Biomarkers to Assist in the Evaluation of Chest Pain: A Practical Guide

12. Biomarkers to Assist in the Evaluation of Shortness of Breath: A Practical Guide

13. Anti-Platelet Therapy: Role of Biomarkers

14. Biomarkers in the Management of Venous Thrombosis

15. Metabolomics, Proteomics, and Genomics: An Introduction for the Clinician

16. A Peek into the Future: How Biomarkers May Guide Us in the Future