Biomarkers in Cardiovascular Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323548359, 9780323548366

Biomarkers in Cardiovascular Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Vijay Nambi
eBook ISBN: 9780323548366
Paperback ISBN: 9780323548359
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2018
Page Count: 198
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the ways in which biomarkers can be used to assess and guide the management of cardiovascular disease in the clinical setting. This concise, clinically-focused resource by Dr. Vijay Nambi consolidates today’s available information on this rapidly changing topic into one convenient resource, making it an ideal, easy-to-digest reference for cardiology practitioners, fellows, and residents.

Key Features

  • Covers lab standards and statistical interpretation of biomarkers with a clinical focus.

  • Discusses relevant conditions such as hypertension and diabetes as key markers of injury and prognosis.

  • Includes current information on biomarkers to assess and guide the management of heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, chest pain, shortness of breath, and more.

  • Concludes the book with a timely chapter on how biomarkers may guide cardiologists in the future.

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Lab Standards: A Practical Guide for Clinicians

2. Statistical interpretation of the utility and value of a biomarker

3. Hypertension: Key Markers of Injury and Prognosis

4. Diabetes: Key Markers of Injury and Prognosis

5. Advanced Lipid Testing

6. HDL and HDL Cholesterol

7. Inflammation and CVD: State of Science

8. Cardiac Injury, Maladaptation, and Heart Failure Incidence

9. Biomarkers to Assess and Guide the Management of Heart Failure

10. Biomarkers to Assess and Guide the Management of Acute Coronary Syndrome

11. Biomarkers to Assist in the Evaluation of Chest Pain: A Practical Guide

12. Biomarkers to Assist in the Evaluation of Shortness of Breath: A Practical Guide

13. Anti-Platelet Therapy: Role of Biomarkers

14. Biomarkers in the Management of Venous Thrombosis

15. Metabolomics, Proteomics, and Genomics: An Introduction for the Clinician

16. A Peek into the Future: How Biomarkers May Guide Us in the Future

About the Editor

Vijay Nambi

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Baylor College of Medicine, Cardiology Department; Houtson, TX, United States

