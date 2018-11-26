Biomarkers in Cardiovascular Disease
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the ways in which biomarkers can be used to assess and guide the management of cardiovascular disease in the clinical setting. This concise, clinically-focused resource by Dr. Vijay Nambi consolidates today’s available information on this rapidly changing topic into one convenient resource, making it an ideal, easy-to-digest reference for cardiology practitioners, fellows, and residents.
Key Features
- Covers lab standards and statistical interpretation of biomarkers with a clinical focus.
- Discusses relevant conditions such as hypertension and diabetes as key markers of injury and prognosis.
- Includes current information on biomarkers to assess and guide the management of heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, chest pain, shortness of breath, and more.
- Concludes the book with a timely chapter on how biomarkers may guide cardiologists in the future.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Lab Standards: A Practical Guide for Clinicians
2. Statistical interpretation of the utility and value of a biomarker
3. Hypertension: Key Markers of Injury and Prognosis
4. Diabetes: Key Markers of Injury and Prognosis
5. Advanced Lipid Testing
6. HDL and HDL Cholesterol
7. Inflammation and CVD: State of Science
8. Cardiac Injury, Maladaptation, and Heart Failure Incidence
9. Biomarkers to Assess and Guide the Management of Heart Failure
10. Biomarkers to Assess and Guide the Management of Acute Coronary Syndrome
11. Biomarkers to Assist in the Evaluation of Chest Pain: A Practical Guide
12. Biomarkers to Assist in the Evaluation of Shortness of Breath: A Practical Guide
13. Anti-Platelet Therapy: Role of Biomarkers
14. Biomarkers in the Management of Venous Thrombosis
15. Metabolomics, Proteomics, and Genomics: An Introduction for the Clinician
16. A Peek into the Future: How Biomarkers May Guide Us in the Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548366
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323548359
About the Editor
Vijay Nambi
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Baylor College of Medicine, Cardiology Department; Houtson, TX, United States