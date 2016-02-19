Biology of Termites
1st Edition
Description
Biology of Termites, Volume I presents the anatomical, physiological, biochemical, and behavioral laboratory and field studies of termite species. Although termites have been associated mainly with damage, only less than 10% of the species have actually been recorded as pests, obscuring their important ecological role in the breakdown of vegetative matter and their variety and complexity of structure, physiology, social behavior, caste differentiation and regulation, and other aspects of their biology.
After briefly describing the social organization, classification, and research history of termites, the book discusses the external morphology of these species and the similarities and differences between the various groups and the different castes. The subsequent chapters cover the internal anatomy of termites, including their digestive physiology, exocrine and endocrine glands, reproductive and nervous systems, and sense organs. Other chapters deal with the social behavior and communication in the termites and the termite colonizing flights and associated activities. The book also examines caste differentiation in the three lower termite families, namely, Hodotermitidae, Kalotermitidae, and Rhinotermitidae. This volume includes discussions on the rearing, feeding, and biochemistry of termites; the radioisotopes for feeding studies; and the moisture requirements for termite survival. The concluding chapters deal with the introduction or interception of termites by humans and their association with fungi, as well as the relationships of termite hosts with termitophiles.
Termite biologists, zoologists, botanists, ecologists, behaviorists, biochemists, endocrinologists, and economic entomologists will find this volume invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. What are Termites? Their Social Organization
II. Classification
III. Recent History of Termite Research
References
Chapter 2 External Anatomy
I. Introduction
II. The Head
III. The Thorax
IV. The Abdomen
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3 The Digestive System
I. Introduction
II. Nutritive Regime
III. General Structure of the Digestive Tube (Workers)
IV. Comparative Anatomy
V. Physiology
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Glands and Secretions
I. Introduction
II. Exocrine Glands
III. Endocrine Glands
References
Chapter 5 The Reproductive System
I. Introduction
II. The Primary Female
III. The Primary Male
IV. Neotenics and Neuters
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 Nervous System and Sense Organs
I. Central Nervous System
II. Sensory Organs
References
Chapter 7 Social Behavior and Communication
I. Introduction
II. Sexual Behavior
III. Feeding Behavior and Foraging
IV. Nest Building and Construction Behavior
V. Colony Odor, Alarm, and Defense
VI. Regulatory Behavior
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8 Flight and Colony Foundation
I. Introduction
II. Preflight Activities of the Colony
III. Flight
IV. Postflight Behavior
V. Foundation and Development of the Colony
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 9 Caste Differentiation in the Lower Termites
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Terms
III. The Hodotermitidae
IV. The Kalotermitidae
V. The Rhinotermitidae
VI. Discussion and Summary
References
Chapter 10 Formation of Castes in the Higher Termites
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics of the Castes and their Differentiation
III. Comparative Studies of Polymorphism in the Termitidae
IV. Variations of Polymorphism with Time
V. Determination of Polymorphism
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 11 Rearing of Termites and Testing Methods Used in the Laboratory
I. General Preconditions for Rearing, Breeding, and Testing
II. Rearing and Breeding
III. Testing
References
Chapter 12 Feeding Relationships and Radioisotope Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Radioisotope Studies of Food Exchange
III. Conclusion
References
Chapter 13 Biochemical Studies in Termites
I. Introduction
II. Food and Digestion
III. Hemolymph Components
IV. Lipids
V. Defensive Secretions
VI. Pheromones and Attractants
References
Chapter 14 Water Relations in Termites
I. Introduction
II. Survival Comparisons
III. Factors Influencing Survival Time during Experimental Drying
IV. Cultural Requirements in the Laboratory
V. Phyletic Considerations
References
Chapter 15 Species Introduced by Man
I. Introduction
II. Individual Histories of Introduction or Interception
III. General Conclusions from the Study of Introductions
References
Chapter 16 The Association of Termites and Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Fungi in Relation to Nutrition of Termites
III. Fungi Saprophytic in Termite Nest Structures
IV. Fungi Parasitic on or Pathogenic to Termites
V. Termites as Carriers of Fungi
VI. Use of Termite Fungi by Man
References
Chapter 17 The Biology of Termitophiles
I. Termitophiles in General
II. Collecting Termitophiles
III. The Evolution of Selected Termitophiles
IV. Termite-Termitophile Integrating Mechanisms
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
