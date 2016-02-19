Biology of Radioiodine
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Hanford Symposium on the Biology of Radioiodine
Biology of Radioiodine presents the proceedings of the Hanford Symposium on the Biology of Radioiodine by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and the Hanford Laboratories of the General Electric Company, held in Richland, Washington, on July 17–19, 1963. This book discusses the biochemistry and physiology of radioiodine. Organized into 53 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the comprehensive research program on radioiodine. This text then examines the risk in the occupations involving exposure to radiation. Other chapters consider the properties of different radioiodines, including fission yield, half-life, radiations, and precursors in the fission product decay series. This book discusses as well the empirical relationships relating the transfer of radioiodine from air to grass. The final chapter deals with biomedical considerations when large quantities of radioiodine are released in the environment. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, physiologists, biochemists, and scientists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Statement of Problem
Banquet Address—What Is a Permissible Dose?
Physical Origin and Dispersion of Radioiodine
Radioiodine Release Incident at the Savannah River Plant
Chemical and Physical Nature of Fallout I131 and Carrier-Free I131 Released in Air: An Abstract
Physical and Chemical Form of I131 in Fallout
Meteorological Processes in the Transport of Weapon Radioiodine
Biological Disposition of Radioiodine
Entry of I131 into Biological Systems and Man"s Food
Loss of I131 from Fallout-Contaminated Vegetation
Deposition of Iodine onto Plant Leaves from Air
Foliar Sorption of I131 by Plants
The Relationship Between I131 Concentrations in Various Environmental Samples
Vegetation Retention and Vegetation-Milk Ratios of Fallout I131
Patterns of I131 Levels in Pasteurized Milk Network
Cooperative Field Studies on Environmental Factors Influencing I131 Levels in Milk
Comparative Uptake of Iodine Isotopes via Several Routes of Entry in Different Species of Animals and Man
Factors Influencing the Thyroid Uptake of Iodine Isotopes from Nuclear Fission
Uptake of I131 by Fresh-Water Organisms: An Abstract
Iodine Uptake from a Single Inhaled Exposure: An Abstract
Thyroid Uptake of Radioiodine Following Various Routes of Administration
Comparison of Ingestion to Inhalation Dose to Man from I131
Metabolism of Te132—I132 in Lactating Sheep
Radioiodine Uptake in Native Animals at the NRTS and Environs
I131 in Milk and Thyroid of Dairy Cattle Following a Single Contamination Event and Prolonged Daily Administration
Thyroidal Radioiodine Concentrations in North American Deer Following 1961-1963 Nuclear Weapons Tests
Quantitative Relationships between Fallout Radioiodine on Native Vegetation and in the Thyroids of Herbivores
Relation of Milk Secretion to Iodine in Milk: An Abstract
Thyroidal Deposition in Man, Rat and Dog of Radioiodine from Milk and Non-Milk Sources
Differential Accumulation of I131 from Local Fallout in People and Milk
Radioiodine Concentration in Fetal Human Thyroid Gland from Fallout
Uptake and Transfer of Fallout I131 in Pregnant Women
Fallout I131 in Children—In Vivo Measurements
Environmental I131 in Children and Adults—A Report on Recent Post Mortem and Whole Body Counter Measurements: An Abstract
Estimation of the Distribution of Thyroid Doses in a Population Exposed to I131 from Weapons Tests
I131 Dose to Human Thyroids in New York City from Nuclear Tests in 1962
Weights of Human Thyroids in New York City
Variability of the I131 Concentrations in the Milk Distribution System of a Large City
Human Thyroid Uptake and Bodily Elimination of I131 for the Case of Single and Continual Ingestion of Bound Iodine in Resin-Treated Milk
Thyroid Metabolism in Children and Adults Using Very Small (Nanocurie) Doses of I125 and I131
Biological Effects of Radioiodine
Comparative Early and Late Effects of Single and Prolonged Exposure in Young and Adults of Various Animal Species
Radiopathology and Dosimetry in the Thyroid Region of Goitrous Killifish Fed I131 under Euryhaline Conditions: An Abstract
Effect of I131 on Reproductive Performance in Ewes
Problems of Estimating the Hazard of Radioiodine Following a Nuclear Attack
Comparative Effects of Radioiodine and X-Irradiation of the Thyroid
Effects, Including Carcinogenesis, of I131 and X-Rays on the Thyroid of Experimental Animals
Comparative Effects of I131 and X-Irradiation on Sheep Thyroids
Induction of Neoplasms in Thyroid Glands of Rats by Subtotal Thyroidectomy and by Injection of One Microcurie of I131: An Abstract
Carcinogenic Effects of I131 Compared With X-Irradiation
The Relationship Between Radiation Dose Delivered to the Thyroids of Children and the Subsequent Development of Malignant Tumours
Prophylactic and Therapeutic Measures
Prophylactic and Therapeutic Measures for Radioiodine Contamination
Effect of I127 on Thyroid Uptake of Inhaled I131
Experimental Studies on the Elimination of Radioiodine from the Body
Effect of Varying Stable Iodine in Diets of Cows Fed I131 on Uptake of I131 in Man Drinking the Milk: An Abstract
Conclusion and Acknowledgments
Special Editorial
Biomedical Considerations in Accidental Releases of Radioiodine
