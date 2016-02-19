Biology of Plant Litter Decomposition V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122150029, 9780323144339

Biology of Plant Litter Decomposition V2

1st Edition

Editors: C.H. Dickinson
eBook ISBN: 9780323144339
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 622
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biology of Plant Litter Decomposition, Volume II is organized into two parts. The first part focuses on the organisms involved in plant litter decomposition, particularly, their structure and function. The second part deals with the environmental conditions under which breakdown occurs over the whole global surface. This volume separately considers terrestrial, freshwater, and marine environments. Furthermore, it describes two anthropocentric aspects: agriculture, with an emphasis on the importance of the saprophytic activity of plant pathogenic fungi, and the increasingly important composting of urban waste. This book will be invaluable to science students and instructors, as well as to biologists, botanists, marine ecologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Part II. The Organisms

8. Bacteria

9. Actinomycetes

10. Terrestrial fungi

11. Aquatic fungi: freshwater and marine

12. Protozoa

13. Nematodes

14. Oligochaetes

15. Microarthropods

16. Macroarthropods

17. Mollusca

18. Aquatic Crustacea

Part III. The Environment

19. Decomposition of litter on the soil surface

20. Decomposition of litter in soil

21. Decomposition of litter in fresh water

22. Decomposition of litter in the marine environment

23. Decomposition of agricultural crop debris

24. Decomposition of urban waste

Author Index

Subject Index

Systematic Index




Details

No. of pages:
622
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323144339

About the Editor

C.H. Dickinson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.