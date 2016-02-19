Biology of Plant Litter Decomposition V2
1st Edition
Description
Biology of Plant Litter Decomposition, Volume II is organized into two parts. The first part focuses on the organisms involved in plant litter decomposition, particularly, their structure and function. The second part deals with the environmental conditions under which breakdown occurs over the whole global surface. This volume separately considers terrestrial, freshwater, and marine environments. Furthermore, it describes two anthropocentric aspects: agriculture, with an emphasis on the importance of the saprophytic activity of plant pathogenic fungi, and the increasingly important composting of urban waste. This book will be invaluable to science students and instructors, as well as to biologists, botanists, marine ecologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Part II. The Organisms
8. Bacteria
9. Actinomycetes
10. Terrestrial fungi
11. Aquatic fungi: freshwater and marine
12. Protozoa
13. Nematodes
14. Oligochaetes
15. Microarthropods
16. Macroarthropods
17. Mollusca
18. Aquatic Crustacea
Part III. The Environment
19. Decomposition of litter on the soil surface
20. Decomposition of litter in soil
21. Decomposition of litter in fresh water
22. Decomposition of litter in the marine environment
23. Decomposition of agricultural crop debris
24. Decomposition of urban waste
Author Index
Subject Index
Systematic Index
