Biology of Plant Litter Decomposition V1

Biology of Plant Litter Decomposition, Volume 1 focuses on decomposition of various types of litter, which include all plant remains, ranging from still standing dead trees to the decomposing hyphae of fungi and bacterial cells, including herbivore dung. The book is organized into seven chapters, each devoted to a specific type of litter including lower plants, herbaceous, angiosperm, and coniferous tree leaf litters; wood; root; and digested litter. It describes the structure and function of the organisms concerned. It also covers the involvement of biotrophic and necrotrophic parasites of higher plants in the early stages of decomposition. With a strong focus on the interrelationships in plant litter decomposition, the book is an ideal source of information for research biologists who are interested in life cycle and decomposition of plants.