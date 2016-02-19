Biology of Plant Litter Decomposition V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122150012, 9780323151061

Biology of Plant Litter Decomposition V1

1st Edition

Editors: C.H. Dickinson
eBook ISBN: 9780323151061
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 422
Description

Biology of Plant Litter Decomposition, Volume 1 focuses on decomposition of various types of litter, which include all plant remains, ranging from still standing dead trees to the decomposing hyphae of fungi and bacterial cells, including herbivore dung. The book is organized into seven chapters, each devoted to a specific type of litter including lower plants, herbaceous, angiosperm, and coniferous tree leaf litters; wood; root; and digested litter. It describes the structure and function of the organisms concerned. It also covers the involvement of biotrophic and necrotrophic parasites of higher plants in the early stages of decomposition. With a strong focus on the interrelationships in plant litter decomposition, the book is an ideal source of information for research biologists who are interested in life cycle and decomposition of plants.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 2

Introduction

Part I. Types of Litter

1. Decomposition of lower plants

2. Decomposition of herbaceous litter

3. Decomposition of angiosperm tree leaf litter

4. Decomposition of coniferous leaf litter

5. Decomposition of wood

6. Decomposition of roots

7. Decomposition of digested litter

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151061

About the Editor

C.H. Dickinson

