Biology of Hydra covers eight areas of Hydra biology, particularly, its behavior and ecology; polarity; gastrodermal and epidermal regeneration; differentiation of nervous elements; cell proliferation and morphogenesis; and mesoglea. This book describes, in particular, the various aspects of Hydra's behavior, not obvious in casual observation, as well as the animal’s feeding and digestion. It also looks into the contribution of interstitial cells to the regenerative process in Hydra; the ultrastructural changes during dedifferentiation and redifferentiation in the regenerating, isolated gastrodermis; regeneration from isolated epidermal explants; and regeneration of a Hydra containing no interstitial cells from an isolated basal disc. Furthermore, the book explains the grafting of the gastrodermis of Hydra viridis to the epidermis of Hydra pseudoligactis, and the results of such agraft on two animals sectioned for histological study. It examines the role of the neoblast in regeneration and the ultrastructure of Hydra’s nervous system. The book also explores Hydra’s growth and the contribution of cell proliferation to net growth and maintenance of form.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

In Memoriam

Part I Behavior of Hydra

Chapter 1. Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Locomotory Activity

III. Feeding Behavior

IV. Response to External Stimulation

V. Summary

References

Chapter 2. Feeding and Digestion

I. Food Capture

II. Ingestion of Food

III. Digestion

References

Part II Ecology of hydra

Chapter 3. Ecology

I. Introduction

II. Some Preliminary Considerations

III. Planktonic Phases

IV. Environmental Crises and Hydrid Defenses

V. Energetic Capital Investments of Hydrid Populations

VI. Conclusion

References

Part III Polarity in Hydra

Chapter 4. The Developmental Significance of Interstitial Cells during Regeneration

and Budding

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Analysis of Regeneration and Budding in Hydra Treated with Nitrogen Mustard to Selectively Eliminate Interstitial Cells

III. Theoretical Aspects of Regeneration and Budding in Animals Devoid of Interstitial Cells

References

Chapter 5. Expression and Maintenance of Organismic Polarity

I. Review of Evidence Accumulated at Various Levels of Biological Organization

II. Growth Patterns

III. Theories Analyzing the Control of Polarized Form

IV. Prospectus

References

Part IV Gastrodermal Regeneration in hydra

Chapter 6. Ultrastructural Changes during Dedifferentiation and Redifferentiation in the Regenerating, Isolated Gastrodermis

I. Introduction

II. Epidermal Differentiation — Dedifferentiation and Redifferentiation

III. Epidermal Differentiation — Transformation

IV. Gastrodermis

V. Gastric Cavity

VI. Formation of the Mesoglea

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Part V Epidermal Regeneration in Hydra

Chapter 7. Regeneration from Isolated Epidermal Explants

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

References

Chapter 8. Epithelial-Muscle Cells

Text

References

Chapter 9. Regeneration of a Hydra Containing No Interstitial Cells from an Isolated Basal Disc

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter 10. Interspecific Grafting of Cell Layers

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results and Discussion

References

Chapter 11. Regeneration of a Complete Hydra from a Single, Differentiated Somatic Cell Type

I. Introduction

II. Normal Regeneration

III. Dedifferentiation of Specialized Cell Types into I-Cells

IV. Epidermal Regeneration

V. Regeneration of Animals Lacking I-Cells

VI. Regeneration of Whole Hydras from Explants Consisting Solely of Epitheliomuscular Cells

VII. Discussion

References

Part VI Differentiation of Nervous Elements in Hydra

Chapter 12. Ultrastructure of Neurosensory Cell Development

I. Introduction and Historical Review

II. Neurosensory Cell Development

III. The Mature Neurosensory Cell

IV. Fate of Neurosensory Cells

References

Chapter 13. Ultrastructure of Ganglionic Cell Development

I. Introduction

II. Early Development

III. Later Development

IV. Mature Ganglionic Cell

References

Chapter 14. Structure of Neurosecretory Cells with Special Reference to the Nature of the Secretory Product

I. Introduction

II. The Neurosecretory Cell

III. Mechanisms of Neurosecretory Release

IV. Nature of Neurosecretory Material

References

Part VII Cell Proliferation and Morphogenesis in Hydra

Chapter 15. Organismal Growth and the Contribution of Cell Proliferation to Net Growth and Maintenance of Form

Part I. Organismal Growth

Part II. The Contribution of Cell Proliferation to Net Growth and Maintenance of Form

References

Part VIII The Mesoglea of Hydra

Chapter 16. The Mesoglea

I. Mesoglea as Connective Tissue

II. Physicochemical Structure of Mesoglea

III. Mesoglea as a Dynamic Structure

IV. Mesoglea Origin

V. Morphogenic Role

References

Author Index

Subject Index



