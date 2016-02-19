Biology of Bats
1st Edition
Description
Biology of Bats, Volume I, examines most of the basic characteristics related to the anatomy, physiology, behavior, and ecology of the bat. It covers the animal's evolution, as well as karyology, bioeconomics, zoogeography, principles of classification, and procedures and issues involved in the care and management of bats as research subjects in the laboratory. Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with a historical overview of bat origins and evolution, karyotypic trends in bats, and the role of karyotypes in studying the biology of bats. It then discusses the bat skeletal and muscular systems; flight patterns and aerodynamics; prenatal and postnatal development; migration and homing; ecology and physiological ecology of bat hibernation; thermoregulation and metabolism; and the urinary system, including gross anatomy and embryology, histophysiology, and renal physiology. It also looks at morphological contrasts between the skulls and dentitions of different families and genera of bats. This book will benefit biologists, zoologists, teachers, and others concerned with the general biology of Chiroptera.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Bat Origins and Evolution
I. First Bats and Men
II. What Are Bats?
III. Bats through Time
IV. Taxa of Bats
V. Fossil Bats
VI. Designs of Wings
VII. Caverns and Crevices
VIII. Bats and Birds
IX. Bat Hand-Wings or Wing-Hands
X. Gliders Don't Fly and Vice Versa
XI. The Forefinger, Index of Function
XII. Neck Bones
XIII. Stages to Flight
XIV. Icaronycteris index
XV. "First" Bat at Present
References
2 Karyotypic Trends in Bats
I. Introduction
II. Karyotypic Trends
III. The Primitive Karyotype of Bats
IV. Role of Karyotypes in Studying the Biology of Bats
V. Specimens Examined
References
3 The Skeletal System
I. Introduction
II. The Skull
III. Axial Skeleton
IV. Pectoral Girdle and Limb
V. Pelvic Girdle and Limb
VI. Skeletal Variation in Bats
References
4 The Muscular System
I. Introduction
II. Muscles Unique to Bats
III. Muscles of the Pectoral Girdle and Limb
IV. Muscles Attaching to the Pelvic Girdle and Limb
V. Chiropteran Muscle Specializations for Flight
References
5 Flight Patterns and Aerodynamics
I. Introduction
II. Aerodynamic Considerations
III. The Wing-beat Cycle
IV. Styles of Flight
References
6 Development: Prenatal and Postnatal
I. Introduction
II. Prenatal Development
III. Postnatal Development
References
7 Migrations and Homing of Bats
I. Observational Evidence of Migration
II. Tracing Migrations by Recoveries of Banded Bats
III. The Homing Ability of Bats
IV. The Sensory Basis of Orientation
References
8 Hibernation: Ecology and Physiological Ecology
I. Introduction
II. Temperature
III. Water
IV. Fat
References
9 Thermoregulation and Metabolism in Bats
I. Introduction
II. Generalizations Concerning Temperature Regulation in Mammals
III. The Homeotherms
IV. Tropical Microchiroptera
V. Temperate Zone Microchiroptera
References
10 Urinary System
I. Introduction
II. Gross Anatomy and Embryology
III. Conventional Microscopic Anatomy
IV. Histophysiology
V. Renal Physiology
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 28th January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151191