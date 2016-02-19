Biology of Bats - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127580012, 9780323151191

Biology of Bats

1st Edition

Editors: William Wimsatt
eBook ISBN: 9780323151191
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 418
Description

Biology of Bats, Volume I, examines most of the basic characteristics related to the anatomy, physiology, behavior, and ecology of the bat. It covers the animal's evolution, as well as karyology, bioeconomics, zoogeography, principles of classification, and procedures and issues involved in the care and management of bats as research subjects in the laboratory. Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with a historical overview of bat origins and evolution, karyotypic trends in bats, and the role of karyotypes in studying the biology of bats. It then discusses the bat skeletal and muscular systems; flight patterns and aerodynamics; prenatal and postnatal development; migration and homing; ecology and physiological ecology of bat hibernation; thermoregulation and metabolism; and the urinary system, including gross anatomy and embryology, histophysiology, and renal physiology. It also looks at morphological contrasts between the skulls and dentitions of different families and genera of bats. This book will benefit biologists, zoologists, teachers, and others concerned with the general biology of Chiroptera.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Bat Origins and Evolution

I. First Bats and Men

II. What Are Bats?

III. Bats through Time

IV. Taxa of Bats

V. Fossil Bats

VI. Designs of Wings

VII. Caverns and Crevices

VIII. Bats and Birds

IX. Bat Hand-Wings or Wing-Hands

X. Gliders Don't Fly and Vice Versa

XI. The Forefinger, Index of Function

XII. Neck Bones

XIII. Stages to Flight

XIV. Icaronycteris index

XV. "First" Bat at Present

References

2 Karyotypic Trends in Bats

I. Introduction

II. Karyotypic Trends

III. The Primitive Karyotype of Bats

IV. Role of Karyotypes in Studying the Biology of Bats

V. Specimens Examined

References

3 The Skeletal System

I. Introduction

II. The Skull

III. Axial Skeleton

IV. Pectoral Girdle and Limb

V. Pelvic Girdle and Limb

VI. Skeletal Variation in Bats

References

4 The Muscular System

I. Introduction

II. Muscles Unique to Bats

III. Muscles of the Pectoral Girdle and Limb

IV. Muscles Attaching to the Pelvic Girdle and Limb

V. Chiropteran Muscle Specializations for Flight

References

5 Flight Patterns and Aerodynamics

I. Introduction

II. Aerodynamic Considerations

III. The Wing-beat Cycle

IV. Styles of Flight

References

6 Development: Prenatal and Postnatal

I. Introduction

II. Prenatal Development

III. Postnatal Development

References

7 Migrations and Homing of Bats

I. Observational Evidence of Migration

II. Tracing Migrations by Recoveries of Banded Bats

III. The Homing Ability of Bats

IV. The Sensory Basis of Orientation

References

8 Hibernation: Ecology and Physiological Ecology

I. Introduction

II. Temperature

III. Water

IV. Fat

References

9 Thermoregulation and Metabolism in Bats

I. Introduction

II. Generalizations Concerning Temperature Regulation in Mammals

III. The Homeotherms

IV. Tropical Microchiroptera

V. Temperate Zone Microchiroptera

References

10 Urinary System

I. Introduction

II. Gross Anatomy and Embryology

III. Conventional Microscopic Anatomy

IV. Histophysiology

V. Renal Physiology

References

Author Index

Subject Index






About the Editor

William Wimsatt

