Biology in Physics, Volume 2
1st Edition
Is Life Matter?
Table of Contents
Foreword. Acknowledgements. Introduction. Electricity Inside Us. Heart Pulse. Crocodile Tears and Other Liquids. Inhale Deeper. Hunt for Cells in an Electric Field. How Nature Listens. Bone. Optics of the Eye. Magnetic Sense. Optima for Animals: from Mouse to Elephant. References. Index.
Description
Biology in Physics is a radical new book which bridges the gap between biology and physics. The aim is to promote an interdisciplinary exchange of scientific information and ideas, in order to stimulate cooperation in research. The scope of this volume explores both the concepts and techniques of biophysics and illustrates the latest advances in our understanding of many of the specific mechanisms that are used by living organisms. This volume represents a special effort to bring together the information that would allow a nonbiologically oriented physicist to appreciate the important role that physics plays in life sciences.
Key Features
- An introduction to biophysics for non-specialist
- Covers all the important topices in modern biophysics
- Takes account of the latest information emerging from biophysical projects
- Reports on novel therapeutic strategies
- Presents an advanced-level overview of mechanisms that regulate a variety of processes in organisms ranging from bacterial to whales
Readership
Physicists working in the areas adjacent to biology; researchers, graduate students, and practitioners--in applied physics, materials science, and applied chemistry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 237
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 13th October 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080500133
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121098407
Reviews
"Gives a relatively simple, nonsense introduction to topics of interest in general biology to which introductory physics can be applied. Topics include properties of nerve and bone, of the vascular system, kidneys and lungs, and of eyes and ears . . . manipulation of cells with electric fields and navigation by electric of magnetic fields. For most topics, the early history is mentioned, and reference is made to recent work." --Howard C. Berg, Harvard University, PHYSICS TODAY, September 2000.
About the Authors
Konstantin Bogdanov Author
Born in 1947 in Moscow, Russia. Graduated from Moscow Physico-Technical University in 1969. Then studied electrical fields emerging in brain and heart. Got first scientific degree -candidate in physics and math - in 1972. Then worked for Cardiology Research Center (Moscow, Russia) studying mechanics of heart muscle, and got doctoral degree in biology in 1988. Now working for Institute of Developmental Biology (Moscow, Russia).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Developmental Biology, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia