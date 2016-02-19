Biology and Neurophysiology of the Conditioned Reflex and Its Role in Adaptive Behavior
International Series of Monographs in Cerebrovisceral and Behavioral Physiology and Conditioned Reflexes, Volume 3
International Series of Monographs in Cerebrovisceral and Behavioral Physiology and Conditioned Reflexes, Volume 3: Biology and Neurophysiology of the Conditioned Reflex and its Role in Adaptive Behavior focuses on the biological roots, characteristics, and nature of conditioned reflex and its function in adaptive behavior. The monograph first discusses the biological roots of the conditioned reflex. Concerns include sequential order of external influences and living protoplasm; anticipatory processes of protoplasm and the conditioned reflex; adaptive features of the conditioned reflex; and inborn signalization in higher animals. The book then takes a look at the nature of the unconditioned reflex, including biological nature of reinforcement; value of the temporal relationships of conditioned and unconditioned reflexes; and fixation of sequential order without the factor of reinforcement. The text describes systemogenesis as an evolutionary basis for the development of unconditioned reflexes; concepts concerning the nature of the coupling process; and hypothesis of the convergent coupling of the conditioned reflex. The book also examines functional system as a basis of the physiological architecture of behavioral acts. The monograph is a dependable source of data for readers interested in conditioned reflex and its function in adaptive behavior.
Table of Contents
Contents
Editor's Preface
Author's Preface to the English-Language Edition
Author's Preface to the Russian Edition
Foreword to the English-Language Edition
1. The Biological Roots of the Conditioned Reflex
2. The Nature of the Unconditioned Reflex
3. Systemogenesis as an Evolutionary Basis for the Development of unconditioned Reflexes
4. Recent Theories On The Coupling of the Conditioned Reflex
5. The Hypothesis of the Convergent Coupling of the Conditioned Reflex
6. The Functional System As A Basis of the Physiological Architecture of the Behavioral Act
7. Conditioned (Internal) Inhibition: Statement of the Problem and Approaches to Its Solution
8. The Concepts of Sechenov, Vvedenskii, and Ukhtomskii Concerning the Origin of Inhibition in the Central Nervous System
9. Inhibition As A Function of the Organism As A Whole
10. Current Concepts Concerning The Nature of Inhibition
11. The Nature of the Interaction of Two Excitations in the Central Nervous System'
12. The Mechanisms of the Origin of Conditioned Inhibition
13. The Physiological Characteristics of Biologically Positive and Biologically Negative Reactions of Animals
14. The Vegetative Components of the Conditioned Reflex As Indices of Interaction of Integrated Activities of the Organism
15. The Problem of the Localization of Internal Inhibition in the Cerebral Cortex
16. The Mechanisms of the Patterning of the Conditioned Reaction As An Integrated Activity of the Organism
17. The Inhibitory Effect of the Cerebral Cortex On Subcortical Activity
18. The Theory of the Dominant and Its Relation To Higher Nervous Activity
19. The Problem of the "Irradiation of Inhibition"
20. The Conflict Between Excitation and Inhibition and The Origin of Neurotic Conditions
21. Sleep and Sleeplike States
22. Certain Correlations in the Study of Conditioned Inhibition
Conclusion
Glossary of Pavlovian Terminology
Bibliography
Index
