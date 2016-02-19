International Series of Monographs in Cerebrovisceral and Behavioral Physiology and Conditioned Reflexes, Volume 3: Biology and Neurophysiology of the Conditioned Reflex and its Role in Adaptive Behavior focuses on the biological roots, characteristics, and nature of conditioned reflex and its function in adaptive behavior. The monograph first discusses the biological roots of the conditioned reflex. Concerns include sequential order of external influences and living protoplasm; anticipatory processes of protoplasm and the conditioned reflex; adaptive features of the conditioned reflex; and inborn signalization in higher animals. The book then takes a look at the nature of the unconditioned reflex, including biological nature of reinforcement; value of the temporal relationships of conditioned and unconditioned reflexes; and fixation of sequential order without the factor of reinforcement. The text describes systemogenesis as an evolutionary basis for the development of unconditioned reflexes; concepts concerning the nature of the coupling process; and hypothesis of the convergent coupling of the conditioned reflex. The book also examines functional system as a basis of the physiological architecture of behavioral acts. The monograph is a dependable source of data for readers interested in conditioned reflex and its function in adaptive behavior.

Editor's Preface

Author's Preface to the English-Language Edition

Author's Preface to the Russian Edition

Foreword to the English-Language Edition

1. The Biological Roots of the Conditioned Reflex

2. The Nature of the Unconditioned Reflex

3. Systemogenesis as an Evolutionary Basis for the Development of unconditioned Reflexes

4. Recent Theories On The Coupling of the Conditioned Reflex

5. The Hypothesis of the Convergent Coupling of the Conditioned Reflex

6. The Functional System As A Basis of the Physiological Architecture of the Behavioral Act

7. Conditioned (Internal) Inhibition: Statement of the Problem and Approaches to Its Solution

8. The Concepts of Sechenov, Vvedenskii, and Ukhtomskii Concerning the Origin of Inhibition in the Central Nervous System

9. Inhibition As A Function of the Organism As A Whole

10. Current Concepts Concerning The Nature of Inhibition

11. The Nature of the Interaction of Two Excitations in the Central Nervous System'

12. The Mechanisms of the Origin of Conditioned Inhibition

13. The Physiological Characteristics of Biologically Positive and Biologically Negative Reactions of Animals 330vi Contents

14. The Vegetative Components of the Conditioned Reflex As Indices of Interaction of Integrated Activities of the Organism

15. The Problem of the Localization of Internal Inhibition in the Cerebral Cortex

16. The Mechanisms of the Patterning of the Conditioned Reaction As An Integrated Activity of the Organism

17. The Inhibitory Effect of the Cerebral Cortex On Subcortical Activity

18. The Theory of the Dominant and Its Relation To Higher Nervous Activity

19. The Problem of the "Irradiation of Inhibition"

20. The Conflict Between Excitation and Inhibition and The Origin of Neurotic Conditions

21. Sleep and Sleeplike States

22. Certain Correlations in the Study of Conditioned Inhibition

Conclusion

Glossary of Pavlovian Terminology

Index

