Biology and Neurophysiology of the Conditioned Reflex and Its Role in Adaptive Behavior
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Cerebrovisceral and Behavioral Physiology and Conditioned Reflexes, Volume 3
Description
Biology and Neurophysiology of the Conditioned Reflex and its Role in Adaptive Behavior explores the conditioned reflex, its historic development, and its functions and roles. The book also aims to bridge the gap between the integrative level of higher nervous activity and fine detailed neurophysiological investigations, giving light to the basis of the term “learning”.
The book, as an introduction, covers the biological roots of the conditioned reflex and the nature of the unconditioned reflex, then moves on to the different bases, hypotheses, and theories of both the coupling of the conditioned reflex; the physiological architecture of the behavioral act; the mechanism of action and function of conditioned inhibition function; and certain correlations in the study of this phenomenon.
The text is recommended for biologists, zoologists, psychologists, and neuroscientists from different backgrounds who wish to know more about how the conditioned reflex, and ultimately learning, came about.
Table of Contents
Editor's Preface
Author's Preface to the English-Language Edition
Author's Preface to the Russian Edition
Foreword to the English-Language Edition
1. The Biological Roots of the Conditioned Reflex
2. The Nature of the Unconditioned Reflex
3. Systemogenesis as an Evolutionary Basis for the Development of Unconditioned Reflexes
4. Recent Theories on the Coupling of the Conditioned Reflex
5. The Hypothesis of the Convergent Coupling of the Conditioned Reflex
6. The Functional System as a Basis of the Physiological Architecture of the Behavioral Act
7. Conditioned (Internal) Inhibition: Statement of the Problem and Approaches to Its Solution
8. The Concepts of Sechenov, Vvedenskii, and Ukhtomskii Concerning the Origin of Inhibition in the Central Nervous System
9. Inhibition as a Function of the Organism as a Whole
10. Current Concepts Concerning the Nature of Inhibition
11. The Nature of the Interaction of Two Excitations in the Central Nervous System
12. The Mechanisms of the Origin of Conditioned Inhibition
13. The Physiological Characteristics of Biologically Positive and Biologically Negative Reactions of Animals
14. The Vegetative Components of the Conditioned Reflex as Indices of Interaction of Integrated Activities of the Organism
15. The Problem of the Localization of Internal Inhibition in the Cerebral Cortex
16. The Mechanisms of the Patterning of the Conditioned Reaction as an Integrated Activity of the Organism
17. The Inhibitory Effect of the Cerebral Cortex on Subcortical Activity
18. The Theory of the Dominant and Its Relation to Higher Nervous Activity
19. The Problem of the "Irradiation of Inhibition"
20. The Conflict between Excitation and Inhibition and the Origin of Neurotic Conditions
21. Sleep and Sleeplike States
22. Certain Correlations in the Study of Conditioned Inhibition
Conclusion
Glossary of Pablovian Terminology
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157221