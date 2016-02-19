Biology and Geology of Coral Reefs V2
1st Edition
Biology 1
Description
Biology and Geology of Coral Reefs, Volume II: Biology 1 discusses the major advances made in the biological aspects of coral reef problems. This book is organized into 12 chapters that cover the microbial aspects of coral reefs, the nutrition in corals, and diversity in coral reefs. The opening chapters describe the distribution and role of coral reef microorganisms, as well as the significance of bacterioplankton as a food source for the marine fauna of coral reefs. The following chapter discusses the occurrence of algae in coral reef, their competition with corals for space, and their role in reef construction. Other chapters deal with food and feeding mechanisms of corals, the role of marine antibiotics in coral reef ecology, and some chemical compounds isolated from coral reef organisms, providing evidence for marine pharmacologic activity in coral reef areas. The book also discusses some basic problems relating to the distribution and abundance of hermatypic corals on reefs. It then examines species diversity on coral reefs, variety of reef structure, and the important role of toxic materials produced by holothurians on the general ecology and physiology of coral reefs. The last chapters describe the development, feeding, and behavior of the larval stages of several coral reef asteroids. Particular emphasis is given to the larval and post-larval stages of the crown-of-thorns starfish, Acanthaster planci. The starfish population explosions, the devastating effects on the hard coral cover of coral reefs, and causes and control of population explosions are also covered. This volume will acquaint readers with some of the exciting developments in coral reef biology and will provide information that will enable them to assess the status of research in different fields.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface to Volume II: Biology 1
Contents of Volume I: Geology 1
1. Microbial Ecology
I. Introduction
II. Microorganisms in Waters and Sands
III. Bacteria in Complex Reef Environments
IV. Microbiological Involvement in Internal Reef Carbonate Dynamics
V. Microbiological Diversity
References
2. Microbiological Aspects of the Productivity of Coral Reefs
I. Introduction
II. Biomass and Productivity of the Microflora of Sediments and of Dead Corals
III. Biomass and Productivity of the Microflora Found in Waters of Lagoons
IV. Bacteria as Food of Coral Reef Animals
V. Effect of Pollution on the Coral Reef Environments
VI. Influence of Coral Reef Ecosystems upon Productivity of Surrounding Oceanic Waters
VII. General Conclusions
References
3. The Algae of the Great Barrier Reefs
I. The Great Barrier Reefs
II. Nomenclature
III. Capricorn and Bunker Groups of Reefs
IV. Low Isles Reef
V. Factors Influencing Biotic Distribution on the Reef
VI. Algae in Destruction of the Reef
VII. Algae in Construction of the Reef
VIII. Terrestrial Algae
IX. Floristics
References
4. Nutrition of Corals
I. Introduction
II. Feeding Structures, Mechanisms, and Behavior
III. Food of Reef Corals
IV. Digestion, Assimilation, Transport, and Excretion
V. Role of Zooxanthellae
VI. Summary
References
5. The Ecology of Marine Antibiotics and Coral Reefs
I. Introduction
II. The Concept of Antibiosis
III. Growth Inhibitors in Seawater
IV. Bacteria as Producers of Antibiotics
V. Phytoplankton and Microalgae
VI. Macroalgae
VII. Sponge Antibiotics
VIII. Coelenterates
IX. Antibiotic Worms
X. Mollusks
XI. Arthropods
XII. Echinoderms
XIII. Tunicates
XIV. Hemichordates and Chordates
XV. Miscellaneous Observations
References
6. Comparative Biochemistry of Coral Reef Coelenterates
I. Introduction
II. Lipids
III. Terpene Compounds
IV. Nitrogen Compounds
V. Carbohydrates
VI. Pigments
VII. Halogen Compounds
References
7. Population Ecology of Reef-Building Corals
I. Introduction
II. Reproduction
III. Larval Dispersal and Settlement
IV. Recruitment of New Colonies
V. Growth, Occupation of Space, and Estimation of Age
VI. Mortality
VII. Longevity and Age Distribution
VIII. Variations in Abundance
IX. Summary
References
8. Variety in Coral Reef Communities
I. Introduction
II. Measurements of Patterns of Distribution
III. Life History
IV. Toxicity and Color Polymorphism in Common Reef Species
V. Conclusions
References
9. Aspects of the Ecology of Coral Reefs in the Western Atlantic Region
I. Introduction
II. General Character of Western Atlantic Coral Reefs
III. Structure, Zonation, and Species Composition
IV. Associated Plankton Community
V. Coral and Coral Reef Growth Rates
VI. Biotic Interactions at the Community Level
References
10. The Biology and Ecology of Tropical Holothurians
I. Introduction
II. Geological History and Distribution
III. Population Density
IV. Size, Growth, and Coloration
V. Biochemistry
VI. Reproduction
VII. Osmoregulation, Respiration, and Temperature Tolerance
VIII. Feeding
IX. Digestion
X. Effects on Coral Reefs
XI. Behavior
XII. Evisceration and Autotomy
XIII. Regeneration
XIV. Cuvierian Tubules
XV. Toxicity
XVI. Prédation
XVII. Biological Associations
XVIII. Economics
XIX. Summary
References
11. Early Life Histories of Coral Reef Asteroids, with Special Reference to Acanthaster planci (L.)
I. Introduction
II. Larval Development and Behavior of Coral Reef Asteroids
III. Settlement and Metamorphosis of Acanthaster Brachiolariae
IV. Growth and Behavior of Juvenile Acanthaster planet
V. Discussion
References
12. Population Explosions of Acanthaster planet and Associated Destruction of Hermatypic Corals in the Indo-West Pacific Region
I. Introduction
II. The Biology of Acanthaster planet
III. Population Explosions of Acanthaster planet and Infestations of Reefs
IV. Effects of A. planci Population Explosions on Coral Reefs
V. History of Infestations of Coral Reefs by A. planet
VI. Possible Causes of the A. planet Population Explosions
VII. Assessment of the Seriousness of the A. planet Problem and of the Need for Control Measures
VIII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Systematic Index
Subject Index
