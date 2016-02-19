Biology and Comparative Physiology of Birds
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Biology and Comparative Physiology of Birds, Volume II focuses on the physiology, sexual characteristics, sensory organs, nervous system, and reproduction of birds.
The selection first offers information on the central nervous system and sensory organ of birds, as well as cerebralization and related problems, brain, spinal cord, skin, taste, and olfaction. The book then ponders on equilibration, vision, and hearing of birds. Topics include regulation of somatic musculature, sensory structures and their nerves, retina, color vision, and structure of the ear.
The publication examines endocrine glands, thymus, and pineal body and sex and secondary sexual characters, including genetic sex and sex differentiation, adrenal and parathyroid glands, and pituitary or hypophysis. The text also takes a look at energy metabolism, thermoregulation, body temperature, reproduction, breeding seasons and migration, and flight of birds.
The selection is a vital source of information for readers interested in the physiology of birds.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors to Volume II
Contents of Volume I
Chapter XIII. The Central Nervous System
I. The Brain
II. Spinal Cord
III. The Autonomie Nervous System
IV. Cerebralization and Related Problems
References
Chapter XIV. Part I. Sensory Organs : Skin, Taste, and Olfaction
I. Skin
II. Taste
III. Olfaction
References
Chapter XIV. Part II. Sensory Organs : Equilibration
I. General Structure
II. Sensory Structures and Their Nerves
III. Regulation of Somatic Musculature
References
Chapter XV. Part I. Sensory Organs: Vision
I. Introduction
II. The Retina
III. Color Vision
IV. Nocturnality
V. Accommodation
VI. Size
References
Chapter XV. Part II. Sensory Organs: Hearing
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Ear
III. The Performance of the Bird's Ear
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter XVI. Endocrine Glands, Thymus, and Pineal Body
I. Introduction
II. The Pituitary or Hypophysis
III. The Thyroid
IV. The Adrenal Glands
V. The Parathyroid Glands
VI. The Thymus and Pineal
References
Chapter XVII. Sex and Secondary Sexual Characters
I. Genetic Sex and Sex Differentiation
II. Secondary Sex Characters
References
Chapter XVIII. Reproduction
I. Introduction
II. The Anterior Pituitary
III. The Testis
IV. The Ovary
V. Accessory Sexual Organs
References
Chapter XIX. Energy Metabolism, Thermoregulation, and Body Temperature
I. Introduction
II. Energy Categories and Calorimetry
III. Standard Metabolic Rate and Body Weight
IV. Energy Metabolism and Ambient Temperature
V. Diurnal Variation in Energy Metabolism
VI. Energy Metabolism and Molt
VII. Thermoregulation
VIII. Body Temperature
IX. Temporary Hypothermia
References
Chapter XX. Flight
I. Aerodynamics of Flight
II. Gliding Flight
III. Flapping Flight
IV. Wing Shape
V. Stability and Control
VI. Theoretical Work
References
Chapter XXI. Breeding Seasons and Migration
I. Introduction
II. Internal Regulation of Breeding
III. External Regulation of Breeding
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter XXII. Long-Distance Orientation
I. Introduction
II. Field Experiments Not Directly Concerning the Mechanism of Orientation
III. An Established Mechanism of Diurnal Direction Finding: Sun Orientation
IV. Homing Orientation
V. Nocturnal Orientation
VI. Facts of Visible Migration versus Experimental Evidence
VII. Birds and Bees
References
Chapter XXIII. Behavior
I. Introduction
II. The Analysis of Bird Behavior
III. Bird Behavior Illustrated by Functional Groups of Activities
References
Chapter XXIV. Bird Populations
I. Introduction
II. The Measurement of Bird Populations
III. Longevity, Mortality, and Sex Ratio
IV. Rates of Reproduction and Juvenile Mortality
V. Changes in Bird Populations
VI. The Natural Regulation of Bird Populations
VII. The Territorial Behavior of Birds as a Possible Regulating Mechanism
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263977