Biology and Comparative Physiology of Birds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231433, 9781483263977

Biology and Comparative Physiology of Birds

1st Edition

Volume II

Editors: A. J. Marshall
eBook ISBN: 9781483263977
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 530
Description

Biology and Comparative Physiology of Birds, Volume II focuses on the physiology, sexual characteristics, sensory organs, nervous system, and reproduction of birds.
The selection first offers information on the central nervous system and sensory organ of birds, as well as cerebralization and related problems, brain, spinal cord, skin, taste, and olfaction. The book then ponders on equilibration, vision, and hearing of birds. Topics include regulation of somatic musculature, sensory structures and their nerves, retina, color vision, and structure of the ear.
The publication examines endocrine glands, thymus, and pineal body and sex and secondary sexual characters, including genetic sex and sex differentiation, adrenal and parathyroid glands, and pituitary or hypophysis. The text also takes a look at energy metabolism, thermoregulation, body temperature, reproduction, breeding seasons and migration, and flight of birds.
The selection is a vital source of information for readers interested in the physiology of birds.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors to Volume II

Contents of Volume I

Chapter XIII. The Central Nervous System

I. The Brain

II. Spinal Cord

III. The Autonomie Nervous System

IV. Cerebralization and Related Problems

References

Chapter XIV. Part I. Sensory Organs : Skin, Taste, and Olfaction

I. Skin

II. Taste

III. Olfaction

References

Chapter XIV. Part II. Sensory Organs : Equilibration

I. General Structure

II. Sensory Structures and Their Nerves

III. Regulation of Somatic Musculature

References

Chapter XV. Part I. Sensory Organs: Vision

I. Introduction

II. The Retina

III. Color Vision

IV. Nocturnality

V. Accommodation

VI. Size

References

Chapter XV. Part II. Sensory Organs: Hearing

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Ear

III. The Performance of the Bird's Ear

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter XVI. Endocrine Glands, Thymus, and Pineal Body

I. Introduction

II. The Pituitary or Hypophysis

III. The Thyroid

IV. The Adrenal Glands

V. The Parathyroid Glands

VI. The Thymus and Pineal

References

Chapter XVII. Sex and Secondary Sexual Characters

I. Genetic Sex and Sex Differentiation

II. Secondary Sex Characters

References

Chapter XVIII. Reproduction

I. Introduction

II. The Anterior Pituitary

III. The Testis

IV. The Ovary

V. Accessory Sexual Organs

References

Chapter XIX. Energy Metabolism, Thermoregulation, and Body Temperature

I. Introduction

II. Energy Categories and Calorimetry

III. Standard Metabolic Rate and Body Weight

IV. Energy Metabolism and Ambient Temperature

V. Diurnal Variation in Energy Metabolism

VI. Energy Metabolism and Molt

VII. Thermoregulation

VIII. Body Temperature

IX. Temporary Hypothermia

References

Chapter XX. Flight

I. Aerodynamics of Flight

II. Gliding Flight

III. Flapping Flight

IV. Wing Shape

V. Stability and Control

VI. Theoretical Work

References

Chapter XXI. Breeding Seasons and Migration

I. Introduction

II. Internal Regulation of Breeding

III. External Regulation of Breeding

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter XXII. Long-Distance Orientation

I. Introduction

II. Field Experiments Not Directly Concerning the Mechanism of Orientation

III. An Established Mechanism of Diurnal Direction Finding: Sun Orientation

IV. Homing Orientation

V. Nocturnal Orientation

VI. Facts of Visible Migration versus Experimental Evidence

VII. Birds and Bees

References

Chapter XXIII. Behavior

I. Introduction

II. The Analysis of Bird Behavior

III. Bird Behavior Illustrated by Functional Groups of Activities

References

Chapter XXIV. Bird Populations

I. Introduction

II. The Measurement of Bird Populations

III. Longevity, Mortality, and Sex Ratio

IV. Rates of Reproduction and Juvenile Mortality

V. Changes in Bird Populations

VI. The Natural Regulation of Bird Populations

VII. The Territorial Behavior of Birds as a Possible Regulating Mechanism

References

Author Index

Subject Index

