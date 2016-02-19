Biological Waste Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080095479, 9781483137551

Biological Waste Treatment

1st Edition

Authors: W. W. Eckenfelder D. J. O'Connor
eBook ISBN: 9781483137551
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 307
Description

Biological Waste Treatment is the outgrowth of a course entitled ""Bio-oxidation of Organic Wastes—Theory and Design"" initiated at Manhattan College in 1955. The objective of the course was to present the fundamentals of bio-oxidation which would serve as a framework for the analysis, design, and operation of biological waste treatment facilities. This book reflects the authors' approach to the solution of waste treatment problems. It is intended as an engineering text that applies the principles of physics, chemistry, and biology of waste treatment to the design and operation of waste treatment facilities.
The book begins with discussions of the pollutional characteristics of waste waters, the strength and flow of waste, waste treatment processes, and biochemical oxygen demand. Subsequent chapters cover the principles of biological oxidation, the theory and practice of aeration, stream and estuary analysis, and solid-liquid separation. The final chapters deal with aerobic and anaerobic biological treatment processes and sludge handling and disposal. Although this text is primarily intended to serve as a guide for the practicing engineer, it should also serve as a useful reference for graduate students in sanitary engineering.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Waste Characteristics and Treatment Methods

Analysis of Data

Waste Treatment Processes

Transfer and Rate Mechanisms

Biochemical Oxygen Demand

2 Principles of Biological Oxidation

BOD Removal and Sludge Growth

Summary of Bio-oxidation Kinetics

Bio-oxidation of Pure Compounds

Character of Biological Sludge

Oxygen Utilization

Sludge Production and Oxidation

Nutritional Requirements

Effect of Temperature

Effect of pH

3 Theory and Practice of Aeration

Oxygen Saturation

Theory of Oxygen Transfer

Stream Aeration

Bubble Aeration

Measurement of Oxygen Transfer Coefficients

Diffused Aeration

Mechanical Aeration

4 Stream and Estuary Analysis

Oxygen Demands

Oxygen Resources

Oxygen Balance in Streams

Oxygen Balance in Estuaries

5 Solid-Liquid Separation

Sedimentation

Zone Settling and Compression

Flotation

6 Aerobic Biological Treatment Processes

Lagoons and Stabilization Basins

Activated Sludge

Trickling Filters

7 Anaerobic Biological Treatment Processes

Theory

Digestion Design

Anaerobic Decomposition of Industrial Wastes

8 Sludge Handling and Disposal

Sludge Drying Beds

Vacuum Filtration

Author Index

Subject Index


