Biological Waste Treatment
1st Edition
Biological Waste Treatment is the outgrowth of a course entitled ""Bio-oxidation of Organic Wastes—Theory and Design"" initiated at Manhattan College in 1955. The objective of the course was to present the fundamentals of bio-oxidation which would serve as a framework for the analysis, design, and operation of biological waste treatment facilities. This book reflects the authors' approach to the solution of waste treatment problems. It is intended as an engineering text that applies the principles of physics, chemistry, and biology of waste treatment to the design and operation of waste treatment facilities.
The book begins with discussions of the pollutional characteristics of waste waters, the strength and flow of waste, waste treatment processes, and biochemical oxygen demand. Subsequent chapters cover the principles of biological oxidation, the theory and practice of aeration, stream and estuary analysis, and solid-liquid separation. The final chapters deal with aerobic and anaerobic biological treatment processes and sludge handling and disposal. Although this text is primarily intended to serve as a guide for the practicing engineer, it should also serve as a useful reference for graduate students in sanitary engineering.
Preface
1 Waste Characteristics and Treatment Methods
Analysis of Data
Waste Treatment Processes
Transfer and Rate Mechanisms
Biochemical Oxygen Demand
2 Principles of Biological Oxidation
BOD Removal and Sludge Growth
Summary of Bio-oxidation Kinetics
Bio-oxidation of Pure Compounds
Character of Biological Sludge
Oxygen Utilization
Sludge Production and Oxidation
Nutritional Requirements
Effect of Temperature
Effect of pH
3 Theory and Practice of Aeration
Oxygen Saturation
Theory of Oxygen Transfer
Stream Aeration
Bubble Aeration
Measurement of Oxygen Transfer Coefficients
Diffused Aeration
Mechanical Aeration
4 Stream and Estuary Analysis
Oxygen Demands
Oxygen Resources
Oxygen Balance in Streams
Oxygen Balance in Estuaries
5 Solid-Liquid Separation
Sedimentation
Zone Settling and Compression
Flotation
6 Aerobic Biological Treatment Processes
Lagoons and Stabilization Basins
Activated Sludge
Trickling Filters
7 Anaerobic Biological Treatment Processes
Theory
Digestion Design
Anaerobic Decomposition of Industrial Wastes
8 Sludge Handling and Disposal
Sludge Drying Beds
Vacuum Filtration
- 307
- English
- © Pergamon 1961
- 1st January 1961
- Pergamon
- 9781483137551