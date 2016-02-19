Biological Roles and Function of Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444885050, 9780080858517

Biological Roles and Function of Modification, Volume 45B

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Charles Gehrke Kenneth Kuo
eBook ISBN: 9780080858517
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th December 1989
Page Count: 364
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents of Part B. Introduction and Overview (D.G. Söll). 1. Synthesis and function of modified nucleosides (G.R. Björk, J. Kohli). 2. Biosynthesis and function of queuine and queuosine (H. Kersten, W. Kersten). 3. Codon usage and Q-base modification in Drosophila melanogaster (E. Kubli). 4. Solid phase immunoassay for determining the inosine content in transfer RNA (E.F. Yamasaki, A.A. Wani, R.W. Trewyn). 5. Site directed replacement of nucleotides in the anticodon loop of tRNA: application to the study of inosine biosynthesis in yeast tRNAAla (K.A. Kretz, R.W. Trewyn, G. Keith, H. Grosjean). 6. tRNA and tRNA-like molecules: structural peculiarities and biological recognition (R.L. Joshi, A.-L. Haenni). 7. Mitochondrial tRNAs-structure, modified nucleosides and codon reading patterns (G. Dirheimer, R.P. Martin). 8. The modified nucleotides in ribosomal RNA from man and other eukaryotes (B.E.H. Maden). Modified uridines in the first positions of anticodons of tRNAs and mechanisms of codon recognition (S. Yokoyama, T. Miyazawa). 10. Natural occurring modified nucleosides in DNA (M. Ehrlich, X.-Y. Zhang). Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858517

Reviews

@qu:...an excellent reference and experimental manual for researchers doing analytical work in the nucleic acid field, and it is a must for every chemistry or biochemistry library. @source:Analytical Chemistry @qu:Like Part A, Part B does an admirable job of correlating the presence of modified nucleosides to specific biological functions. @source:LC-GC International

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Charles Gehrke Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Missouri-Columbia

Kenneth Kuo Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Missouri-Columbia, and Cancer Research Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.