Biological Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124560017, 9780323152044

Biological Properties

1st Edition

Editors: Walter Lovenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323152044
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 402
Description

Biological Properties is a collection of papers that deals with the biological properties of iron-sulfur proteins. One paper reviews the role of electron paramagnetic resonance in forwarding knowledge about iron-sulfur proteins. Iron-sulfur proteins are iron proteins where sulfur is a ligand of the iron, of which the iron is not simultaneously held by a stronger ligand such as porphyrin. Another paper discusses the role of bacterial ferredoxins in coupled oxidation-reduction reactions, the role of hydrogenase in oxidation-reduction, as well as the bacterial iron-sulfur proteins, such as azoferredoxin and molybdoferredoxin. Abiological models of nitrogenase involve molybdenum and iron with sulfur ligands; these abiological systems can be the first models that show the biological activity of iron-sulfur enzymes which these systems try to copy. One paper investigates the role of iron-sulfur proteins in photosynthesis, particularly the photoreduction of ferrodoxin, the mechanism of NADPH formation, and the possible role of ferrodoxin in cyclic photophosphorylation. This collection is suitable for bio-chemists, cellular biologists, micro-biologists, and scientists involved in research in the biological disciplines.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

1. Development of the Field and Nomenclature

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence of Iron in Living Matter

III. Development of the Field of Iron-Sulfur Proteins

IV. Function of Iron-Sulfur Proteins

V. Nomenclature

References

2. Bacterial Ferredoxins and/or Iron-Sulfur Proteins as Electron Carriers

I. Introduction

II. Demonstration of Ferredoxin-Requiring Reactions

III. Purification of Ferredoxin

IV. Reactions That Require Ferredoxin

V. Number of Electrons Carried by Ferredoxins

VI. High Molecular Weight Iron-Sulfur Proteins Involved in Electron Transport

VII. Hydrogenase

VIII. Nitrogenase: A Complex of Two Iron-Sulfur Proteins

References

3. Comparative Biochemistry of Iron-Sulfur Proteins and Dinitrogen Fixation

I. Relationship of Iron-Sulfur Proteins and Dinitrogen Fixation

II. Definition of Nitrogenase

III. Iron-Sulfur Proteins as Reductants for Nitrogenase

IV. Extraction, Fractionation, and Purification of Nitrogenase

V. Characteristics of Nitrogenase and Its Components

VI. Metals and Biological Dinitrogen Fixation

VII. Abiological Dinitrogen Fixation by Iron and Sulfur

References

4. Iron-Sulfur Proteins in Photosynthesis

I. Ferredoxin Reduction

II. Ferredoxin Catalytic Activity

III. Photosynthetic and Oxidative Energy Transduction

References

5. Ferredoxin and Carbon Assimilation

I. Introduction

II. Reductive Carboxylic Acid Cycle of Bacterial Photosynthesis

III. Reductive Monocarboxylic Acid Cycle of Fermentative Metabolism

IV. Enzymes Catalyzing Ferredoxin-Dependent Carboxylation Reactions

V. Concluding Remarks

References

6. Structure and Reactions of a Microbial Monoxygenase: The Role of Putidaredoxin

I. Introduction

II. Putidaredoxin—Structural Properties

III. Putidaredoxin—Cytochrome P-450cam Interactions

IV. Progress and Problems

References

7. Role of Rubredoxin in Fatty Acid and Hydrocarbon Hydroxylation Reactions

I. Biological Utilization of Hydrocarbons

II. Rubredoxin and Other Components of a Bacterial Enzyme System Catalyzing Hydrocarbon and Fatty Acid Hydroxylation

III. Characterization of Rubredoxin from P. Oleovorans

IV. Activity of Iron-Sulfur Proteins as Electron Carriers in ω-Hydroxylation

V. Activity of P. Oleovorans Rubredoxin in Reduction of Alkyl Hydroperoxides

VI. Summary

References

8. Adrenodoxin: An Iron-Sulfur Protein of Adrenal Cortex Mitochondria

I. Introduction

II. Physical Properties of Adrenodoxin

III. The Biological Function of Adrenodoxin

IV. Conclusion

References

9. Iron-Sulfur Flavoprotein Dehydrogenases

I. Introduction

II. Succinate Dehydrogenase

III. Mammalian NADH Dehydrogenase

IV. Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase

References

10. Iron-Sulfur Flavoprotein Hydroxylases

I. General Introduction

II. Xanthine Oxidase

III. Aldehyde Oxidase

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Walter Lovenberg

