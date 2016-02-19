Biological Properties
1st Edition
Description
Biological Properties is a collection of papers that deals with the biological properties of iron-sulfur proteins. One paper reviews the role of electron paramagnetic resonance in forwarding knowledge about iron-sulfur proteins. Iron-sulfur proteins are iron proteins where sulfur is a ligand of the iron, of which the iron is not simultaneously held by a stronger ligand such as porphyrin. Another paper discusses the role of bacterial ferredoxins in coupled oxidation-reduction reactions, the role of hydrogenase in oxidation-reduction, as well as the bacterial iron-sulfur proteins, such as azoferredoxin and molybdoferredoxin. Abiological models of nitrogenase involve molybdenum and iron with sulfur ligands; these abiological systems can be the first models that show the biological activity of iron-sulfur enzymes which these systems try to copy. One paper investigates the role of iron-sulfur proteins in photosynthesis, particularly the photoreduction of ferrodoxin, the mechanism of NADPH formation, and the possible role of ferrodoxin in cyclic photophosphorylation. This collection is suitable for bio-chemists, cellular biologists, micro-biologists, and scientists involved in research in the biological disciplines.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
1. Development of the Field and Nomenclature
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence of Iron in Living Matter
III. Development of the Field of Iron-Sulfur Proteins
IV. Function of Iron-Sulfur Proteins
V. Nomenclature
References
2. Bacterial Ferredoxins and/or Iron-Sulfur Proteins as Electron Carriers
I. Introduction
II. Demonstration of Ferredoxin-Requiring Reactions
III. Purification of Ferredoxin
IV. Reactions That Require Ferredoxin
V. Number of Electrons Carried by Ferredoxins
VI. High Molecular Weight Iron-Sulfur Proteins Involved in Electron Transport
VII. Hydrogenase
VIII. Nitrogenase: A Complex of Two Iron-Sulfur Proteins
References
3. Comparative Biochemistry of Iron-Sulfur Proteins and Dinitrogen Fixation
I. Relationship of Iron-Sulfur Proteins and Dinitrogen Fixation
II. Definition of Nitrogenase
III. Iron-Sulfur Proteins as Reductants for Nitrogenase
IV. Extraction, Fractionation, and Purification of Nitrogenase
V. Characteristics of Nitrogenase and Its Components
VI. Metals and Biological Dinitrogen Fixation
VII. Abiological Dinitrogen Fixation by Iron and Sulfur
References
4. Iron-Sulfur Proteins in Photosynthesis
I. Ferredoxin Reduction
II. Ferredoxin Catalytic Activity
III. Photosynthetic and Oxidative Energy Transduction
References
5. Ferredoxin and Carbon Assimilation
I. Introduction
II. Reductive Carboxylic Acid Cycle of Bacterial Photosynthesis
III. Reductive Monocarboxylic Acid Cycle of Fermentative Metabolism
IV. Enzymes Catalyzing Ferredoxin-Dependent Carboxylation Reactions
V. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Structure and Reactions of a Microbial Monoxygenase: The Role of Putidaredoxin
I. Introduction
II. Putidaredoxin—Structural Properties
III. Putidaredoxin—Cytochrome P-450cam Interactions
IV. Progress and Problems
References
7. Role of Rubredoxin in Fatty Acid and Hydrocarbon Hydroxylation Reactions
I. Biological Utilization of Hydrocarbons
II. Rubredoxin and Other Components of a Bacterial Enzyme System Catalyzing Hydrocarbon and Fatty Acid Hydroxylation
III. Characterization of Rubredoxin from P. Oleovorans
IV. Activity of Iron-Sulfur Proteins as Electron Carriers in ω-Hydroxylation
V. Activity of P. Oleovorans Rubredoxin in Reduction of Alkyl Hydroperoxides
VI. Summary
References
8. Adrenodoxin: An Iron-Sulfur Protein of Adrenal Cortex Mitochondria
I. Introduction
II. Physical Properties of Adrenodoxin
III. The Biological Function of Adrenodoxin
IV. Conclusion
References
9. Iron-Sulfur Flavoprotein Dehydrogenases
I. Introduction
II. Succinate Dehydrogenase
III. Mammalian NADH Dehydrogenase
IV. Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase
References
10. Iron-Sulfur Flavoprotein Hydroxylases
I. General Introduction
II. Xanthine Oxidase
III. Aldehyde Oxidase
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152044