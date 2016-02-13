Biological Oceanographic Processes - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080307657, 9781483286174

Biological Oceanographic Processes

3rd Edition

Authors: Timothy Parsons M. Takahashi B. Hargrave
eBook ISBN: 9781483286174
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 13th February 2016
Description

This revised edition of a popular textbook is written for students, physical oceanographers, engineers, hydrologists, fisheries experts and a number of other professionals who require quantitative expressions of biological oceanographic phenomena. It is designed to lead the reader, step by step, through a progression from the distribution of marine organisms, to discussions on trophic relations, to a final chapter on some practical applications of biological oceanography to fisheries and pollution problems. The book covers subject matter in the pelagic and benthic environments, and is intended to bridge the gap between entirely descriptive oceanography texts and works on the mathematical modelling of marine ecosystems.

Readership

Of interest to undergraduate and introductory graduate courses in biological oceanography.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Distributions of plankton and nutrients. Chemical composition. The primary formation of particulate materials. Plankton feeding and production. Biological cycles. Benthic communities. Some practical problems in biological oceanography. References. Index.

About the Author

Timothy Parsons

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia

M. Takahashi

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tsukuba, Japan

B. Hargrave

Affiliations and Expertise

Bedford Institute, UK

@from:W. Greve @qu:...a book that should be on every oceanographer's shelf. @source:Helgolander Meeresunters, Vol. 50

