Biological Oceanographic Processes
3rd Edition
This revised edition of a popular textbook is written for students, physical oceanographers, engineers, hydrologists, fisheries experts and a number of other professionals who require quantitative expressions of biological oceanographic phenomena. It is designed to lead the reader, step by step, through a progression from the distribution of marine organisms, to discussions on trophic relations, to a final chapter on some practical applications of biological oceanography to fisheries and pollution problems. The book covers subject matter in the pelagic and benthic environments, and is intended to bridge the gap between entirely descriptive oceanography texts and works on the mathematical modelling of marine ecosystems.
Of interest to undergraduate and introductory graduate courses in biological oceanography.
Introduction. Distributions of plankton and nutrients. Chemical composition. The primary formation of particulate materials. Plankton feeding and production. Biological cycles. Benthic communities. Some practical problems in biological oceanography. References. Index.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 13th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286174
Timothy Parsons
University of British Columbia
M. Takahashi
University of Tsukuba, Japan
B. Hargrave
Bedford Institute, UK
@from:W. Greve @qu:...a book that should be on every oceanographer's shelf. @source:Helgolander Meeresunters, Vol. 50