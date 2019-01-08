Biological NMR Part A, Volume 614
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Selective Methyl Labeling of Proteins: Enabling Structural and Mechanistic Studies As Well As Drug Discovery Applications by Solution-State NMR
Andrew Proudfoot, Andreas O. Frank, Alexandra Frommlet and Andreas Lingel
2. Isotopic Labeling of Eukaryotic Membrane Proteins for NMR Studies of Interactions and Dynamics
Igor Dikiy, Lindsay Clark, Kevin H. Gardner and Daniel M. Rosenbaum
3. Optimal Isotope Labeling of Aromatic Amino Acid Side Chains for NMR Studies of Protein Dynamics
Ulrich Weininger
4. A Quick and Colorful Method to Measure Low-Level Contaminations of Paramagnetic Ni2+ in Protein
Samples Purified by Immobilized Metal Ion Affinity Chromatography
Starla D. Glover and Cecilia Tommos
5. Toolkit for NMR Studies of Methyl-Labeled Proteins
Paolo Rossi, Yoan R. Monneau, Youlin Xia, Yojiro Ishida and Charalampos G. Kalodimos
6. Synthetic Biology-Based Solution NMR Studies on Membrane Proteins in Lipid Environments
Erik Henrich, Frank Löhr, Julija Mezhyrova, Aisha Laguerre, Frank Bernhard and Volker Dötsch
7. Preparation of Phosphorylated Proteins for NMR Spectroscopy
Ganesan Senthil Kumar, Rebecca Page and Wolfgang Peti
8. Synthesis and NMR Characterization of the Prenylated Peptide, a-Factor
Taysir K. Bader, Todd M. Rappe, Gianlugi Veglia and Mark D. Distefano
9. The Preparation and Solution NMR Spectroscopy of Human Glycoproteins Is Accessible and Rewarding
Adam W. Barb, Daniel J. Falconer and Ganesh P. Subedi
10. Nonuniform Sampling for NMR Spectroscopy
Scott Robson, Haribabu Arthanari, Sven G. Hyberts and Gerhard Wagner
11. Exploring Protein Conformational Landscapes Using High-Pressure NMR
Julien Roche, Catherine A. Royer and Christian Roumestand
12. CS-ROSETTA
Santrupti Nerli and Nikolaos G. Sgourakis
13. Combining Evolutionary Covariance and NMR Data for Protein Structure Determination
Yuanpeng Janet Huang, Kelly P. Brock, Yojiro Ishida, Gurla V.T. Swapna, Masayori Inouye, Debora S. Marks, Chris Sander and Gaetano T. Montelione
14. Combining NMR Spectroscopy and Molecular Dynamic Simulations to Solve and Analyse the Structure of Protein–RNA Complexes
Sebastien Campagne, Miroslav Krepl, Jiri Sponer and Frederic H-T. Allain
Description
Biological NMR, Part A, the latest release in the Methods of Enzymology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on topics such as Protein methyl labeling, Membrane protein expression – yeast, Protein aromatic labeling, His-tag/Metal contamination, Bicelles, nanodiscs and micelles MP host, PTM – phosphorylation, PTM – lipidation, Screening platform for receptor-ligand discovery
Solution Spectroscopy, Large protein strategies, NUS data collection/analysis, F19 incl. hydration, ODNP - hydration, Reverse micelle - Hydration Solid State Spectroscopy, SS NMR membrane proteins, SS NMR soluble/aggregate proteins, SS DNP - general, SS NMR nucleic acids, Structure determination and computer analysis, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods of Enzymology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Biological NMR
Readership
Addressed to all specialists in the field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128138618
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128138601
About the Editors
A.Joshua Wand Editor
Dr. A. Joshua Wand teaches at the Department of Biochemistry & Biophysics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania, USA