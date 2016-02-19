Biological Monitoring of Marine Pollutants
1st Edition
Description
Biological Monitoring of Marine Pollutants presents the proceedings of a symposium on ""Pollution and Physiology of Marine Organisms"" held in Milford, Connecticut, on November 7-9, 1980. It looks at the physiological effects of pollutants, such as synthetic organic compounds, petroleum hydrocarbons, and heavy metals, on marine organisms ranging from fishes and shrimps to barnacles, crabs, mussels, polychaetes, and microalgae. Comprised of four sections encompassing 22 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the effects of synthetic organics, such as pesticides on marine organisms like the mysid shrimps Mysidopsis bahia. It proceeds with a discussion of the toxic effects of several chlorophenols on the grass shrimp, Palaemonetes pugio; how heavy metals, including silver, copper, cadmium, zinc, and mercury, affect species such as the polychaete Neanthes virens and the caridean shrimp Palaemonetes pugio; monitoring of water quality based on the biochemical and physiological responses of marine organisms to pollutants; and the effects of monocyclic aromatic hydrocarbons on fishes from an ecological standpoint. Marine scientists, ecologists, and students will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Section I Synthetic Organics
An Overview of the Acute and Chronic Effects of First and Second Generation Pesticides on an Estuarine Mysid
Effects of Two Organophosphate Pesticides on Swimming Stamina of the Mysid Mysidopsis bahia
Comparative Toxicology and Pharmacology of Chlorophenols: Studies on the Grass Shrimp, Palaemonetes pugio
Biochemical Stress Responses of Mullet Mugil cephalus and Polychaete Worms Neanthes virens to Pentachlorophenol
Section II Heavy Metals
Effects of Silver on Respiration and on Ion and Water Balance in Neanthes virens
Factors Affecting Trace Metal Uptake and Toxicity to Estuarine Organisms. I. Environmental Parameters
Factors Affecting Trace Metal Uptake and Toxicity to Estuarine Organisms. II. Cellular Mechanisms
The Effects of Copper and Cadmium on the Behavior and Development of Barnacle Larvae
The Ontogeny of Resistance Adaptation and Metabolic Compensation to Salinity and Temperature by the Caridean Shrimp, Palaemonetes pugio, and Modification by Sublethal Zinc Exposure
The Effects of Salinity and Mercury on Developing Megalopae and Early Crab Stages of the Blue Crab, Callinectes sapidus Rathbun
Section III Petroleum Hydrocarbons
Application of Biochemical and Physiological Responses to Water Quality Monitoring
The Effects of Chronic Low Concentrations of No. 2 Fuel Oil on the Physiology of a Temperate Estuarine Zooplankton Community in the MERL Microcosms
Effects of Crude Oil on Growth and Mixed Function Oxygenase Activity in Polychaetes, Nereis Sp.
Comparison of Several Physiological Monitoring Techniques as Applied to the Blue Mussel, Mytilus edulis, Along a Gradient of Pollutant Stress in Narrangansett Bay, Rhode Island
Mercury in Mussels of Bellingham Bay, Washington (USA): The Occurrence of Mercury-Binding Proteins
Monitoring Sea Scallops in the Offshore Waters of New England and the Mid-Atlantic States: Enzyme Activity in Phasic Adductor Muscle
Effects of Municipal Wastewater on Fertilization, Survival, and Development of the Sea Urchin, Strongylocentrotus purpuratus
Section IV Physiological Monitoring
Physiological Effects of South Louisiana Crude Oil on Larvae of the American Lobster (Homarus americanus)
Excretion of Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Their Metabolites by Freshwater and Seawater Dolly Varden Char
Effects of Petroleum Hydrocarbons on the Growth and Energetics of Marine Microalgae
A Study of the Recovery of a Marine Isopod (Sphaeroma quadridentatum) from Petroleum-Induced Sensitivity
An Ecological Perspective of the Effects of Monocyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons on Fishes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145541