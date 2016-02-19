Biological Monitoring of Marine Pollutants presents the proceedings of a symposium on ""Pollution and Physiology of Marine Organisms"" held in Milford, Connecticut, on November 7-9, 1980. It looks at the physiological effects of pollutants, such as synthetic organic compounds, petroleum hydrocarbons, and heavy metals, on marine organisms ranging from fishes and shrimps to barnacles, crabs, mussels, polychaetes, and microalgae. Comprised of four sections encompassing 22 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the effects of synthetic organics, such as pesticides on marine organisms like the mysid shrimps Mysidopsis bahia. It proceeds with a discussion of the toxic effects of several chlorophenols on the grass shrimp, Palaemonetes pugio; how heavy metals, including silver, copper, cadmium, zinc, and mercury, affect species such as the polychaete Neanthes virens and the caridean shrimp Palaemonetes pugio; monitoring of water quality based on the biochemical and physiological responses of marine organisms to pollutants; and the effects of monocyclic aromatic hydrocarbons on fishes from an ecological standpoint. Marine scientists, ecologists, and students will find this book extremely useful.

Section I Synthetic Organics

An Overview of the Acute and Chronic Effects of First and Second Generation Pesticides on an Estuarine Mysid

Effects of Two Organophosphate Pesticides on Swimming Stamina of the Mysid Mysidopsis bahia

Comparative Toxicology and Pharmacology of Chlorophenols: Studies on the Grass Shrimp, Palaemonetes pugio

Biochemical Stress Responses of Mullet Mugil cephalus and Polychaete Worms Neanthes virens to Pentachlorophenol

Section II Heavy Metals

Effects of Silver on Respiration and on Ion and Water Balance in Neanthes virens

Factors Affecting Trace Metal Uptake and Toxicity to Estuarine Organisms. I. Environmental Parameters

Factors Affecting Trace Metal Uptake and Toxicity to Estuarine Organisms. II. Cellular Mechanisms

The Effects of Copper and Cadmium on the Behavior and Development of Barnacle Larvae

The Ontogeny of Resistance Adaptation and Metabolic Compensation to Salinity and Temperature by the Caridean Shrimp, Palaemonetes pugio, and Modification by Sublethal Zinc Exposure

The Effects of Salinity and Mercury on Developing Megalopae and Early Crab Stages of the Blue Crab, Callinectes sapidus Rathbun

Section III Petroleum Hydrocarbons

Application of Biochemical and Physiological Responses to Water Quality Monitoring

The Effects of Chronic Low Concentrations of No. 2 Fuel Oil on the Physiology of a Temperate Estuarine Zooplankton Community in the MERL Microcosms

Effects of Crude Oil on Growth and Mixed Function Oxygenase Activity in Polychaetes, Nereis Sp.

Comparison of Several Physiological Monitoring Techniques as Applied to the Blue Mussel, Mytilus edulis, Along a Gradient of Pollutant Stress in Narrangansett Bay, Rhode Island

Mercury in Mussels of Bellingham Bay, Washington (USA): The Occurrence of Mercury-Binding Proteins

Monitoring Sea Scallops in the Offshore Waters of New England and the Mid-Atlantic States: Enzyme Activity in Phasic Adductor Muscle

Effects of Municipal Wastewater on Fertilization, Survival, and Development of the Sea Urchin, Strongylocentrotus purpuratus

Section IV Physiological Monitoring

Physiological Effects of South Louisiana Crude Oil on Larvae of the American Lobster (Homarus americanus)

Excretion of Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Their Metabolites by Freshwater and Seawater Dolly Varden Char

Effects of Petroleum Hydrocarbons on the Growth and Energetics of Marine Microalgae

A Study of the Recovery of a Marine Isopod (Sphaeroma quadridentatum) from Petroleum-Induced Sensitivity

An Ecological Perspective of the Effects of Monocyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons on Fishes

