Biological Mechanisms and the Advancing Approaches to Overcoming Cancer Drug Resistance, Volume 15
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introductory Chapter
2. Tumor Metabolic Reprogramming in Therapeutic Resistance
3. Development of novel antiandrogens to overcome castrate resistant prostate cancer
4. Microenvironmental regulation of cancer response to therapy and therapy resistance
5. Revisiting immunogenic cell death to overcome treatment resistance in cancer immunotherapy
6. Preventing Phenotypic Plasticity in Cancer to Mitigate Therapy Resistance
7. Overcoming drug resistance in cancer with targeted radionuclide therapy
8. The PI3K pathway and chemotherapy resistance
9. Targeting leukemia stem cells in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
10. Escape from apoptosis: Anastasis as a potential mechanism of cancer drug resistance
11. From genetic data and structures to drug development: new approaches to targeting Eph receptors
12. Overcoming Therapeutic Resistance in Glioblastoma: a major clinical challenge
Description
Biological Mechanisms and the Advancing Approaches to Overcoming Cancer Drug Resistance is a one-stop-shop to understand why it is so difficult to treat cancer, and why only a very few patients respond to therapy and a significant portion develop resistance. Despite a rapid development of more effective anti-cancer drugs and combination therapies, cancer remains the leading cause of lethality in the developed world. The main reason for this is the ability of heterogeneous subpopulations of tumor cells interacting with constantly evolving tumor microenvironment to resist elimination and eventually, trigger cancer relapse. In this book, experts review current concepts explaining molecular and biological mechanisms of cancer drug resistance, and discuss advancing approaches to overcoming this therapeutic challenge based on the most recent findings in the field.
The book discusses new approaches that are being undertaken to counteract tumor plasticity, understand and tackle the interactions with microenvironment, disrupt the rewiring of malignant cells or bypass biological mechanism of resistance by using targeted radionuclide therapies. One chapter also discusses conceptually novel approaches to design and develop small molecule inhibitors to overcome drug resistance.
This book provides a unique opportunity to the reader in understanding the fundamental causes of drug resistance and how different approaches are currently being applied to overcome this challenge.
Key Features
- Provides the most updated knowledge on the mechanisms of cancer drug resistance and the emerging therapeutic approaches reviewed by experts in the field
- Brings detailed analyses of most important recently reported developments related to drug resistance and their relevance to overcoming it in cancer patients
- Discusses in each chapter in depth molecular mechanisms and novel concepts of cancer resistance to conventional and advanced therapies
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128213100
About the Editors
Andrew Freywald
Andrew Freywald, PhD, obtained his PhD on Molecular Cell Biology at Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, and post-doctorate on Molecular Immunology and Cancer Research at Hospital for Sick Children, Canada. His research interests are cancer cell biology and tumor biology. The work of his team at College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan focuses on molecular mechanisms that determine tumor aggressiveness. His research projects are supported by the CIHR, CCSRI, SHRF and CFI granting agencies.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan
Franco Vizeacoumar
Franco Vizeacoumar, PhD, obtained his PhD in Cell Biology at University of Alberta, Canada, and post-doctorate at University of Toronto, Canada. His lab is directly involved in developing a genotype-directed cancer therapy for solid tumors by applying a basic biological concept called synthetic lethality. His team long term goal is to build a synthetic lethal network that will enable to understand the genetic dependencies of cancer cells and define key therapeutic targets.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan
