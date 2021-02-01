Biological Mechanisms and the Advancing Approaches to Overcoming Cancer Drug Resistance, Volume 15

Biological Mechanisms and the Advancing Approaches to Overcoming Cancer Drug Resistance is a one-stop-shop to understand why it is so difficult to treat cancer, and why only a very few patients respond to therapy and a significant portion develop resistance. Despite a rapid development of more effective anti-cancer drugs and combination therapies, cancer remains the leading cause of lethality in the developed world. The main reason for this is the ability of heterogeneous subpopulations of tumor cells interacting with constantly evolving tumor microenvironment to resist elimination and eventually, trigger cancer relapse. In this book, experts review current concepts explaining molecular and biological mechanisms of cancer drug resistance, and discuss advancing approaches to overcoming this therapeutic challenge based on the most recent findings in the field.

The book discusses new approaches that are being undertaken to counteract tumor plasticity, understand and tackle the interactions with microenvironment, disrupt the rewiring of malignant cells or bypass biological mechanism of resistance by using targeted radionuclide therapies. One chapter also discusses conceptually novel approaches to design and develop small molecule inhibitors to overcome drug resistance.

This book provides a unique opportunity to the reader in understanding the fundamental causes of drug resistance and how different approaches are currently being applied to overcome this challenge.