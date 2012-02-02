Biological Inorganic Chemistry
2nd Edition
A New Introduction to Molecular Structure and Function
Biological Inorganic Chemistry: A New Introduction to Molecular Structure and Function, Second Edition, provides a comprehensive discussion of the biochemical aspects of metals in living systems. Beginning with an overview of metals and selected nonmetals in biology, the book then discusses the following concepts: basic coordination chemistry for biologists; structural and molecular biology for chemists; biological ligands for metal ions; intermediary metabolism and bioenergetics; and methods to study metals in biological systems. The book also covers metal assimilation pathways; transport, storage, and homeostasis of metal ions; sodium and potassium channels and pumps; magnesium phosphate metabolism and photoreceptors; calcium and cellular signaling; the catalytic role of several classes of mononuclear zinc enzymes; the biological chemistry of iron; and copper chemistry and biochemistry. In addition, the book discusses nickel and cobalt enzymes; manganese chemistry and biochemistry; molybdenum, tungsten, vanadium, and chromium; non-metals in biology; biomineralization; metals in the brain; metals and neurodegeneration; metals in medicine and metals as drugs; and metals in the environment.
- Winner of a 2013 Textbook Excellence Awards (Texty) from the Text and Academic Authors Association
- Readable style, complemented by anecdotes and footnotes
- Enables the reader to more readily grasp the biological and clinical relevance of the subject
- Color illustrations enable easy visualization of molecular mechanisms
Scientists studying the importance of metals in biology, medicine and environmental sciences and for students following courses in inorganic biochemistry, bioinorganic chemistry or inorganic chemistry. Researchers: Because it is clearly written and gives a homogeneous view of the subject Chemistry, biology, microbiology, plant science, medical research (preclinical and clinical) environmental research. Students: Chemists / biologists following courses or taking an advanced topic in Inorganic chemistry, bioinorganic chemistry, biological inorganic chemistry. chemical biology, medicine and environmental sciences. Consultants: To have access to important information collected in one volume. Pharmacological industry, foodstuffs and agro-industries, environmental applications
Chapter 1. An Overview of Metals and Selected Nonmetals in Biology
Introduction
Why do We Need Anything Other Than C, H, N, and O (together with some P and S)?
What are the Essential Elements and the Essential Metal Ions?
An Idiosyncratic View of the Periodic Table
Chapter 2. Basic Coordination Chemistry for Biologists
Introduction
Types of Chemical Bonds
Hard and Soft Ligands
Coordination Geometry
Redox Chemistry
Chapter 3. Structural and Molecular Biology for Chemists
Introduction
The Structural Building Blocks of Proteins
Primary, Secondary, Tertiary, and Quaternary Structure of Proteins
Secondary and Tertiary Structures of Nucleic Acids
Chapter 4. Biological Ligands for Metal Ions
Introduction
Insertion of Metal Ions into Metalloproteins
Chelatase – The Terminal Step in Tetrapyrrole Metallation
Iron–Sulfur Cluster Formation
More Complex Cofactors – MoCo, FeMoCo, P-clusters, H-clusters, and CuZ
Siderophores
Chapter 5. An Overview of Intermediary Metabolism and Bioenergetics
Introduction
Redox Reactions in Metabolism
The Central Role of ATP in Metabolism
The Types of Reaction Catalysed by Enzymes of Intermediary Metabolism
An Overview of Catabolism
Selected Case Studies – Glycolysis and the Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle
An Overview of Anabolism
Selected Case Studies: Gluconeogenesis and Fatty Acid Biosynthesis
Bioenergetics – Generation of Phosphoryl Transfer Potential at the Expense of Proton Gradients
Chapter 6. Methods to Study Metals in Biological Systems
Introduction
Magnetic Properties
Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR) Spectroscopy
Mössbauer Spectroscopy
NMR Spectroscopy
Electronic and Vibrational Spectroscopies
Circular Dichroism and Magnetic Circular Dichroism
Resonance Raman Spectroscopy
Extended X-Ray Absorption Fine Structure (EXAFS)
X-Ray Diffraction
Chapter 7. Metal Assimilation Pathways
Introduction
Inorganic Biogeochemistry
Metal Assimilation in Bacteria
Metal Assimilation in Fungi and Plants
Metal Assimilation in Mammals
Chapter 8. Transport, Storage, and Homeostasis of Metal Ions
Introduction
Metal Storage and Homeostasis in Bacteria
Metal Transport, Storage, and Homeostasis in Plants and Fungi
Metal Transport, Storage, and Homeostasis in Mammals
Chapter 9. Sodium and Potassium – Channels and Pumps
Introduction – Transport Across Membranes
Sodium versus Potassium
Potassium Channels
Sodium Channels
The Sodium–Potassium ATPase
Active Transport Driven by Na+ Gradients
Sodium/Proton Exchangers
Other Roles of Intracellular K+
Chapter 10. Magnesium–Phosphate Metabolism and Photoreceptors
Introduction
Magnesium-Dependent Enzymes
Phosphoryl Group Transfer Kinases
Phosphoryl Group Transfer – Phosphatases
Stabilisation of Enolate Anions – The Enolase Superfamily
Enzymes of Nucleic Acid Metabolism
Magnesium and Photoreception
Chapter 11. Calcium – Cellular Signalling
Introduction – Comparison of Ca2+ and Mg2+
The Discovery of a Role for Ca2+ Other than as a Structural Component
An Overview of Ca2+ Regulation and Signalling
Ca2+ and Cell Signalling
Chapter 12. Zinc – Lewis Acid and Gene Regulator
Introduction
Mononuclear Zinc Enzymes
Multinuclear and Cocatalytic Zinc Enzymes
Zinc Fingers DNA- and RNA-Binding Motifs
Chapter 13. Iron
Introduction
Iron Chemistry
Iron and Oxygen
The Biological Importance of Iron
Biological Functions of Iron-Containing Proteins
Haemoproteins
Other Iron-Containing Proteins
Dinuclear Nonhaem Iron Enzymes
Chapter 14. Copper – Coping with Dioxygen
Introduction
Copper Chemistry and Biochemistry
Copper-Containing Enzymes in Oxygen Activation and Reduction
Mars and Venus – The Role of Copper in Iron Metabolism
Chapter 15. Nickel and Cobalt
Introduction
Nickel Enzymes
Methyl-coenzyme M Reductase
Cobalamine and Cobalt Proteins
B12-dependent Isomerases
B12-dependent Methyltransferases
Noncorrin Co-containing Enzymes
Chapter 16. Manganese – Oxygen Generation and Detoxification
Introduction: Mn Chemistry and Biochemistry
Photosynthetic Oxidation of Water – Oxygen Evolution
Mn2+ and Detoxification of Oxygen Free Radicals
Nonredox di-Mn Enzymes – Arginase
Chapter 17. Molybdenum, Tungsten, Vanadium, and Chromium
Introduction
Mo and W Chemistry and Biochemistry
Molybdenum Enzyme Families
The Xanthine Oxidase Family
The Sulfite Oxidases and DMSO Reductases
Chapter 18. Non-metals in Biology
Introduction
The Major Biogeochemical Cycles
Chapter 19. Biomineralisation
Introduction
Principles of Solid-State Biological Inorganic Chemistry
An Overview of the Major Classes of Biominerals
Chapter 20. Metals in Brain
Introduction
The Brain and the Blood–Brain Barrier (BBB)
Sodium, Potassium, and Calcium Channels
Zinc, Copper, and Iron
Concluding Remarks
Chapter 21. Metals and Neurodegeneration
Introduction
Metal-based Neurodegeneration
Neurodegenerative Diseases Associated with Metals
Chapter 22. Metals in Medicine and Metals as Drugs
Introduction
Disorders of Metal Metabolism and Homeostasis
Metal-based Drugs
Metallotherapeutics with Lithium
Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Chapter 23. Metals in the Environment
Introduction Environmental Pollution and Heavy Metals
Aluminium
Cadmium
Mercury
Lead
Metals as Poisons
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 2nd February 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444537836
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444537829
Robert Crichton
Robert Crichton is Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Science, Universite Catholique de Louvain in Belgium. He has some forty years experience in teaching the subject, and published over 200 scientific articles and a number of books. Since 1985 he has organized a series of over twenty advanced courses on Metals in Biology in Louvain-la-Neuve, which have trained over 1300 doctoral and post-doctoral students, many of whom are today leaders in the field. The Second Edition of Biological Inorganic Chemistry: An Introduction to Molecular Structure and Function received the 2013 TEXTY Textbook Excellence Award in Physical Sciences from the Text and Academic Authors Association.
Unite de Biochimie, Universite Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
2013 Textbook Excellence Awards (Texty), Text and Academic Authors Association
"…a fine scholarly text written in a reader-friendly style to describe the various roles of metals in biological systems, human health, and the environment. It also considers the mechanisms and experimental methods for studying biological processes involving metals…I would highly recommend it to all interested biology, and biochemistry students and researchers." --Science Progress, vol 97, issue 1, 2014
"…a fine scholarly text written in a reader-friendly style to describe the various roles of metals in biological systems, human health, and the environment…The material of the second edition of this book has been updated, and new chapters have been included…I would highly recommend it to all interested biology, and biochemistry students and researchers." --Science Progress, February 18, 2014
"Crichton…offers this detailed and extensively illustrated text on inorganic components of biochemistry. Three introductory chapters explain the basic importance of metals in biology and orient biologists to coordination chemistry and chemists to molecular biology, respectively. General features of metal function are covered, including common ligands, their role in metabolism, assimilation and transport, and methods of study." --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
"At first blush, inorganic biochemistry might sound like an oxymoron, but that is not the case here…Crichton’s book will be useful resource for students or researchers who want to understand the exciting world of inorganic biochemistry." --CHOICE, October 2012, Vol. 50, No. 02
"Robert Crichton has blended an element-centric approach to the subject with a biological thread that is engaging and helpful in exploring the topics in detail. The text is both accessible and detailed, but pitched at undergraduate level." --Chemistry World