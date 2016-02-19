Biological Effects of Electric and Magnetic Fields - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121602628, 9780080886886

Biological Effects of Electric and Magnetic Fields

1st Edition

Beneficial and Harmful Effects

Editors: David Carpenter Sinerik Ayrapetyan
eBook ISBN: 9780080886886
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121602628
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th June 1994
Page Count: 357
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21500.00
18275.00
279.09
237.23
160.00
136.00
260.00
221.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
208.25
245.00
208.25
150.00
127.50
21500.00
18275.00
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Recent concerns over the possible hazards of electrical and magnetic fields in the home and workplace are comprehensively addressed within this book. The chapters contain detailed research on the biological effects of electric and magnetic fields, and evidence for and against any interaction of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and the biological systems.

Key Features

  • The relative risk of exposure to EMFs
  • Putative behavioral and neural effects of EMFs
  • EMF effects on cells

Readership

Cancer researchers, toxicologists, biophysicists, radiation researchers, regulatory health agencies, and epidemiologists

Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface.

I. Clinical Applications and Therapeutic Effects:

  1. Effect of Electrical Fields on Neuronal Growth and Regeneration, W. Young.
  2. Therapeutic Uses of Electric and Magnetic Fields in Orthopedics, A. Bassett.
  3. Magnetic Source Imaging, R.J. Ilmoniemi.II. Cell and Molecular Biology and Electric and Magnetic Fields:
  4. Electric Field-Induced Calcium Flux and Changes in Cell Shape, Motility, and Cytoskeleton, S.W. Hui.
  5. In Vitro Systems for the Study of Electromagnetic Effects on Bone and Connective Tissue, R.A. Luben.
  6. Electric and Magnetic Field Effects on the Immune System, A. Chiabrera, R. Cadossi, F. Bersani, C. Franceschi, and B. Bianco.
  7. Autoimmune Reactions as a Possible Component of Stress Induced by Electromagnetic Fields, A.M. Serduke, Y.D. Dumanskyj, and S. Mandzu.
  8. Effects of Electric and Magnetic Fields on Transcription, R. Goodman and A. Shirley-Henderson.
  9. Electric and Magnetic Fields and Carcinogenesis, A.H. Parola and A. Markel.III. Cancer and Other Human Health Effects:
  10. Electric and Magnetic Fields and Cancer: The Use of Field Exposure Measurements in Epidemiological Studies, S. Koifman and G. Th_riault.
  11. Epidemiologic Evidence on Cancer in Relation to Residential and Occupational Exposures, D.A. Savitz and A. Ahlbom.
  12. Electric Power and Risk of Hormone-Related Cancers, R.G. Stevens.
  13. Thermal, Cumulative, and Life Span Effects and Cancer in Mammals Exposed to Radiofrequency Radiation, J.A. Elder.
  14. Power-Frequency Electric and Magnetic Fields: Issues of Risk Management and Risk Communication, M.G.Morgan.
  15. The Public Health Implications of Magnetic Field Effects on Biological Systems, D.O. Carpenter. References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
357
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080886886
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121602628

About the Editor

David Carpenter

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Public Health, University of Albany, New York, U.S.A.

Sinerik Ayrapetyan

Affiliations and Expertise

Armenian Academy of Sciences, Yerevan, Armenia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.