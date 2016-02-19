Biological Effects of Electric and Magnetic Fields
1st Edition
Beneficial and Harmful Effects
Editors: David Carpenter Sinerik Ayrapetyan
Description
Recent concerns over the possible hazards of electrical and magnetic fields in the home and workplace are comprehensively addressed within this book. The chapters contain detailed research on the biological effects of electric and magnetic fields, and evidence for and against any interaction of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and the biological systems.
Key Features
- The relative risk of exposure to EMFs
- Putative behavioral and neural effects of EMFs
- EMF effects on cells
Readership
Cancer researchers, toxicologists, biophysicists, radiation researchers, regulatory health agencies, and epidemiologists
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface.
I. Clinical Applications and Therapeutic Effects:
- Effect of Electrical Fields on Neuronal Growth and Regeneration, W. Young.
- Therapeutic Uses of Electric and Magnetic Fields in Orthopedics, A. Bassett.
- Magnetic Source Imaging, R.J. Ilmoniemi.II. Cell and Molecular Biology and Electric and Magnetic Fields:
- Electric Field-Induced Calcium Flux and Changes in Cell Shape, Motility, and Cytoskeleton, S.W. Hui.
- In Vitro Systems for the Study of Electromagnetic Effects on Bone and Connective Tissue, R.A. Luben.
- Electric and Magnetic Field Effects on the Immune System, A. Chiabrera, R. Cadossi, F. Bersani, C. Franceschi, and B. Bianco.
- Autoimmune Reactions as a Possible Component of Stress Induced by Electromagnetic Fields, A.M. Serduke, Y.D. Dumanskyj, and S. Mandzu.
- Effects of Electric and Magnetic Fields on Transcription, R. Goodman and A. Shirley-Henderson.
- Electric and Magnetic Fields and Carcinogenesis, A.H. Parola and A. Markel.III. Cancer and Other Human Health Effects:
- Electric and Magnetic Fields and Cancer: The Use of Field Exposure Measurements in Epidemiological Studies, S. Koifman and G. Th_riault.
- Epidemiologic Evidence on Cancer in Relation to Residential and Occupational Exposures, D.A. Savitz and A. Ahlbom.
- Electric Power and Risk of Hormone-Related Cancers, R.G. Stevens.
- Thermal, Cumulative, and Life Span Effects and Cancer in Mammals Exposed to Radiofrequency Radiation, J.A. Elder.
- Power-Frequency Electric and Magnetic Fields: Issues of Risk Management and Risk Communication, M.G.Morgan.
- The Public Health Implications of Magnetic Field Effects on Biological Systems, D.O. Carpenter. References. Index.
About the Editor
David Carpenter
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Public Health, University of Albany, New York, U.S.A.
Sinerik Ayrapetyan
Affiliations and Expertise
Armenian Academy of Sciences, Yerevan, Armenia
