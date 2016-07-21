Biological Distance Analysis
1st Edition
Forensic and Bioarchaeological Perspectives
Biological Distance Analysis: Forensic and Bioarchaeological Perspectives synthesizes research within the realm of biological distance analysis, highlighting current work within the field and discussing future directions. The book is divided into three main sections. The first section clearly outlines datasets and methods within biological distance analysis, beginning with a brief history of the field and how it has progressed to its current state. The second section focuses on approaches using the individual within a forensic context, including ancestry estimation and case studies.
The final section concentrates on population-based bioarchaeological approaches, providing key techniques and examples from archaeological samples. The volume also includes an appendix with additional resources available to those interested in biological distance analyses.
- Defines datasets and how they are used within biodistance analysis
- Applies methodology to individual and population studies
- Bridges the sub-fields of forensic anthropology and bioarchaeology
- Highlights current research and future directions of biological distance analysis
- Identifies statistical programs and datasets for use in biodistance analysis
- Contains cases studies and thorough index for those interested in biological distance analyses
Forensic anthropologists, bioarchaeologists, and anyone employing multivariate statistical methods based on biological data. In addition, advanced graduate students and academics conducting research in biological anthropology. Paleoanthropologists and forensic medical doctors/pathologists
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Section 1. Biodistance Data, Datasets, and Analytical Methods
- Chapter 1. A Brief History of Biological Distance Analysis
- Introduction
- Natural Philosophy and Anatomy
- Craniometric Analysis
- Nonmetric Trait Analysis
- Dental Morphology
- Dental Metrics
- Changes in Statistical Approaches
- Scales of Analysis and Kinship
- Ancient DNA and Biodistance
- Forensic Anthropology, Race, and Human Variation
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2. Biological Distances and Population Genetics in Bioarchaeology
- Introduction
- Euclidean Distance
- Mahalanobis's Distance
- R-Matrix Theory and Biological Distance
- R-Matrix Theory and Quantitative Traits
- Assessing the Impact of Genetic Drift
- Examining Differential Long-Range Gene Flow
- Closing Thoughts
- Chapter 3. Craniometric Data Analysis and Estimation of Biodistance
- History of Craniometric Data Collection and Analysis
- Data Collection Protocols
- Heritability
- Bioarchaeological and Forensic Approaches to Craniometric Data
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Advanced Methods in 3-D Craniofacial Morphological Analysis
- Introduction
- Reference Data Sets on Craniofacial Variation
- Computer-Aided Landmark Processing for Sex and Ancestry Assessment
- Material
- Morphological Affinity of Brazilian Groups to 3D-ID Data Sets
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5. Cranial Nonmetric and Morphoscopic Data Sets
- Introduction
- Cranial Nonmetric Data Sets
- Morphoscopic Data
- Measures of Biological Distance
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Dental Morphology in Biodistance Analysis
- Dental Morphology
- Population Variation
- Forensic Application
- Bioarchaeological Application
- Evolution and Dental Morphology
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Dental Metrics in Biodistance Analysis
- Dental Development
- Dental Metrics: The Data
- Heritability
- Biological Considerations
- Statistical Analysis
- Population Variation and Evolution
- Forensic Applications
- Bioarchaeological Applications
- Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Do Biological Distances Reflect Genetic Distances? A Comparison of Craniometric and Genetic Distances at Local and Global Scales
- Background
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Chapter 9. Missing Data Imputation Methods and Their Performance With Biodistance Analyses
- Materials
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Section 2. Biodistance in a Forensic Setting
- Chapter 10. Forensic Classification and Biodistance in the 21st Century: The Rise of Learning Machines
- Introduction
- Estimating Classification Accuracy
- Overfitting
- Finding the Best Measurements
- Other Traditional Classification Methods
- Resampling
- Machine Learning
- Materials and Methods
- Results and Discussion
- Summary
- Chapter 11. Forensic Ancestry Assessment Using Cranial Nonmetric Traits Traditionally Applied to Biological Distance Studies
- Introduction
- Materials and Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Biological Distance, Migrants, and Reference Group Selection in Forensic Anthropology
- Background
- Materials and Methods
- Discussion
- Chapter 13. The Craniometric Implications of a Complex Population History in South Africa
- Introduction
- Population History of South Africa
- Genetic Composition of Modern South African Populations
- Materials
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter 14. Complexity of Assessing Migrant Death Place of Origin
- The Unidentified Decedents in the United States
- Demographic Profiles of the Foreign-Born Latinos
- Deceased Undocumented Latinos in the United States
- Medical Examiner and Coroner's Offices' Casework Issues
- Arizona Unidentified Decedents Versus North Carolina Unidentified Decedents
- Sample
- Methods
- Results
- The Two-Pronged Approach to Provenance: Geometric Morphometrics and Isotopes
- A Case Example Using the Two-Pronged Approach
- Isotope Methods
- Results
- Conclusion
- Chapter 15. Estimating Ancestry of Fragmentary Remains Via Multiple Classifier Systems: A Study of the Mississippi State Asylum Skeletal Assemblage
- Introduction
- Mississippi State Asylum History
- Materials and Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 16. Biological Distance Analysis, Cranial Morphoscopic Traits, and Ancestry Assessment in Forensic Anthropology
- Introduction
- Materials and Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Chapter 17. Dominance in Dental Morphological Traits: Implications for Biological Distance Studies
- Background
- Materials
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Section 3. Biodistance and Population Studies
- Chapter 18. Postmarital Residence Analysis
- Introduction
- Discussion
- Chapter 19. Population Structure During the Collapse of the Moche (AD 200–850): A Comparison of Results Derived From Deciduous and Permanent Tooth Trait Data From San José de Moro, Jequetepeque Valley, Perú
- Introduction
- Background
- Materials and Methods
- Results
- Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter 20. Alternate Methods to Assess Phenetic Affinities and Genetic Structure Among Seven South African “Bantu” Groups Based on Dental Nonmetric Data
- Materials
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 21. Crossroads of the Old World: Dental Morphological Data and the Evidence for a Eurasian Cline
- Materials
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 22. A Baffling Convergence: Tooth Crown and Root Traits in Europe and New Guinea
- Introduction
- A Closer Look at the Baffling Convergence
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 23. Population Biodistance in Global Perspective: Assessing the Influence of Population History and Environmental Effects on Patterns of Craniomandibular Variation
- Introduction
- Case Study 1: Do Global Patterns of Cranial Shape Variation Conform to the Predictions of a Neutral Model of Microevolutionary Expectation?
- Case Study 2: To What Extent Can Global Patterns of Craniomandibular Variation Be Explained by Variation in Subsistence Strategy?
- Conclusions
- Chapter 24. A Biodistance Analysis of Mandibles From Taiwan, Asia, and the Pacific: A Search for Polynesian Origins
- Introduction
- Biological Distance Studies
- Material and Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 25. The Biocultural Evolution in the Osmore Valley: Morphological Dental Traits in Pre-Inca Populations
- Introduction
- Materials and Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Appendix: Biodistance Resources
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 21st July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128019665
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128019719
Marin A. Pilloud
Dr Pilloud is an assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Reno. Prior to this appointment she was a forensic anthropologist at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Forensic Anthropology and a Registered Professional Archaeologist. Dr. Pilloud is currently the co-editor of Dental Anthropology and serves on the editorial board of Scientific Reports. Her research interests focus on the human skeleton and how it can inform our understanding of human behavior in archaeological contexts and also be used in a forensic context as part of the biological profile. She is particularly interested in the application of dental morphology and metrics to answering research questions in both of these realms. She has active bioarchaeological research programs in Neolithic Anatolia and prehistoric California, and regularly consults with law enforcement agencies to complete forensic anthropological casework. She has numerous publications in peer-reviewed journals and edited volumes. She is also the co-editor of the volume Biological Distance Analysis: Forensic and Bioarchaeological Perspectives.
Assistant Professor, University of Nevada, Reno, NV, USA
Joseph Hefner
Dr. Hefner is an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Michigan State University. He received his PhD from the University of Florida, Gainesville. Dr. Hefner is considered one of the world’s foremost experts on macromorphoscopic trait analysis and the estimation of ancestry in forensic anthropology. His research interests include: human variation, skeletal biology, forensic anthropology, quantitative methods, human osteology, human anatomy, nonparametric statistics, geometric morphometrics, categorical data analysis, and classification statistics.
Assistant Professor of Anthropology Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA
"...an excellent tool for both researchers who are new to the field of biodistance, and those looking to further their knowledge on available techniques and recent research questions." --Assemblage