Biological Cycles
1st Edition
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Vol. 18
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 18: Biological Cycles covers topics on the events of molecular biology, cellular communication, and the merging of cell structure to biochemical function. The book discusses the ornithin-urea cycle; the cycles of glutathione metabolism and transport; and the role of multienzymatic proteins in mammalian pyrimidine biosynthesis. The text also describes the significance of interconvertible enzyme cycles in cellular regulation; regulation of mammalian pyruvate dehydrogenase complex by a phosphorylation-dephosphorylation cycle; replenishment of citric acid cycle intermediates by the purine nucleotide cycle in rat skeletal muscle. The control of a secondary pathway of ethanol metabolism by differences in redox state; the role of aldolase and fructose bisphosphatase in the control of gluconeogenesis and glycolysis; and the fructose 6-phosphate/fructose 1,6-bisphosphate cycle are also considered. The book further tackles the cycles in polysaccharide biosynthesis and other important biological cycles. Biologists, microbiologists, cellular biologists, and biochemists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
1. The Ornithine-Urea Cycle: Biosynthesis and Regulation of Carbamyl Phosphate Synthetase I and Ornithine Transcarbamylase
2. On the Cycles of Glutathione Metabolism and Transport
3. Multienzymatic Proteins in Mammalian Pyrimidine Biosynthesis: Channeling of Intermediates to Avoid Futile Cycles
4. Interconvertible Enzyme Cycles in Cellular Regulation
5. Regulation of Mammalian Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex by a Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation Cycle
6. Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation Cycles and the Regulation of Fuel Selection in Mammals
7. Replenishment of Citric Acid Cycle Intermediates by the Purine Nucleotide Cycle in Rat Skeletal Muscle
8. Control of a Secondary Pathway of Ethanol Metabolism by Differences in Redox State: A Story of the Failure to Arrest the Krebs Cycle for Drunkenness
9. Aldolase and Fructose Bisphosphatase: Key Enzymes in the Control of Gluconeogenesis and Glycolysis
10. The Fructose 6-Phosphate/Fructose 1,6-Bisphosphate Cycle
11. Cycles in Polysaccharide Biosynthesis
12. Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle Intermediates and the Control of Fatty Acid Synthesis and Ketogenesis
13. Ferroactivator and the Regulation of Gluconeogenesis
14. Metabolic Cycles in the Fermentation by Propionic Acid Bacteria
15. Sterol Structure and Membrane Function
16. The ATP-Phosphate Cycle
17. Formation and Utilization of PEP in Microbial Carbohydrate Transport
18. Cycles in the Function of Mitochondrial Membrane Transport Systems
19. The Cycling of Oxygen through Intermediates in the Cytochrome Oxidase-Oxygen Reaction
20. Energy Cycles in Health and Disease
21. The Glucose-Lactic Acid Cycle and Gluconeogenesis
22. Amino Acid Cycles in Man
23. Phosphorylation and Dephosphorylation of Glycogen Phosphorylase: A Prototype for Reversible Covalent Enzyme Modification
24. Role of Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation Cycles in the Control of Protein Synthesis in Eukaryotes
25. Structure and Hormonal Regulation of the Ovalbumin Gene Cluster
26. Catabolite Repression in Yeast: Mediation by cAMP
27. Unwinding the Double Helix: Complete Equation for Chemical Equilibrium
28. The Structure and Evolution of Ribosomes and Their Components
29. A Cyclic Mechanism for Excitation and Adaptation
30. Protein Synthesis and Protein Turnover in Circadian Cycles
31. Membrane Cycling in Secretion: A Morphological Approach
32. Remarks in Honor of Professor Sir Hans Krebs
33. Response
Index
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th July 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217178
About the Editor
Ronald W. Estabrook
Paul Srere
Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.