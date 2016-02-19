Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 18: Biological Cycles covers topics on the events of molecular biology, cellular communication, and the merging of cell structure to biochemical function. The book discusses the ornithin-urea cycle; the cycles of glutathione metabolism and transport; and the role of multienzymatic proteins in mammalian pyrimidine biosynthesis. The text also describes the significance of interconvertible enzyme cycles in cellular regulation; regulation of mammalian pyruvate dehydrogenase complex by a phosphorylation-dephosphorylation cycle; replenishment of citric acid cycle intermediates by the purine nucleotide cycle in rat skeletal muscle. The control of a secondary pathway of ethanol metabolism by differences in redox state; the role of aldolase and fructose bisphosphatase in the control of gluconeogenesis and glycolysis; and the fructose 6-phosphate/fructose 1,6-bisphosphate cycle are also considered. The book further tackles the cycles in polysaccharide biosynthesis and other important biological cycles. Biologists, microbiologists, cellular biologists, and biochemists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors and Discussants

Preface

Excerpts From An Interview

Conference Photographs

1. The Ornithine-Urea Cycle: Biosynthesis and Regulation of Carbamyl Phosphate Synthetase I and Ornithine Transcarbamylase

2. On the Cycles of Glutathione Metabolism and Transport

3. Multienzymatic Proteins in Mammalian Pyrimidine Biosynthesis: Channeling of Intermediates to Avoid Futile Cycles

4. Interconvertible Enzyme Cycles in Cellular Regulation

5. Regulation of Mammalian Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex by a Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation Cycle

6. Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation Cycles and the Regulation of Fuel Selection in Mammals

7. Replenishment of Citric Acid Cycle Intermediates by the Purine Nucleotide Cycle in Rat Skeletal Muscle

8. Control of a Secondary Pathway of Ethanol Metabolism by Differences in Redox State: A Story of the Failure to Arrest the Krebs Cycle for Drunkenness

9. Aldolase and Fructose Bisphosphatase: Key Enzymes in the Control of Gluconeogenesis and Glycolysis

10. The Fructose 6-Phosphate/Fructose 1,6-Bisphosphate Cycle

11. Cycles in Polysaccharide Biosynthesis

12. Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle Intermediates and the Control of Fatty Acid Synthesis and Ketogenesis

13. Ferroactivator and the Regulation of Gluconeogenesis

14. Metabolic Cycles in the Fermentation by Propionic Acid Bacteria

15. Sterol Structure and Membrane Function

16. The ATP-Phosphate Cycle

17. Formation and Utilization of PEP in Microbial Carbohydrate Transport

18. Cycles in the Function of Mitochondrial Membrane Transport Systems

19. The Cycling of Oxygen through Intermediates in the Cytochrome Oxidase-Oxygen Reaction

20. Energy Cycles in Health and Disease

21. The Glucose-Lactic Acid Cycle and Gluconeogenesis

22. Amino Acid Cycles in Man

23. Phosphorylation and Dephosphorylation of Glycogen Phosphorylase: A Prototype for Reversible Covalent Enzyme Modification

24. Role of Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation Cycles in the Control of Protein Synthesis in Eukaryotes

25. Structure and Hormonal Regulation of the Ovalbumin Gene Cluster

26. Catabolite Repression in Yeast: Mediation by cAMP

27. Unwinding the Double Helix: Complete Equation for Chemical Equilibrium

28. The Structure and Evolution of Ribosomes and Their Components

29. A Cyclic Mechanism for Excitation and Adaptation

30. Protein Synthesis and Protein Turnover in Circadian Cycles

31. Membrane Cycling in Secretion: A Morphological Approach

32. Remarks in Honor of Professor Sir Hans Krebs

33. Response

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

