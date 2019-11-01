Biological Chirality
1st Edition
Description
Biological Chirality describes this occurrence, its history, and early research around the topic. The work covers analytical methods for observing the phenomenon, providing current techniques and practice and discussing the asymmetric morphology of certain living organisms, such as the position of the heart and liver in humans and the exceptions to biological homochirality seen in D-Amino Acids. In addition, it explores the requirement of enantioselectivity prepared pharmaceuticals to address enantioselectivities biomolecules, a major challenge in today's organic chemistry. Finally, the work considers the possible origin of biological homochirality, as well as the outlook for future research in this area.
Key Features
- Describes the history of biological chirality research, its possible origins, and future exploration areas
- Discusses asymmetric exceptions in morphology and D-Amino Acids
- Explores the critical implications of enantioselective biomolecules for preparative organic chemistry with a goal of developing effective pharmaceuticals
Readership
Chemistry researchers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Biological Chirality: Basic Concepts
3. Stock-List: Chiral Biomolecules
4. Synthetic and Mirror Life
5. Origins of Biological Chirality
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128122129
About the Author
Gyula Palyi
Dr. Pályi is a Professor (Retired) of Chemistry of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Modena, Italy) and member of the (Italian) National Academy of Science as well as other Academies. He has authored and edited 5 books on chemistry, patents, and 250 publications cited more than 2000 times by other authors. He has been the chief organizer of the International Symposia on Biological Chirality (since 1998) and of the International Symposia on the Soai Reaction (since 2008).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Modena, Italy