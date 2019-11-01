Biological Chirality - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128122129

Biological Chirality

1st Edition

Authors: Gyula Palyi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128122129
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 350
Description

Biological Chirality describes this occurrence, its history, and early research around the topic. The work covers analytical methods for observing the phenomenon, providing current techniques and practice and discussing the asymmetric morphology of certain living organisms, such as the position of the heart and liver in humans and the exceptions to biological homochirality seen in D-Amino Acids. In addition, it explores the requirement of enantioselectivity prepared pharmaceuticals to address enantioselectivities biomolecules, a major challenge in today's organic chemistry. Finally, the work considers the possible origin of biological homochirality, as well as the outlook for future research in this area.

Key Features

  • Describes the history of biological chirality research, its possible origins, and future exploration areas
  • Discusses asymmetric exceptions in morphology and D-Amino Acids
  • Explores the critical implications of enantioselective biomolecules for preparative organic chemistry with a goal of developing effective pharmaceuticals

Readership

Chemistry researchers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Biological Chirality: Basic Concepts
3. Stock-List: Chiral Biomolecules
4. Synthetic and Mirror Life
5. Origins of Biological Chirality

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128122129

About the Author

Gyula Palyi

Dr. Pályi is a Professor (Retired) of Chemistry of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Modena, Italy) and member of the (Italian) National Academy of Science as well as other Academies. He has authored and edited 5 books on chemistry, patents, and 250 publications cited more than 2000 times by other authors. He has been the chief organizer of the International Symposia on Biological Chirality (since 1998) and of the International Symposia on the Soai Reaction (since 2008).

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Modena, Italy

