Biological Approaches and Evolutionary Trends in Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124029606, 9780323150743

Biological Approaches and Evolutionary Trends in Plants

1st Edition

Editors: Shoichi Kawano
eBook ISBN: 9780323150743
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1990
Page Count: 430
Description

Biological Approaches and Evolutionary Trends in Plants is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth International Symposium of Plant Biosystematics held on July 10-14, 1989 in Kyoto, Japan. Contributors, some are world's leading plant biologists, discuss the findings in evolutionary biology and issues in plant biosystematics in light of the evidence and ideas brought forward at various levels of biological organization, from molecule to cell, individual, population, species, and community levels. This volume is organized into four sections encompassing 22 chapters and begins with an overview of discoveries concerning parapatric differentiation of weed populations, including adaptive evolution in herbicide resistant biotypes and complex evolutionary patterns in weed-crop complexes of various groups. The next section explores molecular approaches in plant biosystematics, focusing on amino acid sequencing of proteins; restriction-site variations of cpDNA, mitDNA, rDNA, etc.; and chromosome-banding patterns revealed by differential staining. The discussion shifts to a wave of research in plant population biology and evolutionary ecology since the 1970s and its impact on biology and biosystematics. The book considers various aspects of reproductive biology and evolutionary changes in significant reproductive parameters and attempts to demographically quantify these parameters. The final chapter is devoted to the use of functional phylogenetic systematics for predictive ecology. This book will be of interest to plant biologists and scientists and researchers in fields such as biochemistry, botany, microbiology, ecology, and evolutionary biology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part I Biology and Evolution of Weeds and Weed-Crop Complexes

1 Genetic Variation in Weeds — with Particular Reference to Canadian Agricultural Weeds

2 Differentiation and Adaptation in the Genus Capsella (Brassicaceae)

3 Parapatric Differentiation of Paraquat Resistant Biotypes in Some Compositae Species

4 Biosystematics of Cultivated Plants and Their Wild Relatives

5 Weed-Crop Complex in Cereal Cultivation

6 Responses to Flooding in Weeds from River Areas

Part II Molecular Approaches in Plant Biosystematics

7 Chloroplast DNA and Nuclear rDNA Variation: Insights into Autopolyploid and Allopolyploid Evolution

8 Chloroplast DNA and Phylogenetic Studies in the Asteridae

9 Ribosomal DNA Variation and Its Use in Plant Biosystematics

10 Molecular Approach to Plant Systematics from Protein Sequence

11 A protein sequence study of the phylogeny and origin of the Dicotyledons

12 Genome Organisation and Evolution in the Genus Vicia

Part III Population Biology and Life History Evolution (1) Reproductive Biology of Plants

13 Relationship between Plant Breeding Systems and Pollination

14 Variation and Evolution of Mating Systems in Seed Plants

15 Reproductive Biology of Milkweeds (Asclepias): Recent Advances

16 Biology of a Sexually Reproducing Plants

17 The Demographic Consequences of Sexuality and Apomixis

18 Mating Systems and Speciation in Haplontic Unicellular Algae, Desmids

Part IV Population Biology and Life History Evolution (2) Demography and Life History Evolution of Plants

19 Optimal Growth Schedule of Terrestrial Plants

20 Annual Plants: A Life-History and Population Analysis

21 Evolution of Size-Dependent Reproduction in Biennial Plants: A Demographic Approach

22 The Use of Functional as Opposed to Phylogenetic Systematics: A First Step in Predictive Community Ecology

Index


About the Editor

Shoichi Kawano

