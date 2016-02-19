Biological Approaches and Evolutionary Trends in Plants
1st Edition
Description
Biological Approaches and Evolutionary Trends in Plants is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth International Symposium of Plant Biosystematics held on July 10-14, 1989 in Kyoto, Japan. Contributors, some are world's leading plant biologists, discuss the findings in evolutionary biology and issues in plant biosystematics in light of the evidence and ideas brought forward at various levels of biological organization, from molecule to cell, individual, population, species, and community levels. This volume is organized into four sections encompassing 22 chapters and begins with an overview of discoveries concerning parapatric differentiation of weed populations, including adaptive evolution in herbicide resistant biotypes and complex evolutionary patterns in weed-crop complexes of various groups. The next section explores molecular approaches in plant biosystematics, focusing on amino acid sequencing of proteins; restriction-site variations of cpDNA, mitDNA, rDNA, etc.; and chromosome-banding patterns revealed by differential staining. The discussion shifts to a wave of research in plant population biology and evolutionary ecology since the 1970s and its impact on biology and biosystematics. The book considers various aspects of reproductive biology and evolutionary changes in significant reproductive parameters and attempts to demographically quantify these parameters. The final chapter is devoted to the use of functional phylogenetic systematics for predictive ecology. This book will be of interest to plant biologists and scientists and researchers in fields such as biochemistry, botany, microbiology, ecology, and evolutionary biology.
Part I Biology and Evolution of Weeds and Weed-Crop Complexes
1 Genetic Variation in Weeds — with Particular Reference to Canadian Agricultural Weeds
2 Differentiation and Adaptation in the Genus Capsella (Brassicaceae)
3 Parapatric Differentiation of Paraquat Resistant Biotypes in Some Compositae Species
4 Biosystematics of Cultivated Plants and Their Wild Relatives
5 Weed-Crop Complex in Cereal Cultivation
6 Responses to Flooding in Weeds from River Areas
Part II Molecular Approaches in Plant Biosystematics
7 Chloroplast DNA and Nuclear rDNA Variation: Insights into Autopolyploid and Allopolyploid Evolution
8 Chloroplast DNA and Phylogenetic Studies in the Asteridae
9 Ribosomal DNA Variation and Its Use in Plant Biosystematics
10 Molecular Approach to Plant Systematics from Protein Sequence
11 A protein sequence study of the phylogeny and origin of the Dicotyledons
12 Genome Organisation and Evolution in the Genus Vicia
Part III Population Biology and Life History Evolution (1) Reproductive Biology of Plants
13 Relationship between Plant Breeding Systems and Pollination
14 Variation and Evolution of Mating Systems in Seed Plants
15 Reproductive Biology of Milkweeds (Asclepias): Recent Advances
16 Biology of a Sexually Reproducing Plants
17 The Demographic Consequences of Sexuality and Apomixis
18 Mating Systems and Speciation in Haplontic Unicellular Algae, Desmids
Part IV Population Biology and Life History Evolution (2) Demography and Life History Evolution of Plants
19 Optimal Growth Schedule of Terrestrial Plants
20 Annual Plants: A Life-History and Population Analysis
21 Evolution of Size-Dependent Reproduction in Biennial Plants: A Demographic Approach
22 The Use of Functional as Opposed to Phylogenetic Systematics: A First Step in Predictive Community Ecology
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th January 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150743