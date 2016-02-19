Biological and Environmental Effects of Arsenic, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Mobilization of Arsenic by Natural and Industrial Processes
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Mobilization of Arsenic by Natural Processes
1.3. Mobilization of Arsenic by Industrial Activities
1.4. Summary/Comments
2. Emissions, Cycling and Effects of Arsenic in Soil Ecosystems
2.1. Sources of Arsenic
2.2. Arsenic Cycle in Soil Ecosystems
2.3. Effects of Arsenic on Microbial Organisms and Activity
2.4. Exposure through Consumption
3. Environmental Reaction and Analysis Methods
3.1. Methylation/Demethylation Cycle
3.2. Arsenic Species in Aquatic Systems
3.3. Rates of Methylation and Demethylation in Aquatic Systems
3.4. Potential for Human Exposure to Different Valences
3.5. Analytical Methods
4. Arsenical Metabolism and Toxicity to Freshwater and Marine Species
4.1. Release of Arsenic Into Freshwater/Marine Environments
4.2. Bioaccumulation of Arsenic in Freshwater/Marine Species
4.3. Arsenical Accumulation in Freshwater/Marine Biota
4.4. Arsenic Toxicity to Freshwater/Marine Biota
4.5. Summary and General Conclusions
5. Metabolism of Arsenic
5.1. Absorption
5.2. Tissue Distribution and Retention
5.3. In Vivo Metabolism
5.4. Elimination and Biological Half-Time
5.5. Summary
5.6. Further Research Needs
6. The Epidemiology of Human Arsenic Exposure
6.1. Summary
6.2. Acute Effects by Arsenic in Man
6.3. Chronic Effects by Arsenic in Man
6.4. Needs for Future Research
7. The Toxicity of Arsenic and its Compounds
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Background
7.3. Reactions of Arsenicals in Biological Systems
7.4. In Vivo Arsenic Toxicity
7.5. Conclusions and Further Research Needs
8. Overview
8.1. Emission of Arsenic Into the Environment
8.2. Biological Transformation of Arsenic Compounds in Soil Ecosystems and Effects on Plants
8.3. Environmental Transformation of Arsenic in Freshwater/Marine Ecosystems
8.4. Biotransformation of Arsenic Compounds and Toxicity to Freshwater and Marine Biota
8.5. The Metabolism of Arsenic In Mammals
8.6. Human Epidemiological Studies
8.7. The Toxicology of Arsenic
Index
Description
Topics in Environmental Health, Volume 6: Biological and Environmental Effects of Arsenic focuses on the properties, characteristics, and reactions of arsenic and its effects on the environment.
The selection first tackles the mobilization of arsenic by natural and industrial processes and emissions, cycling, and effects of arsenic in soil ecosystems. Discussions focus on the effects of arsenic on plants and soil microorganisms, exposure through consumption, sources of arsenic, and mobilization of arsenic by natural processes and industrial activities. The publication then ponders on environmental reaction and analysis methods and arsenical metabolism and toxicity to freshwater and marine species.
The text examines the metabolism of arsenic and epidemiology of human arsenic exposure, including acute and chronic effects by arsenic in man, absorption, tissue distribution and retention, and elimination and biological half-time. The publication then takes a look at the toxicity of arsenic and its compounds, as well as biological transformation of arsenic compounds in soil ecosystems and effects on plants; biotransformation of arsenic compounds and toxicity to freshwater and marine biota; and environmental transformation of arsenic in freshwater/marine ecosystems.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the biological and environmental effects of arsenic.
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1983
1st January 1983
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
9781483290195
- 9781483290195