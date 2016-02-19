Biological and Biochemical Oscillators
Biological and Biochemical Oscillators compiles papers on biochemical and biological oscillators from a theoretical and experimental standpoint. This book discusses the oscillatory behavior, excitability, and propagation phenomena on membranes and membrane-like interfaces; two-dimensional analysis of chemical oscillators; and chemiluminescence in oscillatory oxidation reactions catalyzed. The problems associated with the computer simulation of oscillating systems; mechanism of single-frequency glycolytic oscillations; excitation wave propagation during heart fibrillation; and biochemical cycle of excitation are also elaborated. This compilation likewise covers the physiological rhythms in Saccharomyces cerevisiae populations; integral and indissociable property of eukaryotic gene-action systems; and role of actidione in the temperature jump response of the circadian rhythm in Euglena gracilis. This publication is valuable to biochemists interested in biochemical and biological oscillations.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
I. Oscillator Theory
Oscillatory Behavior, Excitability, and Propagation Phenomena on Membranes and Membranelike Interfaces
Two-Dimensional Analysis of Chemical Oscillators
Stability Properties of Metabolic Pathways with Feedback Interactions
II. Oscillations in Defined Chemical and Biochemical Systems
Some Experiments of a Chemical Periodic Reaction in Liquid Phase
A Study of a Self-Oscillatory Chemical Reaction: I. The Autonomous System
A Study of a Self-Oscillatory Chemical Reaction: II. Influence of Periodic External Force
A Study of a Self-Oscillatory Chemical Reaction: III. Space Behavior
Chemiluminescence in Oscillatory Oxidation Reactions Catalyzed by Horseradish Peroxidase
A Siphon Model for Oscillatory Reactions in the Reduced Pyridine Nucleotide, O2 and Peroxidase System
Damping of Mitochondrial Volume Oscillations by Propranolol and Related Compounds
III. Glycolytic Oscillations
The Control Theoretic Approach to the Analysis of Glycolytic Oscillators
Problems Associated with the Computer Simulation of Oscillating Systems
The Effect of Fructose Diphosphate Activation of Pyruvate Kinase on Glycolytic Oscillations in Beef Heart Supernatant: An Experimental and Simulation Study
On the Mechanism of Single-Frequency Glycolytic Oscillations
Kinetics of Yeast Phosphofructokinase and the Glycolytic Oscillator
Substrate Control of Glycolytic Oscillations
Control Mechanism of Glycolytic Oscillations
Component Structure of Oscillating Glycolysis
Glycolytic Oscillations in Cells and Extracts of Yeast - Some Unsolved Problems
Synchronization Phenomena in Oscillations of Yeast Cells and Isolated Mitochondria
IV. Oscillations in Tissues
Oscillating Contractile Structures from Insect Fibrillar Muscle
Kinetic Model of Muscle Contraction
Excitation Wave Propagation during Heart Fibrillation
Conformational Oscillations of Protein Macromolecules of Actomyosin Complex
Oscillations in Muscle Creatine Kinase Activity
Oscillation of Sodium Transport across a Living Epithelium
Biochemical Cycle of Excitation
Possible Pathways for the Succinate Concentration Burst in the Active Metabolic State
V. Oscillations in Growing Cell Populations
Undamped Oscillations Occurring in Continuous Cultures of Bacteria
Stable Synchrony Oscillations in Continuous Cultures of Saccharomyces cerevisiae under Glucose Limitation
Physiological Rhythms in Saccharomyces cerevisiae Populations
Long- and Short-Period Oscillations in a Myxomycete with Synchronous Nuclear Divisions
Oscillations in the Epigenetic System: Biophysical Model of the ß-Galactosidase Control System
VI. Circadian Oscillations
The Investigation of Oscillatory Processes by Perturbation Experiments: I. The Dynamical Interpretation of Phase Shifts
The Investigation of Oscillatory Processes by Perturbation Experiments: II. A Singular State in the Clock-Oscillation of Drosophila Pseudoobscura
The Circadian Oscillation: An Integral and Undissociable Property of Eukaryotic Gene-Action Systems
Respiration Dependent Types of Temperature Compensation in the Circadian Rhythm of Euglena Gracilis
The Role of Actidione in the Temperature Jump Response of the Circadian Rhythm in Euglena Gracilis
Subject Index
