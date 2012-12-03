Bioinformatics of Behavior: Part 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123983237, 9780123983107

Bioinformatics of Behavior: Part 2, Volume 104

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Elissa J Chesler Melissa Haendel
eBook ISBN: 9780123983107
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123983237
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd December 2012
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Chapter One. Cross Species Integration of Functional Genomics Experiments

1 Introduction

2 Data Types and Sources

3 Gene Association Resources

4 Data munging

5 Integration

6 Analysis of Integrated Data

7 Summary

References

Chapter Two. Model Organism Databases in Behavioral Neuroscience

1 Introduction and Background

2 Model Organism Database Data Types

3 Functional Annotation, Standards, and Ontologies

4 Tools and Functions

5 User Education and Outreach

6 Summary

References

Chapter Three. Accessing and Mining Data from Large-Scale Mouse Phenotyping Projects

1 Introduction

2 High-Throughput Phenotyping Projects

3 Capturing, Storing, and Accessing Phenotyping Data

4 Phenotyping Data Portals

5 Integrating Phenotyping Data with Other Resources

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter Four. Bioinformatics Resources for Behavior Studies in the Laboratory Mouse

1 Introduction

2 Mouse Phenome Database

3 Mouse Genome Informatics Database

4 Discussion and Summary

References

Chapter Five. Using Genome-Wide Expression Profiling to Define Gene Networks Relevant to the Study of Complex Traits

1 Introduction

2 Fundamentals of Gene Expression Analysis

3 Gene Expression Databases

4 Bioinformatics Approaches in Behavioral Neuroscience

5 Future Directions and Conclusions

References

Chapter Six. Genetic and Molecular Network Analysis of Behavior

1 Introduction

2 Step 1: Genetic Dissection of Behavioral Variation Using GeneNetwork

3 Step 2: Covariation and Network Analysis of Behavioral Variation Using GeneNetwork

4 Step 3: Dissecting the Behavioral Impact of Sequence Variants Using GeneNetwork

5 Summary

References

Chapter Seven. Large-Scale Neuroinformatics for In Situ Hybridization Data in the Mouse Brain

1 Introduction

2 Informatics Data Processing for the Allen Mouse Brain Atlas

3 Generalizing to the Allen Developing Mouse Brain Atlas

4 Programmatic Data Access

5 Discussion

References

Chapter Eight. Opportunities for Bioinformatics in the Classification of Behavior and Psychiatric Disorders

1 Introduction

2 Current Classification Systems in Psychiatry

3 A Bioinformatics Approach to Classifying Behavioral and Psychiatric Disorders

4 The Biological Approach to Understanding Behavior and Behavioral Disorders

5 Data Intensive Methods for Mapping Biological Substrate to Behavioral Function

6 Conclusion: The Promise of Reconstructing Behavior Through Biology

References

Appendix

Subject Index

Contents of Recent Volumes

Description

This issue of International Review of Neurobiology is split over 2 volumes, bringing together cutting-edge research on Bioinformatics of Behavior. The 2 volumes review current knowledge and understanding, provide a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and build a platform for further research and discovery.

  • Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation, and provide their views and perspectives for future research
  • Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
  • All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist

