Bioinformatics of Behavior: Part 2, Volume 104

Chapter One. Cross Species Integration of Functional Genomics Experiments
1 Introduction
2 Data Types and Sources
3 Gene Association Resources
4 Data munging
5 Integration
6 Analysis of Integrated Data
7 Summary
References
Chapter Two. Model Organism Databases in Behavioral Neuroscience
1 Introduction and Background
2 Model Organism Database Data Types
3 Functional Annotation, Standards, and Ontologies
4 Tools and Functions
5 User Education and Outreach
6 Summary
References
Chapter Three. Accessing and Mining Data from Large-Scale Mouse Phenotyping Projects
1 Introduction
2 High-Throughput Phenotyping Projects
3 Capturing, Storing, and Accessing Phenotyping Data
4 Phenotyping Data Portals
5 Integrating Phenotyping Data with Other Resources
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Four. Bioinformatics Resources for Behavior Studies in the Laboratory Mouse
1 Introduction
2 Mouse Phenome Database
3 Mouse Genome Informatics Database
4 Discussion and Summary
References
Chapter Five. Using Genome-Wide Expression Profiling to Define Gene Networks Relevant to the Study of Complex Traits
1 Introduction
2 Fundamentals of Gene Expression Analysis
3 Gene Expression Databases
4 Bioinformatics Approaches in Behavioral Neuroscience
5 Future Directions and Conclusions
References
Chapter Six. Genetic and Molecular Network Analysis of Behavior
1 Introduction
2 Step 1: Genetic Dissection of Behavioral Variation Using GeneNetwork
3 Step 2: Covariation and Network Analysis of Behavioral Variation Using GeneNetwork
4 Step 3: Dissecting the Behavioral Impact of Sequence Variants Using GeneNetwork
5 Summary
References
Chapter Seven. Large-Scale Neuroinformatics for In Situ Hybridization Data in the Mouse Brain
1 Introduction
2 Informatics Data Processing for the Allen Mouse Brain Atlas
3 Generalizing to the Allen Developing Mouse Brain Atlas
4 Programmatic Data Access
5 Discussion
References
Chapter Eight. Opportunities for Bioinformatics in the Classification of Behavior and Psychiatric Disorders
1 Introduction
2 Current Classification Systems in Psychiatry
3 A Bioinformatics Approach to Classifying Behavioral and Psychiatric Disorders
4 The Biological Approach to Understanding Behavior and Behavioral Disorders
5 Data Intensive Methods for Mapping Biological Substrate to Behavioral Function
6 Conclusion: The Promise of Reconstructing Behavior Through Biology
References
