Bioinformatics for Biomedical Science and Clinical Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of figures and tables
Preface
About the author
Chapter 1: Introduction
Abstract:
1.1 Complex systems: From uncertainty to predictability
1.2 Harnessing omics technology
1.3 Bioinformatics: From theory to practice
1.4 Take home messages
Chapter 2: Genomics
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The human genome and variome
2.3 Genomic platforms and platform level analysis
2.4 Study designs and contrast level analysis of GWAS
2.5 Adaptive exploration of interactions of multiple genes
2.6 Somatic genomic alterations and cancer
2.7 Case studies
2.8 Take home messages
Chapter 3: Transcriptomics
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Transcriptomic platforms at a glance
3.3 Platform level analysis for transcriptomics
3.4 Contrast level analysis and global visualization
3.5 Module level analysis
3.6 Systems level analysis for causal inference
3.7 RNA secondary structure analysis
3.8 Case studies
3.9 Take home messages
Chapter 4: Proteomics
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Proteomics platforms at a glance
4.3 Protein identification by MS based proteomics
4.4 From protein sequences to structures
4.5 Protein interaction networks
4.6 Case studies
4.7 Take home messages
Chapter 5: Systems biomedical science
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cell level technology and resources at a glance
5.3 Conceptual frameworks from top-down
5.4 Systems construction from bottom-up and top-down
5.5 Specific directions of systems biomedical science
5.6 Case studies
5.7 Take home messages
Chapter 6: Clinical developments
Abstract:
6.1 Fulfilling unmet medical needs
6.2 Translational medicine
6.3 Clinical product development
6.4 Critical use of clinical information
6.5 Case studies
6.6 Take home messages
Chapter 7: Conclusions
Abstract:
7.1 Change and move forward
7.2 Presentation, presentation, presentation
7.3 Domain knowledge plus adaptivity
Index
Description
Contemporary biomedical and clinical research is undergoing constant development thanks to the rapid advancement of various high throughput technologies at the DNA, RNA and protein levels. These technologies can generate vast amounts of raw data, making bioinformatics methodologies essential in their use for basic biomedical and clinical applications.
Bioinformatics for biomedical science and clinical applications demonstrates what these cutting-edge technologies can do and examines how to design an appropriate study, including how to deal with data and address specific clinical questions. The first two chapters consider Bioinformatics and analysis of the human genome. The subsequent three chapters cover the introduction of Transcriptomics, Proteomics and Systems biomedical science. The remaining chapters move on to critical developments, clinical information and conclude with domain knowledge and adaptivity.
Key Features
- A coherent presentation of concepts, methodologies and practical tools that systematically lead to significant discoveries in the biomedical and clinical area
- Real examples of cutting edge discoveries
- The introduction of study types and technologies for all the DNA, RNA and protein levels
Readership
Researchers and postgraduates in biology, bioinformatics, medical informatics, immunology, pharmaceutical industry academic and clinical researchers in the field of bioinformatics, human biology, medicine, computational biology and computer science; Practitioners in sequencing centers, biotech, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st July 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818232
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568442
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
K-H Liang Author
Kung-Hao Liang is a senior bioinformatician working at the Liver Research Center, LinKo Medical Center, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taiwan. His work focuses on the power of genomics and systems biology to fulfil medical requirements and he is the author of a wide range of publications in the genomics and medical fields.
Affiliations and Expertise
LinKo Medical Center, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taiwan R.O.C.