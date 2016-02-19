Bioindicators and Environmental Management
1st Edition
Description
This essential book contains material presented at a September 1990 meeting organized by the Commission for Bioindicators, International Union for Biological Sciences.A key role of the Commission for Bioindicators (IUBS) is to promote the use of bioindicators in environmental management. This means encouraging the transfer of ideas regarding potential bioindicators, and originating in laboratories, into the harsher realities of field environmental monitoring. Although the concept of biomonitoring is ancient, its application to current monitoring problems is relatively slow to develop.In a bid to rectify this problem, this invaluable book brings together and discusses approaches developed around the world. It will provide both environmental administrators and research scientists with a valuable sense of proportion of the state of the art in their particular field.
Key Features
- Bioindicators and Environmental Management is organized into four sections
- Bioindicators, industry, and administration
- Biomonitoring of the Chernobyl accident
- Monitoring long-term/large-scale environmental trends
- Basic research in biomonitoring
Readership
Environmental biotechnologists, toxicologists, pollution scientists, ecologists, and microbiologists
Table of Contents
Bioindicators, Industry, and Administration: M. Yasuno, S. Fukushima, and Y. Sugaya, Monitoring of Benthic Flora and Fauna in Channels Draining a Sewage Plant. O. Hadanninen, P. Lindstradom-Seppada, M. Pesonen, S. Huuskonen, and P. Muona, Use of Biotransformation Activity in Fish and Fish Hepatocytes in the Monitoring of Aquatic Pollution Caused by Pulp Industry. R.-Q. Jan and K.-H. Chang, A Monitoring Study of the Succession of Marine Sessile Macroorganisms Five Years before and after the Operation of a Nuclear Power Plant. O.C. Boyle, B.F. Masterson, and L. Stapleton, The Use of Indicator Organisms for the Protection of Recreational Users of Estuarine and Coastal Waters from Risks to Health. D.W. Jeffrey, B. Madden, B. Rafferty, R. Dwyer, and J.G. Wilson, Indicator Organisms as a Guide to Estuarine Management. M.V. Reddy and B.M. Rao, Benthnic Macroinvertebrates as Indicators of Organic Pollution of Aquatic Ecosystems in a Semiarid Tropical Urban System. H.M. Thompson and P.W. Greig-Smith, Monitoring the Effects of Agricultural Pesticides on Wildlife. K.J.M. Kramer and J. Botterweg, Aquatic Biological Early Warning Systems: An Overview. D. Atkin and P. Birch, The Application of Biological Monitoring to Urban Streams: A System Designed for Environmental Health Professionals. Environmenal Radioactivity and Biomoitoring of the Chernobyl Accident: D.A. Krivolutxzkii and A.D. Pokarzhevskii, Soil Fauna as Bioindicators of Biological After-Effects of the Chernobyl Atomic Power Station Accident. P. Oftedal, The Chernobyl Accident, Fallout, and Possible Effects in Norway. E.J. McGee, P.A. Colgan, and H.J. Synott, Prediction of Radiocesium Levels in Vegetation and Herbivores Using Bioindicators. Monitoring Long-Term and Large-Scale Environmental Trends: J. Bohaaac and R. Fuchs, The Structure of Animal Communities as Bioindicators of Landscape Deterioration. E. Weinert, Biomonitoring of Environmental Change Using Plant Distribution Patterns. R. Retuerto and A. Caballeira, Numerical Estimation of Climate from Indicator Plants. A. Cooper, R. Murray, and T. McCann, Land Use and Ecological Change in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. M.B. Jones, C.E. Booth, and E. Shanahan, The Use of Radish as a Bioindicator in an International Program for Evaluating the Effects of Air Pollution on Agricultural Crops. Basic Research in Biomonitoring: J. Salaaanki, T.M. Turpaev, and M. Nichaeva, Mussel as a Test Animal for Assessing Environmental Pollution and the Sublethal Effect of Pollutants. D. Pascoe, D.E. Gower, C.P. McCahon, M.J. Poulton, A.J. Whiles, and J. Wulfhorst, Behavioral Responses to Pollutants--Application in Freshwater Bioassays. Y. Shu-Wen, S. Wen-Hao, and Y. Zi-Wen, Detection of Antialgal Compounds of Water Hyacinth. D.H.S. Richardson, Lichens as Biological Indicators--Recent Developments. J. Martinez, Y. Soto, J. Vives-Rego, and M. Bianchi, Natural Bacterial Communities as Indicators of Pollutants in Aquatic Environments. J.G. Wilson and B. Elkaim, The Toxicity of Fresh Water: Estuarine Bioindicators. P. Dowding and J. Peacock, The Use of Leaf Surface Inhabiting Yeast as Monitors of Air Pollution by Sulfur Dioxide. E.J. Taylor, S.J. Maund, and D. Pascoe, Evaluation of a Chronic Toxicity Test Using Growth of the Insect Chironomus riparius Meigen. P.C. Thomas, C. Turner, and D. Pascoe, An Assessment of Field and Laboratory Methods for Evaluating the Toxicity of Ammonia to Gammarus pulex (L.)--Effects of Water Velocity. J. Nemcsaaok, C. Albers, J. Benedeczky, K.H. Gadotz, K. Schricker, O. Kufcsak, and M. Juhasz, Effect of Ecological Factors on the Toxicity of CuSO4 in Fishes. I. Benedeczky, J. Nemcsaaok, C. Albers, and K.M. Gadotz, Effect of Hypoxia and Copper Sulfate on the Structure of Liver and Kidney of Carp. K.S.-Raaozsa and J. Sal*aaanki, Ion Channels of Nerve Membrane as Targets for Environmental Pollutants. M.J. Costello and S.F. Thrush, Colonization of Artificial Substrata as a Multispecies Bioassay of Marine Environmental Quality. D. Sheenan, K.M. Crimmins, and G.M. Burnell, Evidence for Glutathione-S-Transferase Activity in Mytilus edulis an Index of Chemical Pollution in Marine Estuaries. R.C. Peters, F. Bretschneider, W.J.G. Loos, and I.S.A. Neuman, Electroreception and Aquatic Biomonitoring. R.M. Lunnon and J.D. Reynolds, Distribution of the Otter Lutra lutra in Ireland and Its Value as an Indicator of Habitat Quality.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 26th September 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984254