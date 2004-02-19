Biohydrogen III - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080443560, 9780080472119

Biohydrogen III

1st Edition

Renewable Energy System by Biological Solar Energy Conversion

Authors: Matthias Rogner Yasuo Igarashi Yasuo Asada
Editors: Jun Miyake
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080443560
eBook ISBN: 9780080472119
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th February 2004
Page Count: 196
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
94.50
94.50
94.50
108.00
94.50
94.50
108.00
15000.00
11250.00
10500.00
11250.00
12000.00
11250.00
11250.00
12000.00
199.09
139.36
139.36
139.36
159.27
139.36
139.36
159.27
195.00
136.50
136.50
136.50
156.00
136.50
136.50
156.00
149.00
104.30
104.30
104.30
119.20
104.30
104.30
119.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
115.50
115.50
115.50
132.00
115.50
115.50
132.00
110.00
77.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
137.00
95.90
95.90
95.90
109.60
95.90
95.90
109.60
180.00
126.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Hydrogen is an almost ideal fuel and its wider use will result in an improvement in the environment due to factors including decreased air pollution. Hydrogen is the element of greatest abundance in the universe; however, its production from renewable resources remains a major challenge. The papers presented within this volume enhance and expand upon presentations made at the "Workshop on Biohydrogen 2002". Biohydrogen III evaluates the current status of Biohydrogen research worldwide and consider future research directions.

Key Features

  • Important research on new fuel opportunities
  • 15 contributions from the world's leading experts

Readership

Researchers in hydrogen, Biomass and renewable energy

Table of Contents

Hydrogen Production; New Frontiers of Hydrogen Energy Systems, Novel Approachesto Exploit Microbial Hydrogen Metabolism, Application of Hydrogenase for Renewable Energy Model Systems; Photosynthesis and Photobioreactor; Photo-Biological Hydrogen Production by the Uptakehydrogenase and PHB Synthase Deficient Mutant of Rhodobacter Sphaeroides, Hydrogen Production by Suspension and Immobilized Cultures of Phototrophic Microorganisms. Technological Aspects; Hydrogenase, The Potential of Using Cyanobacteria as Producers of Molecular Hydrogen Photobiological Hydrogen Production by Cyanobacteria Utilizing Nitrogenase Systems – Present Status and Future Development, Fundamentals and Limiting Processes of Biological Hydrogen Production; Bio Molecular Device The Isolation of Green Algal Strains with Outstanding H2-Productivity, Identification of a CIS-Acting Element Controlling Anaerobic Expression of the hydA Gene from Chlamydomonas Reinhardtii, Glycolipid Liquid Crystals as Novel Matrices for Membrane Protein Manipulations, Artificial Phytanyl-Chained Glycolipid Vesicle Membranes with Low Proton Permeability a Suitable for Proton Pump Reconstitution Matrices, Amphipols: Strategies for an Improved PS2 Environment in Detergent-Free Aqueous Solution, Monolayers and Longmuir-Blodgett Films of Photosystem I on Various Subphase Surfaces, Modular Device for Hydrogen Production: Optimization of (Individual) Components

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080443560
eBook ISBN:
9780080472119

About the Author

Matthias Rogner

Affiliations and Expertise

Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany

Yasuo Igarashi

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tokyo, Japan

Yasuo Asada

Affiliations and Expertise

Nihon University College of Science and Technology, Japan

About the Editor

Jun Miyake

Affiliations and Expertise

National Inst. Of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.