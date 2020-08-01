Biogeochemistry
4th Edition
An Analysis of Global Change
Resources
Description
Biogeochemistry: An Analysis of Global Change, Fourth Edition, considers how the basic chemical conditions of the Earth, from atmosphere to soil to seawater, have been and are being affected by the existence of life. Human activities in particular, from the rapid consumption of resources to the destruction of the rainforests and the expansion of smog-covered cities, are leading to rapid changes in the basic chemistry of the Earth. The new edition features expanded coverage of topics including the cryosphere, the global hydrogen cycle, biomineralization, and the movement of elements across landscapes and continents by organisms and through global trade.
Biogeochemistry: An Analysis of Global Change helps students and researchers extrapolate small-scale examples to the global level. With cross-referencing of chapters, figures and tables, and an interdisciplinary coverage of the topic, this updated edition provides an excellent framework for examining global change and environmental chemistry.
Key Features
- Includes an extensive review and up-to-date synthesis of the current literature on the Earth's biogeochemistry
- Synthesizes the global cycles of carbon, nitrogen, phosphorous, and sulfur, and suggests the best current budgets for atmospheric gases such as ammonia, nitrous oxide, dimethyl sulfide, and carbonyl sulfide and calculates and compares the effects of industrial emissions, land clearing, agriculture, and rising population on Earth's chemistry
- The new edition features updated literature references and expanded coverage of topics including the cryosphere, the global hydrogen cycle, biomineralization and the movement of elements across landscapes and continents by organisms and through global trade
Readership
Upper-division undergraduate and graduate students in geochemistry, ecology, earth, and soil sciences, especially those with interest in global change or environmental chemistry
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Origins
3. The Atmosphere
4. The Lithosphere
5. The Biosphere: The Carbon Cycle of Terrestrial Ecosystems
6. The Biosphere: Biogeochemical Cycling on Land
7. Wetland Ecosystems
8. Inland Waters
9. The Oceans
10. The Global Water Cycle
11. The Global Carbon Cycle
12. The Global Cycles of Nitrogen and Phosphorus
13. The Global Cycles of Sulfur and Mercury
14. Perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146095
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146088
About the Author
W.H. Schlesinger
Dr. Schlesinger is one of the nation’s leading ecologists and earth scientists and a passionate advocate for translating science for lay audiences. A member of the National Academy of Sciences, he has served as dean of the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke and president of the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. He lives in Down East Maine and Durham, N.C. and continues to analyze the impacts of humans on the chemistry of our natural environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
Emily Bernhardt
Dr. Emily S. Bernhardt is Assistant Professor at Duke University in the Department of Biology. She currently teaches biogeochemistry. A graduate of University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (B.S) and Cornell University (PhD.) and her areas of interest include biogeochemistry, ecosystem ecology, stream and wetland ecology, urban ecology, and restoration ecology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA