Biogenesis of Natural Compounds - 2nd Edition

Biogenesis of Natural Compounds

2nd Edition

Editors: Peter Bernfeld
eBook ISBN: 9781483184098
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 1224
Description

Biogenesis of Natural Compounds, Second Edition is released to provide updated information on the biogenesis of natural compounds. Most of the chapters in this book are rewritten, and new author contributes a paper on the biogenesis of proteins. This edition also includes a new chapter that deals with the formation of carcinogenic polynuclear hydrocarbons. However, all other chapters are maintained; some of which have modified headings. This edition will help those studying the biogenesis of natural compounds and in need of more updated information compared to those presented in the previous edition.

Table of Contents


Preface

Preface to the Second Edition

Contributors

Abbreviations

1 The Biosynthesis of Amino Acids

2 The Biogenesis of Purine and Pyrimidine Nucleotides

3 The Biogenesis of the Lipids

4 The Biosynthesis of Steroids

5 The biogenesis of Heme, Chlorophylls, and Bile Pigments

6 The Biogenesis of Carbohydrates

7 The Biogenesis of Proteins

8 The Enzymic Synthesis of Nucleic Acids

9 The Biogenesis of Conjugation and Detoxication Products

10 The Biosynthesis of Carotenoids and Vitamin A

11 The Biosynthesis of the Water-soluble Vitamins

12 The Biosynthesis of Phenolic Plant Products

13 The Biosynthesis of Tannins

14 The Biogenesis of Terpenes in Plants

15 The Biogenesis of Lignins

16 Rubber Biogenesis

17 Alkaloid Biogenesis

18 The Biosynthesis of Fungal Metabolites

19 Formation of Carcinogenic Polynuclear Hydrocarbons

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
1224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483184098

