Biogenesis of Natural Compounds
2nd Edition
Editors: Peter Bernfeld
eBook ISBN: 9781483184098
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 1224
Description
Biogenesis of Natural Compounds, Second Edition is released to provide updated information on the biogenesis of natural compounds. Most of the chapters in this book are rewritten, and new author contributes a paper on the biogenesis of proteins. This edition also includes a new chapter that deals with the formation of carcinogenic polynuclear hydrocarbons. However, all other chapters are maintained; some of which have modified headings. This edition will help those studying the biogenesis of natural compounds and in need of more updated information compared to those presented in the previous edition.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to the Second Edition
Contributors
Abbreviations
1 The Biosynthesis of Amino Acids
2 The Biogenesis of Purine and Pyrimidine Nucleotides
3 The Biogenesis of the Lipids
4 The Biosynthesis of Steroids
5 The biogenesis of Heme, Chlorophylls, and Bile Pigments
6 The Biogenesis of Carbohydrates
7 The Biogenesis of Proteins
8 The Enzymic Synthesis of Nucleic Acids
9 The Biogenesis of Conjugation and Detoxication Products
10 The Biosynthesis of Carotenoids and Vitamin A
11 The Biosynthesis of the Water-soluble Vitamins
12 The Biosynthesis of Phenolic Plant Products
13 The Biosynthesis of Tannins
14 The Biogenesis of Terpenes in Plants
15 The Biogenesis of Lignins
16 Rubber Biogenesis
17 Alkaloid Biogenesis
18 The Biosynthesis of Fungal Metabolites
19 Formation of Carcinogenic Polynuclear Hydrocarbons
Author Index
Subject Index
