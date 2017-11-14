Bioenvironmental Issues Affecting Men's Reproductive and Sexual Health
1st Edition
Description
Bioenvironmental Issues Affecting Men's Reproductive and Sexual Health is structured into two parts related to men’s reproductive and sexual health with eight sections designed to enable a logical flow of such knowledge. The book is focused on the biology of key organs involved in male reproduction and the environmental influences affecting their functions with particular emphasis on clinical aspects.
Individual chapters within the book range from basic to translational aspects, but all hold clinical relevance. This is an essential reference for those working and learning in the field of human reproduction, reproductive toxicology and environmental influences on reproductive and sexual health.
Key Features
- Brings together the leading authorities working in the field of male reproduction and sexual health and how the environment affects these issues
- Provides guidelines and reference values of various reproductive hormones, semen parameters, inclusion/exclusion criteria for clinical trials
- Discover the most efficient methods by which to design clinical protocols for sperm safety studies and reproductive toxicology trials
Readership
Professional researchers in the field of reproductive toxicology, preclinical toxicologists, andrologists, reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists and Urologists involved in research, graduate students in toxicology
Table of Contents
Part-A Men’s Reproductive Health
Section I - Biology of Male Reproductive Tract and Environment
1. How the Environment and Air Pollution Disrupts Spermatogenesis and Male Reproductive Health: A Mechanistic Approach
2. Environmental Issues Resulting in Hypogonadism
3. Environmental Risk Factors Related to Male Reproductive Health
4. Effect of Environmental Toxins on Spermatogonial Stem Cells
Section II – Life Style Issues and Male Reproductive Health
5. Lifestyle Stress and its Impact on Male Reproductive Health
6. The Impact of Lifestyle Factors on Male Reproduction: Body Composition, Diet, Exercise, and Recreational Drug Use
7. Obesity, Hypogonadism, and Male Fertility – The Role of Diet and Environment
8. Lifestyle Factors and Medical Therapy in the Management of Male Fertility
9. Yoga Meditation Lifestyle Intervention: Impact on Male Reproductive Health
10. Lifestyle, Environment and Male Reproductive Health: A Lesson to Learn
Section III – Environmental Factors Affecting Male Reproductive Health
11. Environmental Issues in Maintaining Reproductive Health
12. Environmental Contamination and Testicular Function
13. Reproductive Health Issues in Latin America: Role of Environment
14. Adverse Effects of Drugs on Male Reproduction
15. Beneficial or Detrimental Effects of PDE5-inhibitors on Semen Quality and Testicular Function?
16. Environmental Issues Resulting in Hypogonadism i.e., Andropause
Section IV – Mechanistic Approaches to Environmental Issues
17. Androgen receptor modulators: The Impact of Environment and Lifestyle Choices on Reproduction
18. Heavy Metal Toxicity Affecting Fertility and Reproduction of Males
19. Environmental Toxicants Induced Male Reproductive Toxicity – Role of Oxidative Stress
20. Role of Environmental Toxicants in Sperm Autophagy, Mitophagy, and Apoptosis
21. Impact of Environmental Factors on the Genomics and Proteomics Landscapes of Male Infertility
22. Role of Sperm Chromatin Structure Assay Technology in Evaluating Sperm DNA Damage due to Environmental Influences
Section V – Laboratory Aspects in the Evaluation of Male Reproductive Function
23. Standardized Semen Analysis in Multicenter Clinical Trials and Quality Control Management for Reproductive Toxicity Studies
PART-B Men’s Sexual Health
Section VI –Biology of Male Sexual Function and Environment
24. Components of Erection and Ejaculation as the Potential Target Systems for Environmental Toxicants.
25. Effects of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) on Penile Tissue Development, Histo-architecture and Erectile Physiology
26. Penile Fibrogenesis Affecting Men’s Reproductive and Sexual Health: Role of Age and Environmental Factors
27. The Epidemiology and Pathophysiology of Erectile Dysfunction and the Role of Environment – Current Updates
Section VII – Environmental Issues Affecting Male Sexual Function
28. Environment, Drugs, and Chemical Exposures in the Realm of Human Sexuality
29. Role of Risk Factors Such as Smoking, Alcohol and Substance Abuse on Sexual Health of Brazilian Men
30. Effects of Electronic Cigarettes on Men’s Reproductive and Sexual Health
31. The Influences of Diet, Supplements and Environmental Stressors on Male Erectile Function
32. Endocrine Disruptors in the Environment Affecting Erectile Function
Section VIII – Regulatory and Other Issues Involving Environment Affecting Overall Male Reproductive Health
33. Environmental Health Policy Regarding Men’s Reproductive and Sexual Health
34. Drugs of Abuse: Men’s Reproductive and Sexual Health
35. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder and its Effects on Men’s Sexual and Reproductive Health
36. Perfumery, Essential Oils and their Reproductive and Sexual Effects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 14th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128013137
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128012994
About the Editor
Suresh Sikka
Over 40 years of research and teaching experience in the fields of biochemical pharmacology, male reproductive toxicology, infertility, and sexual dysfunction. Certified High-complexity Clinical Lab Director (HCLD), Clinical Consultant (CC) and Clinical Laboratory Specialist (CLS). Directs CLIA/HCFA-certified Andrology clinical laboratory at Tulane University Medical Center. Started unique standardized semen analysis training program at Tulane Urology for Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-recommended multi-center clinical trials for male reproductive toxicology and sperm-safety studies. Author of almost 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts, more than 450 abstracts, 30 book chapters. Gave many presentations and also invited for grand rounds as well as key note speaker at various national and international scientific and professional meetings. Taught and trained numerous research fellows, urology residents and fellows, medical students, and mentor to 4 PhD graduates. Reviewer of several medical publications, grants, and served on many editorial boards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Research Director of Urology, Andrology Research and Clinical Labs Director, Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Human Genetics, New Orleans, LA, USA
Wayne Hellstrom
More than 30 years of experience researching male infertility, erectile dysfunction, prosthetic surgery, and testosterone deficiency. Received the Young Andrologist Award by the American Society of Andrology (ASA) Author on nearly 500 peer-reviewed publications, and 100 book chapters. Immediate Past-President of International Society for Sexual Medicine, and member of American Association of Genitourinary Surgeons. Editor of several textbooks, including, “ Male Infertility and Sexual Dysfunction.” Associate editor of Urology (Gold), and on the editorial board for Journal of Urology, Journal of Sexual Medicine and Asian Journal of Andrology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urology and Chief, Section of Andrology, School of Medicine, Tulane University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA, USA