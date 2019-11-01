Bioengineering Innovative Solutions for Cancer
1st Edition
Bioengineering Innovative Solutions for Cancer bridges the gap between bioengineering and cancer biology. It focuses on a ‘bottom up’ understanding of the links between molecules, cells, tissues, organs, organisms, and health and functions—all within a bioengineering context. Chapters cover the main methods, technologies and devices that could help diagnose cancer sooner (e.g., ultrasensitive imaging and sensing technologies) and helpful treatments (e.g., new, more targeted therapies). The book takes an interdisciplinary approach that is ideal for those who need the latest information on design techniques and devices that help treat cancer using new, more targeted therapies.
By covering the many different ways engineers can deliver innovative solutions to tackle cancer, this book is a valuable read for researchers who have an ambition to make an impact on people’s life in either an academic or industrial setting.
- Connects bioengineering and cancer biology, providing information on sensors, imaging, therapies and in-vitro models
- Presents the most comprehensive coverage in the field of cancer engineering to date
- Provides an academic introduction to (molecular) bioengineering for students, regardless of scientific background (math's, physics, chemistry, biology)
- Highlights the unmet medical needs for bioengineers and the main technological breakthroughs to cancer biologists
Bioengineering undergraduate students, Bioengineering postgraduate students (Master and PhD level), Bioengineering academic researchers (RA, PDRA…)
Introduction
• Chapter 1: Sensing and monitoring
o Diagnostic, prognostic and predictive biomarkers (comprehensive review of the various types of molecular biomarkers for cancer, both invasive and non-invasive. Highlighting those that have already been clinically validated and those showing great promise. Engineering/bioinformatics tools to discover and validate cancer biomarkers will also be discussed)
o Optical sensors (comprehensive review of the various sensing strategies for optical detection of the above-mentioned biomarkers starting with a list a criteria required in terms on sensitivity and specificity)
o Electrochemical sensors (comprehensive review of the various sensing strategies for electrochemical detection of the above-mentioned biomarkers also highlighting the advantages and drawbacks when compared to optical sensors)
o Device engineering (case studies including description of the main devices/products based on some of the above mentioned sensing technologies that are either already on the market or hold great promise)
• Chapter 2: Imaging
o Optical imaging (comprehensive review of the main optical imaging technologies and their applications for cancer diagnosis and monitoring disease progression or response to treatment)
o Ultrasound imaging (comprehensive review of the advantages and drawbacks of optical imaging and of the most recent advances, e.g. using engineered contrast agents)
o Magnetic Resonance Imaging (comprehensive review of the main MRI techniques applied to cancer diagnosis and monitoring
• Chapter 3: Cancer Therapy
o Nanotechnology (definition of a new, fast growing field, including the role of nanoparticles and biomaterials. Success stories of doxil and abraxane, the first nanotechnology-based cancer drugs that made it to the market)
o Radiotherapy (principles of radiotherapy and recent advances including proton beam therapy)
o Immunotherapy (principles of immunotherapy, new field of immunoengineering recent applications/successes, role of biomaterials in immunotherapy)
o Drug delivery (Reduce side-effects via improved formulations and specific targeting. Recent examples of nano-carriers and new technologies for passive and active targeting)
o Robotic surgery (Recent advances in robotics applied to treatment of cancer)
• Chapter 4: In vitro models
o In-vitro models for Cancer (comprehensive review of the various types of in vitro models for cancer and their applications, e.g. for drug testing)
o Tissue engineering (from 2D to 3D cancer models)
o Biomechanics of cancer cells (comprehensive review of the recent technology for tracking the biomechanics of cancer cells, e.g. cell migration, using 3D in vitro models.
• Conclusion
450
- 450
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
1st November 2019
- 1st November 2019
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780128138861
- 9780128138861
Sylvain Ladame
In 2010, Dr Sylvain Ladame was appointed lecturer in biosensor development at Imperial College London. Since then, he has been a key member of the “Cancer and Engineering” initiative led by the departments of Bioengineering and Medicine at Imperial College and has been working on the engineering and validation of new chemical probes and devices for ultrasensitive sensing of circulating nucleic acids in blood as a mean to diagnose cancers early and non-invasively. His most recent work was published in Analytical Chemistry (2016) and was selected as ACS editors’ choice. Sylvain is also the academic lead of a new 4-year molecular bioengineering degree that will be launched in the department of Bioengineering of imperial college in Oct. 2017.
Senior Lecturer, Department of Bioengineering, Imperial College London, London, UK
Jason Chang
Dr. Jason Y.H. Chang is currently a Postdoctoral research associate in Prof.Darrell Irvine’s lab at the Koch Institute at MIT, working on nanotechnologies for HIV vaccine development and detection of cell-free miRNA in cancer models. Prior to MIT, he obtained his MEng (Hons) in Product Design Engineering at Loughborough University in 2009, and then joined Imperial College London to obtain his MSc in Bioengineering in 2010, followed by an internship at University of Arizona working on developing a medium-throughput VE-cadherin screening assay. In 2011, he returned to Imperial College to pursue his PhD in ocular biomechanics and drug delivery with Prof. Darryl Overby, where he worked on the development of a peptide-based biosensor to detect nitric oxide production in the eye and drug delivery platforms to decrease elevated intraocular pressure the primary risk factor for glaucoma. During this time he was also a visiting researcher at Duke University (2013-2014) working with Prof. W Daniel Stamer on pharmacological interventions to alleviate ocular hypertension in both animal and human eyes. After completing his PhD in 2016, he joined the Ladame group to help develop different platform technologies for prostate cancer diagnosis based on sensing of circulating miRNA biomarkers from liquid biopsies using engineered oligonucleotide-templated reactions.