Bioengineering Innovative Solutions for Cancer

Introduction

• Chapter 1: Sensing and monitoring

o Diagnostic, prognostic and predictive biomarkers (comprehensive review of the various types of molecular biomarkers for cancer, both invasive and non-invasive. Highlighting those that have already been clinically validated and those showing great promise. Engineering/bioinformatics tools to discover and validate cancer biomarkers will also be discussed)

o Optical sensors (comprehensive review of the various sensing strategies for optical detection of the above-mentioned biomarkers starting with a list a criteria required in terms on sensitivity and specificity)

o Electrochemical sensors (comprehensive review of the various sensing strategies for electrochemical detection of the above-mentioned biomarkers also highlighting the advantages and drawbacks when compared to optical sensors)

o Device engineering (case studies including description of the main devices/products based on some of the above mentioned sensing technologies that are either already on the market or hold great promise)

• Chapter 2: Imaging

o Optical imaging (comprehensive review of the main optical imaging technologies and their applications for cancer diagnosis and monitoring disease progression or response to treatment)

o Ultrasound imaging (comprehensive review of the advantages and drawbacks of optical imaging and of the most recent advances, e.g. using engineered contrast agents)

o Magnetic Resonance Imaging (comprehensive review of the main MRI techniques applied to cancer diagnosis and monitoring

• Chapter 3: Cancer Therapy

o Nanotechnology (definition of a new, fast growing field, including the role of nanoparticles and biomaterials. Success stories of doxil and abraxane, the first nanotechnology-based cancer drugs that made it to the market)

o Radiotherapy (principles of radiotherapy and recent advances including proton beam therapy)

o Immunotherapy (principles of immunotherapy, new field of immunoengineering recent applications/successes, role of biomaterials in immunotherapy)

o Drug delivery (Reduce side-effects via improved formulations and specific targeting. Recent examples of nano-carriers and new technologies for passive and active targeting)

o Robotic surgery (Recent advances in robotics applied to treatment of cancer)

• Chapter 4: In vitro models

o In-vitro models for Cancer (comprehensive review of the various types of in vitro models for cancer and their applications, e.g. for drug testing)

o Tissue engineering (from 2D to 3D cancer models)

o Biomechanics of cancer cells (comprehensive review of the recent technology for tracking the biomechanics of cancer cells, e.g. cell migration, using 3D in vitro models.

• Conclusion