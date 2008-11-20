Bioengineering Bundle
1st Edition
Description
Including two must-have titles, this essential bundle places numerical problem solving methods at the fingertips of future and practicing bioengineers.
Numerical Methods in Biomedical Engineering brings together numerical modeling fundamentals and applications essential to bioengineers. Covering biomechanical phenomena and physiologic, cell and molecular systems, it is a must-have tool for bioengineering students and professionals alike.
Essential Matlab for Engineers and Scientists, 3e is THE guide to MATLAB as a problem solving tool. Introducing the fundamentals of MATLAB and its potential, it will help you avoid common mistakes and pitfalls, and to master the power of MATLAB.
Get up to speed with solving complex engineering and scientific problems using numerical methods and software systems, as quickly and cheaply as possible.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 20th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123748591
About the Author
Stanley Dunn
Dr. Dunn joined Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2008 as Vice Provost and Dean of Graduate Education and full Professor in the School of Engineering. Dunn’s experience includes developing university-wide initiatives in such areas as packaging engineering, water resource management, and homeland security. He also has extensive experience building academic programs, including overseeing the country’s first engineering-based clinical training program in prosthetics and orthotics. Dunn has mentored 14 Ph.D. students, 23 M.S. students, and many undergraduate students. These students have come from biomedical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, computer science, mathematics, dentistry, as well as the M.D./Ph.D. program. The author of three books and 150 papers on different subjects including digital subtraction radiography, Dunn is a fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering. He is the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Applied Packaging Research, and has served as an editor and officer of several journals and professional organizations.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY USA
Alkis Constantinides
Alkis Constantinides is a Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, with nearly forty years of academic and industrial experience. He is the author of the textbook Applied Numerical Methods with Personal Computers and the co-author of the textbook Numerical Methods for Chemical Engineers with MATLAB Applications. Dr. Constantinides has served as Chairman of the Department, Director of the Graduate Program, Director of the Undergraduate Program, and Director of Alumni Relations. He is the recipient of the prestigious Warren I. Susman Award for Excellence in Teaching (1991), and the recipient of the 1998, 1999, 2003, and 2005 Best Teacher of the Year Awards chosen by the Graduating Senior Class of the Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ, USA
Prabhas Moghe
Prabhas Moghe is Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Rutgers University. In addition, he holds graduate faculty appointment in the Graduate Program in Cell and Developmental Biology at Rutgers/UMDNJ. He has served as Undergraduate Program Director in Biomedical Engineering and currently directs the NSF IGERT Program on Integratively Engineered Biointerfaces at Rutgers. A Fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) and a recipient of the NSF CAREER Award and several teaching awards at Rutgers, Dr. Moghe has an active research program in the areas of cellular bioengineering; micro- and nano-systems bioengineering; and cell-interactive biomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Engineering & Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ, USA
Brian Hahn
Brian Hahn was a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Cape Town. In his career, Brian wrote more than 10 books for teaching programming languages to beginners.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, University of Cape Town, South Africa
Daniel Valentine
Daniel T. Valentine is Professor Emeritus and was Professor and Chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York. He was also Affiliate Director of the Clarkson Space Grant Program of the New York NASA Space Grant Consortium, a program that provided support for undergraduate and graduate research. His Ph.D. degree is in fluid Mechanics from the Catholic University of America. His BS and MS degrees in mechanical engineering are from Rutgers University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA