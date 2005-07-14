Bioenergy - Realizing the Potential - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080446615, 9780080457932

Bioenergy - Realizing the Potential

1st Edition

Editors: Dr. Semida Silveira
eBook ISBN: 9780080457932
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080446615
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th July 2005
Page Count: 300
Description

Modern bioenergy has gained increased attention in the past decade. Not only does it provide an effective option for the provision of energy services from the technical point of view, but it is based on resources that can be utilized on a sustainable basis all around the globe. In addition, the benefits accrued go beyond energy provision, creating unique opportunities for regional development. Today, biomass is seen as one of the most promising renewable sources of modern energy services in the medium term. Know-how and experiences from different countries pave the way to further development of bioenergy systems.

Bioenergy: Realising the Potential integrates the key technical, policy and economic issues surrounding bioenergy projects in industrialised and developing countries, with a critical focus on four major topics:

• The biomass resource availability and potential • The institutions and markets development • Technical and economic enhancements • Successful examples from Europe and developing countries

Readership

Scientists, students, researchers in the energy field. Anyone with an interest in renewable energy resources.

Table of Contents

PART I Exploring the Bioenergy Potential

Chapter 1: How to realise the bioenergy prospects?
1.1 What is the news? 1.2 This book 1.3 Bioenergy as part of the renewable basket 1.4 The turning point 1.5 Taking the leap towards bioenergy References

Chapter 2: Biomass in Europe
2.1 Is biomass important to Europe? 2.2 Biomass resources and conversion technologies 2.3 The role of biomass in climate change mitigation 2.4 The EU energy and agriculture policies 2.5 Examples of country policies within the EU 2.6 Concluding remarks References

Chapter 3: New challenges for bioenergy in Sweden
3.1 Bioenergy in transition 3.2 Biomass utilization in Sweden 3.3 Important drives affecting bioenergy utilization 3.4 Four major tasks in the development of bioenergy in Sweden 3.5 Concluding remarks References

Chapter 4: Dissemination of biomass district heating systems in Austria: lessons learned
4.1 District heating in Austria 4.2 The diffusion of BMDH in Austrian villages 4.3 Technology performance and qualification of professionals 4.4 The socio-economic conditions of villages 4.5 Economic aspects of plants 4.6 The socio-cultural context 4.7 The role of policies in supporting technology introduction 4.8 Conclusions References

PART II Managing Resources and Enhancing Biomass Production

Chapter 5: Managing fuelwood supply in the Himalayan Mountain Forests
5.1 The importance of the forest sector in mountain areas 5.2 Energy services in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region 5.3 Fuel from mountain forest 5.4 Major issues pertaining to fuelwood 5.4 Future directions for wood energy development in the HKH region References

Chapter 6: Modernizing cane production to enhance the biomass base in Brazil
6.1 Biomass availability can be enhanced in Brazil 6.2 The sugarcane industry as energy producer 6.3 Research and technology development in sugarcane agriculture 6.4 From cane burning to mechanical harvesting 6.5 Towards mechanized green cane harvesting in Brazil 6.6 Trash and bagasse – same source but different features 6.7 Using trash and bagasse for energy purposes in different industries 6.8 Realising the biomass potential in the sugar-ethanol segment References

Chapter 7: Integrating forestry and energy activities in Lithuania using Swedish know-how
7.1 Bi-lateral co-operation for know-how and technology transfer 7.2 Forest management in Lithuania 7.3 Fuelwood utilization in Lithuania 7.4 Demonstration projects in Rokiskis forests 7.5 New technologies and management practices for higher productivity and reduced costs 7.6 Continuing efforts in the Baltic Sea Region References

PART III Promoting Bioenergy Utilization

Chapter 8: Potential for small-scale bio-fuelled district heating and CHPs in Sweden
8.1 Aiming at sustainable energy systems 8.2 A method to estimate the heat demand 8.3 Potential for small-scale district heating and CHP in a small region 8.4 Potential for small-scale district heating in the counties of Kalmar, Örebro and Västernorrland 8.5 The potential for small-scale district heating and CHP in Sweden 8.6 The benefits References

Chapter 9: Co-firing biomass and natural gas – boosting power production from sugarcane residues
9.1 Why co-firing? 9.2 The rationale 9.3 Cases and hypotheses for simulation 9.4 Simulation and feasibility results 9.5 Comparison of alternatives 9.7 Final remarks References

Chapter 10: Techno-economic feasibility of biomass-based electricity generation in Sri Lanka
10.1 Introduction 10.2 Land availability 10.3 Energy plantations in Sri Lanka 10.4 Technology options 10.5 Economic analysis 10.6 Conclusions References

Chapter 11: Classification of solid biofuels as a tool for market development
11.1 The need for a solid biofuel standardisation 11.2 What should be standardised? 11.3 Building a solid biofuel standardisation practice in Europe 11.4 Quality assurance – example of straw quality improvement 11.5 Final remarks References

PART IV Exploring Opportunities through the Clean Development Mechanism

Chapter 12: The Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)
12.1 The challenge of mitigating climate change 12.2 The concept of CDM 12.3 The CDM project cycle and institutional framework 12.4 Who will participate in CDM projects and why? 12.5 CDM and bioenergy options References

Chapter 13: Carbon certificates as a financial tool for projects in developing countries
13.1 Introduction 13.2 The behaviour of a developing country economy 13.3 How financial institutions analyse risks 13.4 Carbon-certificates as a risk-mitigating tool – the Plantar deal 14.5 Final remarks References

Chapter 14: Cultivated biomass for the pig iron industry in Brazil
14.1 The Plantar project 14.2 Overview of the pig iron and steel sectors in Brazil 14.3 Baselines 14.4 Project boundaries and leakage 14.5 Environmental issues 14.6 Socio-economic issues References

Chapter 15: Carbon credits from co-generation with bagasse
15.1 The context of the Santa Elisa bagasse co-generation project 15.2 Emerging carbon markets 15.3 Co-generating with bagasse – the project milestones 15.4 Additionality 15.5 Project baselines 15.6 Quantifying baseline carbon intensity 15.7 Carbon accounting evaluation methods 15.8 Lifetime of the project References

Chapter 16: Wood waste co-generation in Kumasi, Ghana
16.1 The increasing energy demand in Ghana 16.2 Availability of wood wastes in Ghana 16.3 Feasibility of a cogeneration project in Kumasi 16.4 Boundary and baseline of the CDM project 16.5 Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) 16.6 Outstanding issues References

PART V Meeting the challenges and making a difference

Chapter 17: Bioenergy – realizing the potential now!
17.1 Beyond the barriers to bioenergy utilization 17.2 Finding common ground to understand and deal with trade-offs 17.3 Combining policies, technology and management to develop innovative markets 17.4 Global solutions need local solutions – implementing strategies for sustainable development at project level 17.5 Mobilizing forces towards sustainable energy systems References

About the Editor

Dr. Semida Silveira

Affiliations and Expertise

Swedish Energy Agency, Eskilstuna, Sweden

