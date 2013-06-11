Bioenergetics
4th Edition
Extensively revised, the fourth edition of this highly successful book takes into account the many newly determined protein structures that provide molecular insight into chemiosmotic energy transduction, as well as reviewing the explosive advances in 'mitochondrial physiology'-the role of the mitochondria in the life and death of the cell.
Covering mitochondria, bacteria and chloroplasts, the fourth edition of Bioenergetics provides a clear and comprehensive account of the chemiosmotic theory and its many applications. The figures have been carefully designed to be memorable and to convey the key functional and mechanistic information. Written for students and researchers alike, Bioenergetics is the most well-known, current and respected text on chemiosmotic theory and membrane bioenergetics available.
- BMA Medical Book Awards 2014-Highly Commended, Basic and Clinical Sciences,2014,British Medical Association
- Chapters are now divided between three interlocking sections: basic principles, structures and mechanisms, and mitochondrial physiology.
- Covers new advances in the structure and mechanism of key bioenergetic proteins, including complex I of the respiratory chain and transport proteins.
- Details cellular bioenergetics, mitochondrial cell biology and signal transduction, and the roles of mitochondria in physiology, disease and aging.
- Offers readers clear, visual representation of structural concepts through full colour figures throughout the book.
Undergraduates, graduates, postgraduates, and researchers working in biochemistry and the biological sciences.
Preface
Glossary
Introduction to Part 1
1. Chemiosmotic Energy Transduction
1.1 The Chemiosmotic Theory: Fundamentals
1.2 The Basic Morphology of Energy-Transducing Membranes
1.3 A Brief History of Chemiosmotic Concepts
2. Ion Transport Across Energy-Conserving Membranes
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The Classification of Ion Transport
2.3 Bilayer-Mediated Transport
2.4 Protein-Catalysed Transport
2.5 Swelling and the Coordinate Movement of Ions across Membranes
3. Quantitative Bioenergetics: The Measurement of Driving Forces
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Gibbs Energy and Displacement from Equilibrium
3.3 Redox Potentials
3.4 Ion Electrochemical Potential Differences
3.5 Photons
3.6 Bioenergetic Interconversions and Thermodynamic Constraints on their Stoichiometries
3.7 The Equilibrium Distributions of Ions, Weak Acids and Weak Bases
3.8 Membrane Potentials, Diffusion Potentials, Donnan Potentials and Surface Potentials
4. The Chemiosmotic Proton Circuit in Isolated Organelles: Theory and Practice
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Proton Circuit
4.3 Proton Current
4.4 Voltage: The Measurement of Protonmotive Force Components in Isolated Organelles
4.5 Proton Conductance
4.6 ATP Synthase Reversal
4.7 Reversed Electron Transport
4.8 Mitochondrial Respiration Rate and Metabolic Control Analysis
4.9 Kinetic and Thermodynamic Competence of Δp in the Proton Circuit
Introduction to Part 2
5. Respiratory Chains
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Components of the Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain
5.3 The Sequence of Redox Carriers in the Respiratory Chain
5.4 Mechanisms of Electron Transfer
5.5 Proton Translocation by the Respiratory Chain: Loops, Conformational Pumps, or Both?
5.6 Complex I (NADH–UQ Oxidoreductase)
5.7 Delivering Electrons to Ubiquinone without Proton Translocation
5.8 Ubiquinone and Complex III
5.9 Interaction of Cytochrome c with Complex III and Complex IV
5.10 Complex IV
5.11 Overall Proton and Charge Movements Catalysed by the Respiratory Chain: Correlation with the P/O Ratio
5.12 The Nicotinamide Nucleotide Transhydrogenase
5.13 Electron Transport in Mitochondria of Non-Mammalian Cells
5.14 Bacterial Respiratory Chains
6. Photosynthetic Generators of Protonmotive Force
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The Light Reaction of Photosynthesis in Rhodobacter Sphaeroides and Related Organisms
6.3 The Generation by Light or Respiration of Δp in Photosynthetic Bacteria
6.4 Light-Capture and Electron Transfer Pathways in Green Plants, Algae and Cyanobacteria
6.5 Bacteriorhodopsin, Halorhodopsin and Proteorhodopsin
7. ATP Synthases and Bacterial Flagella Rotary Motors
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Molecular Structure
7.3 F1
7.4 The Peripheral Stalk or Stator
7.5 Fo
7.6 The Structural Basis For H+/ATP Stoichiometry
7.7 Inhibitor Proteins
7.8 Proton Translocation By A-Type ATPases, V-Type ATPases and Pyrophosphatases
7.9 Bacterial Flagellae
8. Transporters: Structure and Mechanism
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Principal Mitochondrial Transport Protein Family
8.3 Bacterial Transport
Introduction to Part 3
Introduction to Part 3
9. Cellular Bioenergetics
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The Cytoplasmic Environment
9.3 Mitochondrial Monovalent Ion Transport
9.4 Mitochondrial Calcium Transport
9.5 Metabolite Communication Between Matrix and Cytoplasm
9.6 Quantifying the Mitochondrial Proton Current in Intact Cells
9.7 Mitochondrial Protonmotive Force in Intact Cells
9.8 PermeabiliSed Cells
9.9 In Vivo Bioenergetics
9.10 Reactive Oxygen Species, ‘Electron Leaks’
9.11 Reactive Nitrogen Species
9.12 Uncoupling Pathways, ‘Proton Leaks’
9.13 The ATP Synthase Inhibitor Protein IF1
10. The Cell Biology of the Mitochondrion
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Architecture of the Mitochondrion
10.3 Mitochondrial Dynamics
10.4 Trafficking of Mitochondria
10.5 Mitochondrial Biogenesis
10.6 Mitophagy
10.7 Apoptosis
11. Signalling Between the Mitochondrion and the Cell
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The Mitochondrial Genome
11.3 AMP Kinase
11.4 Transcription Factors and Transcriptional Coactivators in Bioenergetic Control
11.5 Adaptations to Hypoxia
11.6 Mitochondrial Protein Phosphorylation
11.7 mTOR
11.8 Sirtuins and Mitochondrial Function
11.9 Redox Signalling and Oxidative Stress
12. Mitochondria in Physiology and Pathology
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Mitochondrial Diseases
12.3 The Heart
12.4 Brown Adipose Tissue and Transcriptional Control
12.5 Mitochondria, the Pancreatic β Cell and Diabetes
12.6 Mitochondria and the Brain
12.7 Mitochondria and Cancer
12.8 Stem Cells
12.9 Mitochondrial Theories of Aging
12.10 Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 11th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123884312
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123884251
David Nicholls
Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Novato, CA, USA
BMA Medical Book Awards 2014 - Highly Commended, Basic and Clinical Sciences, British Medical Association
"Nicholls…and Ferguson… present this text on cellular energy flow, focusing on electrochemical physiology of mitochondria, chloroplasts, and bacteria…The book is technical, focused, and gives a highly detailed account of intracellular thermodynamics."--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"Nicholls and Ferguson present this text on cellular energy flow, focusing on electrochemical physiology of mitochondria, chloroplasts, and bacteria…The book is technical, focused, and gives a highly detailed account of intracellular thermodynamics."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
"Not only is Bioenergetics 3 comprehensive, but the material is presented in a reassuringly accessible form. ...this text is supremely successful."--THE BIOCHEMIST (December 2003)
"Bioenergetics 3 is a worthy successor to the second edition, and one that I can enthusiastically recommend."--Aubrey D.N.J. de Grey University of Cambridge for MITOCHONDRION (2002)