Bioenergetics - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123884251, 9780123884312

Bioenergetics

4th Edition

Authors: David Nicholls
eBook ISBN: 9780123884312
Paperback ISBN: 9780123884251
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th June 2013
Page Count: 434
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
89.95
76.46
96.32
81.87
65.00
55.25
75.00
63.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
67.95
57.76
53.99
45.89
88.95
75.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials
Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Extensively revised, the fourth edition of this highly successful book takes into account the many newly determined protein structures that provide molecular insight into chemiosmotic energy transduction, as well as reviewing the explosive advances in 'mitochondrial physiology'-the role of the mitochondria in the life and death of the cell.

Covering mitochondria, bacteria and chloroplasts, the fourth edition of Bioenergetics provides a clear and comprehensive account of the chemiosmotic theory and its many applications. The figures have been carefully designed to be memorable and to convey the key functional and mechanistic information. Written for students and researchers alike, Bioenergetics is the most well-known, current and respected text on chemiosmotic theory and membrane bioenergetics available.

Key Features

  • BMA Medical Book Awards 2014-Highly Commended, Basic and Clinical Sciences,2014,British Medical Association
  • Chapters are now divided between three interlocking sections: basic principles, structures and mechanisms, and mitochondrial physiology.
  • Covers new advances in the structure and mechanism of key bioenergetic proteins, including complex I of the respiratory chain and transport proteins.
  • Details cellular bioenergetics, mitochondrial cell biology and signal transduction, and the roles of mitochondria in physiology, disease and aging.
  • Offers readers clear, visual representation of structural concepts through full colour figures throughout the book.

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, postgraduates, and researchers working in biochemistry and the biological sciences.

Table of Contents

Preface

Glossary

Introduction to Part 1

Introduction to Part 1

1. Chemiosmotic Energy Transduction

1.1 The Chemiosmotic Theory: Fundamentals

1.2 The Basic Morphology of Energy-Transducing Membranes

1.3 A Brief History of Chemiosmotic Concepts

2. Ion Transport Across Energy-Conserving Membranes

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The Classification of Ion Transport

2.3 Bilayer-Mediated Transport

2.4 Protein-Catalysed Transport

2.5 Swelling and the Coordinate Movement of Ions across Membranes

3. Quantitative Bioenergetics: The Measurement of Driving Forces

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Gibbs Energy and Displacement from Equilibrium

3.3 Redox Potentials

3.4 Ion Electrochemical Potential Differences

3.5 Photons

3.6 Bioenergetic Interconversions and Thermodynamic Constraints on their Stoichiometries

3.7 The Equilibrium Distributions of Ions, Weak Acids and Weak Bases

3.8 Membrane Potentials, Diffusion Potentials, Donnan Potentials and Surface Potentials

4. The Chemiosmotic Proton Circuit in Isolated Organelles: Theory and Practice

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The Proton Circuit

4.3 Proton Current

4.4 Voltage: The Measurement of Protonmotive Force Components in Isolated Organelles

4.5 Proton Conductance

4.6 ATP Synthase Reversal

4.7 Reversed Electron Transport

4.8 Mitochondrial Respiration Rate and Metabolic Control Analysis

4.9 Kinetic and Thermodynamic Competence of Δp in the Proton Circuit

Introduction to Part 2

Introduction to Part 2

5. Respiratory Chains

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Components of the Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain

5.3 The Sequence of Redox Carriers in the Respiratory Chain

5.4 Mechanisms of Electron Transfer

5.5 Proton Translocation by the Respiratory Chain: Loops, Conformational Pumps, or Both?

5.6 Complex I (NADH–UQ Oxidoreductase)

5.7 Delivering Electrons to Ubiquinone without Proton Translocation

5.8 Ubiquinone and Complex III

5.9 Interaction of Cytochrome c with Complex III and Complex IV

5.10 Complex IV

5.11 Overall Proton and Charge Movements Catalysed by the Respiratory Chain: Correlation with the P/O Ratio

5.12 The Nicotinamide Nucleotide Transhydrogenase

5.13 Electron Transport in Mitochondria of Non-Mammalian Cells

5.14 Bacterial Respiratory Chains

6. Photosynthetic Generators of Protonmotive Force

6.1 Introduction

6.2 The Light Reaction of Photosynthesis in Rhodobacter Sphaeroides and Related Organisms

6.3 The Generation by Light or Respiration of Δp in Photosynthetic Bacteria

6.4 Light-Capture and Electron Transfer Pathways in Green Plants, Algae and Cyanobacteria

6.5 Bacteriorhodopsin, Halorhodopsin and Proteorhodopsin

7. ATP Synthases and Bacterial Flagella Rotary Motors

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Molecular Structure

7.3 F1

7.4 The Peripheral Stalk or Stator

7.5 Fo

7.6 The Structural Basis For H+/ATP Stoichiometry

7.7 Inhibitor Proteins

7.8 Proton Translocation By A-Type ATPases, V-Type ATPases and Pyrophosphatases

7.9 Bacterial Flagellae

8. Transporters: Structure and Mechanism

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The Principal Mitochondrial Transport Protein Family

8.3 Bacterial Transport

Introduction to Part 3

Introduction to Part 3

9. Cellular Bioenergetics

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The Cytoplasmic Environment

9.3 Mitochondrial Monovalent Ion Transport

9.4 Mitochondrial Calcium Transport

9.5 Metabolite Communication Between Matrix and Cytoplasm

9.6 Quantifying the Mitochondrial Proton Current in Intact Cells

9.7 Mitochondrial Protonmotive Force in Intact Cells

9.8 PermeabiliSed Cells

9.9 In Vivo Bioenergetics

9.10 Reactive Oxygen Species, ‘Electron Leaks’

9.11 Reactive Nitrogen Species

9.12 Uncoupling Pathways, ‘Proton Leaks’

9.13 The ATP Synthase Inhibitor Protein IF1

10. The Cell Biology of the Mitochondrion

10.1 Introduction

10.2 The Architecture of the Mitochondrion

10.3 Mitochondrial Dynamics

10.4 Trafficking of Mitochondria

10.5 Mitochondrial Biogenesis

10.6 Mitophagy

10.7 Apoptosis

11. Signalling Between the Mitochondrion and the Cell

11.1 Introduction

11.2 The Mitochondrial Genome

11.3 AMP Kinase

11.4 Transcription Factors and Transcriptional Coactivators in Bioenergetic Control

11.5 Adaptations to Hypoxia

11.6 Mitochondrial Protein Phosphorylation

11.7 mTOR

11.8 Sirtuins and Mitochondrial Function

11.9 Redox Signalling and Oxidative Stress

12. Mitochondria in Physiology and Pathology

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Mitochondrial Diseases

12.3 The Heart

12.4 Brown Adipose Tissue and Transcriptional Control

12.5 Mitochondria, the Pancreatic β Cell and Diabetes

12.6 Mitochondria and the Brain

12.7 Mitochondria and Cancer

12.8 Stem Cells

12.9 Mitochondrial Theories of Aging

12.10 Conclusions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
434
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123884312
Paperback ISBN:
9780123884251

About the Author

David Nicholls

David Nicholls

Affiliations and Expertise

Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Novato, CA, USA

Awards

BMA Medical Book Awards 2014 - Highly Commended, Basic and Clinical Sciences, British Medical Association

Reviews

"Nicholls…and Ferguson… present this text on cellular energy flow, focusing on electrochemical physiology of mitochondria, chloroplasts, and bacteria…The book is technical, focused, and gives a highly detailed account of intracellular thermodynamics."--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"Nicholls and Ferguson present this text on cellular energy flow, focusing on electrochemical physiology of mitochondria, chloroplasts, and bacteria…The book is technical, focused, and gives a highly detailed account of intracellular thermodynamics."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
"Not only is Bioenergetics 3 comprehensive, but the material is presented in a reassuringly accessible form. ...this text is supremely successful."--THE BIOCHEMIST (December 2003)
"Bioenergetics 3 is a worthy successor to the second edition, and one that I can enthusiastically recommend."--Aubrey D.N.J. de Grey University of Cambridge for MITOCHONDRION (2002)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.