Bioelectric Recording Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126894028, 9781483265445

Bioelectric Recording Techniques

1st Edition

Electroencephalography and Human Brain Potentials

Editors: Richard F. Thompson Michael M. Patterson
eBook ISBN: 9781483265445
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 348
Description

Bioelectric Recording Techniques Part B: Electroencephalography and Human Brain Potentials is part of the multivolume series Methods in Physiological Psychology. The series begins with the treatment of bioelectric recording techniques in three volumes (Parts A, B, and C). Part B deals with electroencephalography (EEG) and peripheral recording of brain events in man. The book is organized into three parts. The first part deals with EEG recording in animals and man, beginning with a historical review of EEG recording and a comprehensive discussion of modern techniques and experimental problems in recording brain potentials. Also covered are techniques of human EEG recording and abnormal brain activity. The second part deals with evoked human brain potentials. These include a comprehensive discussion of procedures for stimulation and recording of human averaged evoked potentials; methods of analysis of EEG and evoked activity; and the influence of psychological variables and processes on the human averaged evoked scalp potential. The third part treats the contingent negative variation (CNV). This scalp recorded response has occasioned much recent interest, in part because it appears to correlate with ""psychological"" processes.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

Preface to Part A

Contents of Parts A and C

Electroencephalography

Chapter 1 The Electroencephalogram: Autonomous Electrical Activity in Man and Animals

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. The Electroencephalogram during the 1930s

IV. The Nature and Origin of the Electroencephalogram

V. Recording of the EEG

References

Chapter 2 The Electroencephalogram: Human Recordings

I. Sleep

II. Pathological Slow Activity

III. Pathological Fast Waves

IV. Technique

V. Experimental Uses of EEG

References

Evoked Potentials in Man

Chapter 3 Human Average Evoked Potentials: Procedures for Stimulating and Recording

I. Introduction

II. Electrodes

III. Electrode Application and Maintenance

IV. Electrode Placement

V. Amplification

VI. Stimulation

VII. Recording Systems, Artifacts, and Interference

Appendix

References

Chapter 4 The Analysis of Scalp-Recorded Brain Potentials

I. Introduction

II. Measurement and Statistical Analysis of Scalp-Recorded Potentials

III. Analysis of the Sources of Scalp-Recorded Potentials

IV. Synthesis and Prospectus

References

Chapter 5 Computer Use in Bioelectric Data Collection and Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Data Collection

III. Data Conditioning

IV. Experimental Systems

References

Contingent Negative Variation

Chapter 6 The Contingent Negative Variations

I. Introduction: The Case for Broadening Our Definitions

II. Response-Related Potentials

III. Psychological Significance of the Contingent Negative Variations: A Brief Editorial

References

Chapter 7 Cerebral Psychophysiology: The Contingent Negative Variation

I. Introduction

II. Discovery and Significance of the CNV

III. Technology and Methodology

IV. Parameters of the CNV

V. Physiological Significance of the CNV

VI. Psychological Factors in the CNV

VII. Relationship to Possible Artifact

VIII. Clinical Applications

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 8 Methodological Issues in CNV Research

I. Recording Techniques

II. Slow Potential Artifacts in CNV Recordings

III. Correlations of CNV with Behavior

IV. The CNV in Evoked Potential Research

References

Bibliography Methods and Techniques

Human EEG Recording Techniques

Human Evoked Potentials and Slow Potentials

Author Index

Subject Index

