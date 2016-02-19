Bioelectric Recording Techniques Part B: Electroencephalography and Human Brain Potentials is part of the multivolume series Methods in Physiological Psychology. The series begins with the treatment of bioelectric recording techniques in three volumes (Parts A, B, and C). Part B deals with electroencephalography (EEG) and peripheral recording of brain events in man. The book is organized into three parts. The first part deals with EEG recording in animals and man, beginning with a historical review of EEG recording and a comprehensive discussion of modern techniques and experimental problems in recording brain potentials. Also covered are techniques of human EEG recording and abnormal brain activity. The second part deals with evoked human brain potentials. These include a comprehensive discussion of procedures for stimulation and recording of human averaged evoked potentials; methods of analysis of EEG and evoked activity; and the influence of psychological variables and processes on the human averaged evoked scalp potential. The third part treats the contingent negative variation (CNV). This scalp recorded response has occasioned much recent interest, in part because it appears to correlate with ""psychological"" processes.