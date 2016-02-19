Bioelectric Recording Techniques
1st Edition
Electroencephalography and Human Brain Potentials
Description
Bioelectric Recording Techniques Part B: Electroencephalography and Human Brain Potentials is part of the multivolume series Methods in Physiological Psychology. The series begins with the treatment of bioelectric recording techniques in three volumes (Parts A, B, and C). Part B deals with electroencephalography (EEG) and peripheral recording of brain events in man. The book is organized into three parts. The first part deals with EEG recording in animals and man, beginning with a historical review of EEG recording and a comprehensive discussion of modern techniques and experimental problems in recording brain potentials. Also covered are techniques of human EEG recording and abnormal brain activity. The second part deals with evoked human brain potentials. These include a comprehensive discussion of procedures for stimulation and recording of human averaged evoked potentials; methods of analysis of EEG and evoked activity; and the influence of psychological variables and processes on the human averaged evoked scalp potential. The third part treats the contingent negative variation (CNV). This scalp recorded response has occasioned much recent interest, in part because it appears to correlate with ""psychological"" processes.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface to Part A
Contents of Parts A and C
Electroencephalography
Chapter 1 The Electroencephalogram: Autonomous Electrical Activity in Man and Animals
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. The Electroencephalogram during the 1930s
IV. The Nature and Origin of the Electroencephalogram
V. Recording of the EEG
References
Chapter 2 The Electroencephalogram: Human Recordings
I. Sleep
II. Pathological Slow Activity
III. Pathological Fast Waves
IV. Technique
V. Experimental Uses of EEG
References
Evoked Potentials in Man
Chapter 3 Human Average Evoked Potentials: Procedures for Stimulating and Recording
I. Introduction
II. Electrodes
III. Electrode Application and Maintenance
IV. Electrode Placement
V. Amplification
VI. Stimulation
VII. Recording Systems, Artifacts, and Interference
Appendix
References
Chapter 4 The Analysis of Scalp-Recorded Brain Potentials
I. Introduction
II. Measurement and Statistical Analysis of Scalp-Recorded Potentials
III. Analysis of the Sources of Scalp-Recorded Potentials
IV. Synthesis and Prospectus
References
Chapter 5 Computer Use in Bioelectric Data Collection and Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Data Collection
III. Data Conditioning
IV. Experimental Systems
References
Contingent Negative Variation
Chapter 6 The Contingent Negative Variations
I. Introduction: The Case for Broadening Our Definitions
II. Response-Related Potentials
III. Psychological Significance of the Contingent Negative Variations: A Brief Editorial
References
Chapter 7 Cerebral Psychophysiology: The Contingent Negative Variation
I. Introduction
II. Discovery and Significance of the CNV
III. Technology and Methodology
IV. Parameters of the CNV
V. Physiological Significance of the CNV
VI. Psychological Factors in the CNV
VII. Relationship to Possible Artifact
VIII. Clinical Applications
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Methodological Issues in CNV Research
I. Recording Techniques
II. Slow Potential Artifacts in CNV Recordings
III. Correlations of CNV with Behavior
IV. The CNV in Evoked Potential Research
References
Bibliography Methods and Techniques
Human EEG Recording Techniques
Human Evoked Potentials and Slow Potentials
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265445