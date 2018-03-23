Biodiversity and Evolution
1st Edition
Description
Biodiversity and Evolution includes chapters devoted to the evolution and biodiversity of organisms at the molecular level, based on the study of natural collections from the Museum of Natural History. The book starts with an epistemological and historical introduction and ends with a critical overview of the Anthropocene epoch.
Key Features
- Explores the study of natural collections of the Museum of Natural History
- Examines evolution and biodiversity at the molecular level
- Features an introduction focusing on epistemology and history
- Provides a critical overview
Readership
Students, teachers and researchers, interested in biology, epistemology and scientific cultural aspects
Table of Contents
1. From Richard Owen to Charles Darwin: Understanding the Origin of Life’s Diversity
Claudine COHEN
2. Life Engineering in an Evolutionary World
Thomas HEAMS
3. The View of Systematics on Biodiversity
Philippe GRANDCOLAS
4. Which Model(s) Explain Biodiversity?
Guillaume ACHAZ
5. Analysis of Microbial Diversity: Regarding the (Paradoxical) Difficulty of Seeing Big in Metagenomics
Chloé VIGLIOTTI, Philippe LOPEZ and Eric BAPTESTE
6. Genetic Code Degeneracy and Amino Acid Frequency in Proteomes
Jean LEHMANN
7. Telomeres and Telomerases: Structural Diversity for the Same Role
Carole SAINTOMÉ
8. Globalization and Infectious Diseases
Thierry WIRTH
9. Why are Morpho Blue?
Vincent DEBAT, Serge BERTHIER, Patrick BLANDIN, Nicolas CHAZOT, Marianne ELIAS, Doris GOMEZ and Violaine LLAURENS?
10. Biodiversity in Natural History Collections: a Source of Data for the Study of Evolution Romain
NATTIER
11. Mice and Men: an Evolutionary History of Lassa Fever
Aude LALIS and Thierry WIRTH
12. Evolutionary History of Moles in Western Europe: One Mole May Hide Another!
Violaine NICOLAS, Jessica MARTINEZ-VARGAS and Jean-Pierre HUGOT
13. The Conoidea and Their Toxins: Evolution of a Hyper-Diversified Group
Nicolas PUILLANDRE and Sébastien DUTERTRE
14. The Anthropocene: a Geological or Societal Subject?
Patrick DE WEVER and Stan FINNEY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 23rd March 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025673
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482779
About the Editor
Philippe Grandcolas
Philippe Grandcolas is a Senior Scientist CNRS and Director at the Institut de Systematique, Evolution, Biodiversite.
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS, France
Marie-Christine Maurel
Marie-Christine Maurel is a professor- researcher at UPMC and MNHN.
Affiliations and Expertise
UPMC and MNHN, France