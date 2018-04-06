Biodiversity and Climate Change Adaptation in Tropical Islands

I: PREAMBLE

1. The Nature and Characters of Tropical Islands

AYYAM VELMURUGAN

2. Tropical Islands: Ecosystem and Endemism

CHANDRAKASAN SIVAPERUMAN, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, TADIMALLA VENKATA RAMALINGASWARA SUBRAHMANYA SHARMA

II: BIODIVERSITY OF TROPICAL ISLANDS

3. Diversity of Ethno-Medicinal Plants of Tropical Islands – With Special Reference to Andaman and Nicobar Islands

MAYUR Y. KAMBLE, SANTOSH S. MANE, CHIDAMBARAM MURUGAN, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR

4. Biodiversity of Polynesian Islands: Distribution and Threat From Climate Change

GUILLÉN CARLOS, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, B.A. JERARD, R. KARTHICK, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR

5. Structure and Species Diversity of Mangrove Ecosystem

JOJU P. ALAPPATT

6. Coconut Biodiversity – Nature’s Gift to the Tropical Islands

B.A. JERARD, V. DAMODARAN, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, T.P. SWARNAM

7. Habitat Ecology and Diversity of Rocky Shore Fauna

KUNAL SATYAM, GANESH THIRUCHITRAMBALAM

8. Marine Ecosystems of Andaman and Nicobar Islands – Species Abundance and Distribution

NAMBALI VALSALAN VINITHKUMAR, THADIKAMALA SATHISH, APURBA KUMAR DAS, CHANDRAKASAN SIVAPERUMAN, CHELLADURAI RAGHUNATHAN, GOPAL DHARANI, RAMALINGAM KIRUBAGARAN, NAMBALI VALSALAN SUJATHKUMAR

9. Invasive Species in Freshwater Ecosystems – Threats to Ecosystem Services

R. KIRUBA-SANKAR, J. PRAVEEN RAJ, K. SARAVANAN, K. LOHITH KUMAR, J. RAYMOND JANI ANGEL, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, S. DAM ROY

10. Avian Diversity of Bay Island and Its Assessment Tools

CHANDRAKASAN SIVAPERUMAN

11. Marine Fishery Resources and Species Diversity of Tropical Waters

PUNNAKULAM T. RAJAN

12. Rice Genetic Resources in Tropical Islands

P.K. SINGH, K. VENKATESAN, T.P. SWARNAM

III. CLIMATE CHANGE AND ITS IMPACTS ON TROPICAL ISLAND

13. Climate Change Projections and Addressing Intrinsic Uncertainties

RAMASAMY GOWTHAM, AMMAPET PALANISAMY RAMARAJ, VELLINGIRI GEETHALAKSHMI

14. Climate Resilient and Livelihood Security – Perspectives for Mauritius Island

B. LALLJEE, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, AWNINDRA K. SINGH

15. Livestock and People – The Intimate Relation Under Threat

T. SUJATHA, A. KANNAN, S. JEYAKUMAR, A. KUNDU, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, J. SUNDER, T.P. SWARNAM, A.K. DE

16. Shifting Equilibrium of Pest and Diseases in Agriculture

M. MOHAN, B. KARIYANNA

17. Uncertainties in Measuring Climate Change Impact on Marine Biodiversity

P.M. MOHAN, AYYAM VELMURUGAN

18. Biodiversity and Climate Change Impacts on the Lakshadweep Islands

AYYAM VELMURUGAN, V.M. ABDUL GAFOOR, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, T.P. SWARNAM, JOHN MATHAI

IV. ADAPTIVE MANAGEMENT

19. Biodiversity Conservation: Issues and Strategies for the Tropical Islands

IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, CHANDRAKASAN SIVAPERUMAN

20. Diversification of Island Agriculture – A Viable Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change

T.P. SWARNAM, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, N. RAVISANKAR, AWNINDRA K. SINGH, S.K. ZAMIR AHMED

21. Land Shaping Methods for Climate Change Adaptation in Coastal and Island Region

AYYAM VELMURUGAN, S.K. AMBAST, T.P. SWARNAM, D. BURMAN, SUBHASIS MANDAL, T. SUBRAMANI

22. Harnessing Genetic Resources in Field Crops for Developing Resilience to Climate Change

AWNINDRA K. SINGH, R.M. SINGH, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, R. RAHUL KUMAR, UTPAL BISWAS

23. Coping with Climatic Uncertainties Through Improved Production Technologies in Tropical Island Conditions

SHRAWAN SINGH, D.R. SINGH, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, T.P. SWARNAM

24. Bioshield: An Answer to Climate Change Impact and Natural Calamities?

IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, T.P. SWARNAM

V. POLICY DECISIONS AND BIODIVERSITY CONSERVATIONS IN THE TROPICAL ISLANDS

25. Coastal Area Management: Biodiversity and Ecological Sustainability in Sri Lankan Perspective

ABHAYA BALASURIYA

26. Conservation of Coral Reef Environment: Perspectives for Tropical Islands

P.M. MOHAN, RADHA KARUNA KUMARI

27. Marine Biodiversity – Strategies for Conservation, Management and Ecological Restoration

CHERUVATHOOR LINOY LIBINI, K.A. ALBERT IDU, C.C. MANJUMOL, VASANT KRIPA, KOLLIYIL SUNIL MOHAMED

28. Agro-Meteorological Advisory Services for Informed Decision Making in India

NABANSU CHATTOPADHYAY, SWATI CHANDRAS