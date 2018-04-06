Biodiversity and Climate Change Adaptation in Tropical Islands
1st Edition
Description
Biodiversity and Climate Change Adaptation in Tropical Islands provides comprehensive information on climate change, biodiversity, possible impacts, adaptation measures and policy challenges to help users rehabilitate and preserve the natural resources of tropical islands. While biodiversity and climate change of tropical islands has previously received less attention, it is ironically one of the most vulnerable regions in this regard. The core content of the work derives largely from the ideas and research output from various reputed scientists and experts who have recorded climate change impacts on aquatic and coastal life in tropical regions.
Contributors have direct working experience with the tribes in some of the tropical islands. All of their expertise and information is compiled and presented in the work, including coverage related to climate change. This work highlights the ever-growing need to develop and apply strategies that optimize the use of natural resources, both on land and in water and judicious use of biodiversity. It functions as a critical resource on tropical island biodiversity for researchers, academicians, practitioners and policy makers in a variety of related disciplines.
Key Features
- Covers a huge range of biodiversity documentation, conservation measures and strategies that can be applied to various sectors, from forests to agriculture
- Brings together expertise from researchers in the area who have direct experience in the regions described
- Contains a wealth of field research related to biodiversity conservation and its applications from a variety of tropical islands
Readership
Graduate and postgrad students, academics and researchers in marine biology, biodiversity studies, climate change/impact research, conservation ecology and biology, environmental biology; wildlife biology, evolutionary biology, food web structures and ecosystem management science. Secondary: Policy makers and local gov’t stakeholders/conservationists seeking information on climate change and associated events and possible adaptive measures to be undertaken in tropical island regions; Industrial sectors seeking information on potential mitigation measures and clean and green technology based developmental activities
Table of Contents
I: PREAMBLE
1. The Nature and Characters of Tropical Islands
AYYAM VELMURUGAN
2. Tropical Islands: Ecosystem and Endemism
CHANDRAKASAN SIVAPERUMAN, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, TADIMALLA VENKATA RAMALINGASWARA SUBRAHMANYA SHARMA
II: BIODIVERSITY OF TROPICAL ISLANDS
3. Diversity of Ethno-Medicinal Plants of Tropical Islands – With Special Reference to Andaman and Nicobar Islands
MAYUR Y. KAMBLE, SANTOSH S. MANE, CHIDAMBARAM MURUGAN, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR
4. Biodiversity of Polynesian Islands: Distribution and Threat From Climate Change
GUILLÉN CARLOS, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, B.A. JERARD, R. KARTHICK, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR
5. Structure and Species Diversity of Mangrove Ecosystem
JOJU P. ALAPPATT
6. Coconut Biodiversity – Nature’s Gift to the Tropical Islands
B.A. JERARD, V. DAMODARAN, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, T.P. SWARNAM
7. Habitat Ecology and Diversity of Rocky Shore Fauna
KUNAL SATYAM, GANESH THIRUCHITRAMBALAM
8. Marine Ecosystems of Andaman and Nicobar Islands – Species Abundance and Distribution
NAMBALI VALSALAN VINITHKUMAR, THADIKAMALA SATHISH, APURBA KUMAR DAS, CHANDRAKASAN SIVAPERUMAN, CHELLADURAI RAGHUNATHAN, GOPAL DHARANI, RAMALINGAM KIRUBAGARAN, NAMBALI VALSALAN SUJATHKUMAR
9. Invasive Species in Freshwater Ecosystems – Threats to Ecosystem Services
R. KIRUBA-SANKAR, J. PRAVEEN RAJ, K. SARAVANAN, K. LOHITH KUMAR, J. RAYMOND JANI ANGEL, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, S. DAM ROY
10. Avian Diversity of Bay Island and Its Assessment Tools
CHANDRAKASAN SIVAPERUMAN
11. Marine Fishery Resources and Species Diversity of Tropical Waters
PUNNAKULAM T. RAJAN
12. Rice Genetic Resources in Tropical Islands
P.K. SINGH, K. VENKATESAN, T.P. SWARNAM
III. CLIMATE CHANGE AND ITS IMPACTS ON TROPICAL ISLAND
13. Climate Change Projections and Addressing Intrinsic Uncertainties
RAMASAMY GOWTHAM, AMMAPET PALANISAMY RAMARAJ, VELLINGIRI GEETHALAKSHMI
14. Climate Resilient and Livelihood Security – Perspectives for Mauritius Island
B. LALLJEE, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, AWNINDRA K. SINGH
15. Livestock and People – The Intimate Relation Under Threat
T. SUJATHA, A. KANNAN, S. JEYAKUMAR, A. KUNDU, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, J. SUNDER, T.P. SWARNAM, A.K. DE
16. Shifting Equilibrium of Pest and Diseases in Agriculture
M. MOHAN, B. KARIYANNA
17. Uncertainties in Measuring Climate Change Impact on Marine Biodiversity
P.M. MOHAN, AYYAM VELMURUGAN
18. Biodiversity and Climate Change Impacts on the Lakshadweep Islands
AYYAM VELMURUGAN, V.M. ABDUL GAFOOR, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, T.P. SWARNAM, JOHN MATHAI
IV. ADAPTIVE MANAGEMENT
19. Biodiversity Conservation: Issues and Strategies for the Tropical Islands
IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, CHANDRAKASAN SIVAPERUMAN
20. Diversification of Island Agriculture – A Viable Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change
T.P. SWARNAM, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, N. RAVISANKAR, AWNINDRA K. SINGH, S.K. ZAMIR AHMED
21. Land Shaping Methods for Climate Change Adaptation in Coastal and Island Region
AYYAM VELMURUGAN, S.K. AMBAST, T.P. SWARNAM, D. BURMAN, SUBHASIS MANDAL, T. SUBRAMANI
22. Harnessing Genetic Resources in Field Crops for Developing Resilience to Climate Change
AWNINDRA K. SINGH, R.M. SINGH, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, R. RAHUL KUMAR, UTPAL BISWAS
23. Coping with Climatic Uncertainties Through Improved Production Technologies in Tropical Island Conditions
SHRAWAN SINGH, D.R. SINGH, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, T.P. SWARNAM
24. Bioshield: An Answer to Climate Change Impact and Natural Calamities?
IYYAPPAN JAISANKAR, AYYAM VELMURUGAN, T.P. SWARNAM
V. POLICY DECISIONS AND BIODIVERSITY CONSERVATIONS IN THE TROPICAL ISLANDS
25. Coastal Area Management: Biodiversity and Ecological Sustainability in Sri Lankan Perspective
ABHAYA BALASURIYA
26. Conservation of Coral Reef Environment: Perspectives for Tropical Islands
P.M. MOHAN, RADHA KARUNA KUMARI
27. Marine Biodiversity – Strategies for Conservation, Management and Ecological Restoration
CHERUVATHOOR LINOY LIBINI, K.A. ALBERT IDU, C.C. MANJUMOL, VASANT KRIPA, KOLLIYIL SUNIL MOHAMED
28. Agro-Meteorological Advisory Services for Informed Decision Making in India
NABANSU CHATTOPADHYAY, SWATI CHANDRAS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 805
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 6th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130650
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130643
About the Editor
Chandrakasan Sivaperuman
Dr. Sivaperuman, M.Sc., D.B.T., Ph.D., works as Scientist-C in the Zoological Survey of India. He received his Master’s Degree in Wildlife Biology from Bharathidasan University, Tamil Nadu, and holds his doctorate in Ecology of Wetland Birds in the Vembanad-Kole Ramsar Site from (Kerala Forest Research Institute, Kerala), Forest Research Institute, Deemed University, Dehra Dun. He has worked in various areas of the country in a range of different ecosystems, including Kerala, Rajasthan, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He has published more than 140 research papers in national and international journals and newsletters. He has also participated and presented research papers in 30 national and international seminars and symposia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Zoological Survey of India, Andaman & Nicobar Regional Centre, Haddo, Port Blair, A & N Islands, India
A. Velmurugan
Dr. Velmurugan has more than 15 years of research experience and has been working in island ecosystems for the past seven years. He was involved in the Geosphere Biosphere Programme and National Carbon Project of Indian Space Research Organisation, and successfully completed land degradation management in coastal areas under the Global Environment Facility. His area of specialization includes GIS and remote sensing, biogeochemical cycles, impact of climate change on island agriculture, and providing weather based agro-advisories in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department. He has also guided several postgraduate diplomas, MTech and PhD students in his area of specialization. He has visited and worked in several labs of national and international status and published more than 50 research articles including in journals of international repute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, ICAR-Central Island Agricultural Research Institute, Port Blair
Awnindra Singh
Dr. Singh has more than 10 years of research experience and specializes in genetics and plant breeding. He has wide experience on plant genetic resources, characterization and its conservation, and breeding for abiotic stress tolerance. He has also worked in conservation and characterization of plant genetic resources of tribes of tropical islands. Dr. Singh has documented a number of wild and land pulses and has released several pulse crop varieties suitable for biotic and abiotic stress tolerance. He has published more than 20 peer-reviewed research papers on genetics and plant breeding.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist at ICAR-Central Island Agricultural Research Institute, Port Blair
I. Jaisankar
Dr. Jaisankar has eight years of research experience and specializes in biodiversity and agroforestry management, presently working on agro-forestry models for climate change adaptations and assessment of biodiversity of tropical forests for bio-prospecting. He has wide experience in biodiversity assessment and use of multipurpose tree species under tropical island conditions, and he has published more than 20 research articles in national and international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist at ICAR-Central Island Agricultural Research Institute, Port Blair