Biocontamination Control for Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
1st Edition
Description
Biocontamination Control for Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare outlines a biocontamination strategy that tracks bio-burden control and reduction at each transition in classified areas of a facility. This key part of controlling risk escalation can lead to the contamination of medicinal products, hence necessary tracking precautions are essential. Regulatory authorities have challenged pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and those in manufacturing practice to adopt a holistic approach to contamination control. New technologies are needed to introduce barriers between personnel and the environment, and to provide a rapid and more accurate assessment of risk. This book offers guidance on building a complete biocontamination strategy.
Key Features
- Provides the information necessary for a facility to build a complete biocontamination strategy
- Helps facilities understand the main biocontamination risks to medicinal products
- Assists the reader in navigating regulatory requirements
- Provides insight into developing an environmental monitoring program
- Covers the types of rapid microbiological monitoring methods now available, as well as current legislation
Readership
Researchers in pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, biotechnology companies, graduate and postgraduate students in pharmaceuticals and healthcare; Engineers, pharmacologists, Quality Assurance personnel; Medical professionals, medical device specialists
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Sources of microbial contamination and risk profiling
3. GMP, regulations and standards
4. Biocontamination control
5. Introduction to cleanrooms and environmental monitoring
6. Viable monitoring methods
7. Selection of culture media
8. Non-viable monitoring
9. Rapid microbiological methods
10. Designing an environmental monitoring programme
11. Special Types of Environmental Monitoring
12. Cleanrooms and microflora
13. Assessment of pharmaceutical water systems
14. Data handling and trend analysis
15. Bioburden and endotoxin assessment of pharmaceutical processing
16. Risk assessment and investigation for environmental monitoring
17. Assessing and removing contamination risks from the process
18. The human factor
19. Biocontamination deviation management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 5th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128149126
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149119
About the Author
Tim Sandle
Tim Sandle, PhD, is a chartered biologist and holds a first-class honours degree in Applied Biology, a Master’s degree in education, and a doctorate from Keele University in the UK. Dr. Sandle has over 25 years’ experience of microbiological research and biopharmaceutical processing; this includes experience of designing, validating and operating a range of microbiological tests and implementing sterility assurance programmes. In addition, he is experienced in pharmaceutical microbiological risk assessment and investigation. Dr. Sandle serves on several national and international committees relating to pharmaceutical microbiology and cleanroom contamination control (including the ISO cleanroom standards and a UK disinfectant advisory committee). He is a committee member of the Pharmaceutical Microbiology Interest Group (Pharmig). Dr. Sandle has written over 550 book chapters, peer reviewed papers and technical articles relating to microbiology; he has also authored the books Sterility, Sterilisation and Sterility Assurance for Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceutical Microbiology: Essentials for Quality Assurance and Quality Control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Microbiology, Bio Products Laboratory, Elstree, UK Visiting Tutor, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manchester University, UK Committee Member of the Pharmaceutical Microbiology Interest Group (Pharmig)