Bioconjugate Techniques

Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface to the Third Edition
Acknowledgments
Important Information
Health and Safety
Intellectual Property
Chapter 1. Introduction to Bioconjugation
1 What is Bioconjugation?
2 Bioconjugation Strategy and Design
3 The Applications of Bioconjugates
4 Summary
Chapter 2. Functional Targets for Bioconjugation
1 Modification of Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
2 Modification of Sugars, Polysaccharides, and Glycoconjugates
3 Modification of Nucleic Acids and Oligonucleotides
4 Creating Specific Functionalities
5 Blocking or Protecting Groups
Chapter 3. The Reactions of Bioconjugation
1 Amine Reactions
2 Thiol Reactions
3 Carboxylate Reactions
4 Hydroxyl Reactions
5 Aldehyde and Ketone Reactions
6 Active Hydrogen Reactions
7 PhotoChemical Reactions
8 Cycloaddition Reactions
Chapter 4. Zero-Length Crosslinkers
1 Carbodiimides
2 Woodward’s Reagent K
3 N, N′-Carbonyl Diimidazole
4 Schiff Base Formation and Reductive Amination
Chapter 5. Homobifunctional Crosslinkers
1 Homobifunctional NHS Esters
2 Homobifunctional Imidoesters
3 Homobifunctional Sulfhydryl Reactive Crosslinkers
4 Difluorobenzene Derivatives
5 Homobifunctional Photoreactive Crosslinkers
6 Homobifunctional Aldehydes
7 BIS-Epoxides
8 Homobifunctional Hydrazides
9 BIS-Diazonium Derivatives
10 BIS-Alkylhalides
Chapter 6. Heterobifunctional Crosslinkers
1 Amine-Reactive and Sulfhydryl-Reactive Crosslinkers
2 Carbonyl Reactive and Sulfhydryl Reactive Crosslinkers
3 Amine-Reactive and Photoreactive Crosslinkers
4 Sulfhydryl-Reactive and Photoreactive Crosslinkers
5 Carbonyl-Reactive and Photoreactive Crosslinkers
6 Carboxylate-Reactive and Photoreactive Crosslinkers
7 Arginine-Reactive and Photoreactive Crosslinkers
Chapter 7. Trifunctional Crosslinkers
1 4-Azido-2-Nitrophenylbiocytin-4-Nitrophenyl Ester
2 Sulfo-SBED
3 MTS–ATF–Biotin and MTS–ATF–LC-Biotin
4 Hydroxymethyl Phosphine Derivatives
5 Tricepts Reagent
Chapter 8. Dendrimers and Dendrons
1 Dendrimer Construction
2 Conjugation to Dendrimers
3 Dendrimer–Chelate Derivatives for Imaging Applications
4 Dendrimer Derivatives as Surface Modification Agents
5 Dendrimer Fluorescent Quantum Dots
Chapter 9. Cross-Bridges and Cleavable Reagent Systems
1 Cleavage of Disulfides by Reduction
2 Periodate-Cleavable Glycols
3 Dithionite-Cleavable Bonds
4 Hydroxylamine-Cleavable Esters
5 Base Labile Sulfones
6 Acyl Hydrazone-Cleavable Linkers
7 Photocleavable Linkers
Chapter 10. Fluorescent Probes
1 Fluorescein Derivatives
2 Rhodamine Derivatives
3 Coumarin Derivatives
4 Boron Dipyrromethene Derivatives
5 Pyrene Derivatives
6 Naphthalimide Derivatives
7 Phycobiliprotein Derivatives
8 Cyanine Dye Derivatives
9 Lanthanide Chelates for Time-Resolved Fluorescence
10 Quantum Dot Nanocrystals
Chapter 11. (Strept)avidin–Biotin Systems
1 The (Strept)Avidin–Biotin Interaction
2 Use of (Strept)Avidin–Biotin Interactions in Assay Systems
3 Preparation of (Strept)Avidin Conjugates
4 Preparation of Fluorescently Labeled (Strept)Avidin
5 Preparation of Hydrazide Activated (Strept)Avidin
6 Biotinylation Techniques
Chapter 12. Isotopic Labeling Techniques
1 Bifunctional Chelating Agents and Radioimmunoconjugates
2 Iodination Reagents
3 Mass Tags and Isotope Tags
Chapter 13. Silane Coupling Agents
1 Silane Reaction Strategies
2 Functional Silane Compounds
Chapter 14. Microparticles and Nanoparticles
1 Particle Types
2 Particle Characteristics and Stability
3 Particle Concentration
4 Polymeric Microspheres and Nanospheres
5 Silica Particles
6 Gold Particles
Chapter 15. Immobilization of Ligands on Chromatography Supports
1 Support Materials Used for Affinity Chromatography
2 Activation and Coupling of Affinity Ligands to Chromatography Supports
Chapter 16. Buckyballs, Fullerenes, and Carbon Nanotubes
1 Buckyballs and Fullerenes
2 Carbon Nanotubes
Chapter 17. Chemoselective Ligation; Bioorthogonal Reagents
1 Diels–Alder Reagent Pairs
2 Hydrazine–Aldehyde Reagent Pairs
3 Aminooxy–Aldehyde Reagent Pairs
4 Boronic Acid–Salicylhydroxamate Reagent Pairs
5 Click Chemistry: Cu(I)- Promoted Azide–Alkyne [3+2] Cycloaddition
6 Staudinger Ligation
7 Native Chemical Ligation
Chapter 18. PEGylation and Synthetic Polymer Modification
1 Discrete PEG Reagents
2 Polymer Modification Reagents
Chapter 19. Vaccines and Immunogen Conjugates
1 The Basis of Immunity
2 Types of Immunogen Carriers
3 Carbodiimide-Mediated Hapten–Carrier Conjugation
4 NHS Ester-Mediated Hapten–Carrier Conjugation
5 NHS Ester–Maleimide Heterobifunctional Crosslinker-Mediated Hapten–Carrier Conjugation
6 Active-Hydrogen-Mediated Hapten–Carrier Conjugation
7 Glutaraldehyde-Mediated Hapten–Carrier Conjugation
8 Reductive Amination-Mediated Hapten–Carrier Conjugation
Chapter 20. Antibody Modification and Conjugation
1 Preparation of Antibody–Enzyme Conjugates
2 Preparation of Labeled Antibodies
3 Immunotoxin Conjugates
Chapter 21. Liposome Conjugates and Derivatives
1 Properties and Use of Liposomes
2 Derivatization and Activation of Lipid Components
3 Use of Glycolipids and Lectins to Effect Specific Conjugations
4 Antigen or Hapten Conjugation to Liposomes
5 Preparation of Antibody–Liposome Conjugates
6 Preparation of Biotinylated or (strept)avidin-Conjugated Liposomes
7 Conjugation of Proteins to Liposomes
Chapter 22. Enzyme Modification and Conjugation
1 Properties of Common Enzymes
2 Preparation of Activated Enzymes for Conjugation
3 Preparation of Biotinylated Enzymes
Chapter23. Nucleic Acid and Oligonucleotide Modification and Conjugation
1 Enzymatic Labeling of DNA
2 Chemical Modification of Nucleic Acids and Oligonucleotides
Chapter 24. Bioconjugation in the Study of Protein Interactions
1 Homobifunctional Crosslinking Agents
2 Use of Photoreactive Crosslinkers to Study Protein Interactions
3 Trifunctional Label Transfer Reagents
4 Metal Chelates in the Study of Protein Interactions
References
Index
