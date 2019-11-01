Biocompatibility and Performance of Medical Devices

Part I: Introduction to biocompatibility in medical devices

1. Concepts in biocompatibility: new biomaterials, new paradigms and new testing regimes

2. Challenges in biocompatibility and failure of medical devices

Marie Rose Eloy and Seth J. Goldenberg

3. Biological safety evaluation planning of medical devices

David M. Parente

4. Biomechanical and biochemical compatibility in innovative medical devices

Z X. Guo, Jie Huang and Xiang Li

Part II: Evaluation and characterization of biocompatibility in medical devices

5. A practical approach to analytical chemistry of medical devices

David E. Albert

6. Allowable limits for toxic leachables: practical use of ISO 10993-17 standard

Ronald P. Brown and Alan Hood

7. In vivo and in vitro testing for the biological safety evaluation of biomaterials and medical devices

Wim H. De Jong, Joseph Warren Carraway and Robert E. Geertsma

8. Practical approach to blood compatibility assessments: general considerations and standards

Michael Wolf and James (Jim) Anderson

9. Quality strategies that fasten devices access to global markets

Jacqueline A. Torfin and Steve Gompertz

10. Accelerating Medical device biocompatibility evaluation: an industry perspective

Kelly P. Coleman, Xin Tang and Whitney V. Christian

11. Case study: Problem solving at the manufacturing stage

David M. Parente

12. Evaluation of drug-device combination products: A translational approach

Andrew Lewis

Part III: Testing and interpreting the performance of medical devices

13. Efficient Evaluations of Bone Implants Performances

Jean Pierre Pierre Boutrand

14. Accellerated development and translational research: Ideas and models from the dental implants field

Michel Dard

15. Can preclinical performance studies accellerate soft tissues implants development?

Gaelle Clermont, Tim Blair and Elodie Drevon-Gaillot

16. Mechanical testing for soft and hard tissue implants

C. Kaddick

Part IV: International regulation of medical devices

17. Biological evaluation and regulation of medical devices in the European Union

Adrian Keene

18. Biological evaluation and regulation of medical devices in Japan

Kohichi Kojima and Keisuke Sakaguchi

19. Medical device regulations in China

Change Shan and Meirong Liu

Part V: Histopathology principles for biocompatibility and performance studies

20. Microscopic and ultrastructural pathology in medical devices

A Alves and Lyn Miller Wancket