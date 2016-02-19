Biochemistry of Taste and Olfaction
1st Edition
Description
Biochemistry of Taste and Olfaction examines the biochemical aspects of taste and olfaction and their relevance to nutrition, medicine, and food science. More specifically, it considers the biological processes that influence dietary habits, nutritional status, and enjoyment of food, as well as other important social and biological phenomena. It also describes biochemical mechanisms at the peripheral receptor level in taste and olfaction, with emphasis on the role of the cell surface, along with neurotransmitters and other neurochemical aspects of the olfactory system. Organized into five sections comprised of 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of biochemical approaches used in studying the phenomena of taste and olfaction. It then proceeds with a discussion of olfactory receptor mechanisms, the accessibility of odorant molecules to the receptors, the role of cilia in olfactory recognition, and the involvement of receptor proteins in vertebrate olfaction. Middle chapters focus on the chemosensation, major histocompatibility complex and olfactory receptors, taste receptor mechanisms, biochemistry of sugar reception in insects, intensity/time phenomena in sugar sweetness, and recognition of taste stimuli at the initial binding interaction. The reader is also introduced to the physicochemical principles of taste and olfaction, molecular mechanisms of transduction in chemoreception, biochemical mechanisms in vertebrate primary olfactory neurons, neurotransmitter biochemistry of the mammalian olfactory bulb, and chemical sensing by bacteria. Examples of chemical sensory systems are included. This book will be of interest to biochemists, physiologists, neurobiologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, food scientists, students, and specialists in psychology, neurophysiology, organic chemistry, and nutrition.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Some Reflections on Biochemical Approaches to the Phenomena of Taste and Olfaction
Part I Olfactory Receptor Mechanisms
1 Biochemical Studies on the Boar Pheromones, 5α-Androst-16-en-3-one and 5α-Androst-16-en-3α-ol, and Their Metabolism by Olfactory Tissue
I. Introduction
II. Androst-16-enes
III. Distribution of Tissues in the Porcine Nasal Cavity
IV. Metabolism of [5α-3H]5α-Androstenone in Vitro by Porcine Nasal Epithelium and the Effect of 17β-Hydroxy-5α-androstan-3-one
V. Subcellular Location and Co-factor Dependency of 3α- and 3β-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenases
VI. Time Course of the Reduction of [5α-3H]5α-Androstenone in Porcine Nasal Tissues
in Vitro
VII. Measurement of Apparent Km Values for 3-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenases in Porcine Nasal Tissues
VIII. Possible Significance of 3-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenases in Porcine Nasal Epithelium
References
2 Accessibility of Odorant Molecules to the Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Odorant Access
III. Mucosa/Air Partitioning of Odorants
IV. Odorant Removal
V. Limitation of the Radioisotope Procedures
VI. Further Considerations
VII. Conclusion
References
3 Role of Cilia in Olfactory Recognition
I. Introduction
II. Cilia in Sensory Organs
III. Morphology of Olfactory Cilia
IV. Experimental Basis for Role of Cilia in Olfaction
V. Odorant Interactions Studied Biochemically
VI. Isolation and Biochemical Characterization of Olfactory Cilia
VII. Isolation of Plasma Membranes from Cilia
VIII. Future Prospects
References
4 Receptor Proteins in Vertebrate Olfaction
I. Introduction
II. Olfactory Receptor Proteins
III. Research Needs
References
5 Chemosensation: An Aspect of the Uniqueness of the Individual
References
6 The Major Histocompatibility Complex and Olfactory Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Self, Non-Self, and Olfaction
III. Monoclonal Antibody Production
IV. Experimental Study of Relationships between Olfactory Receptors and the MHC
V. Future Prospects
References
Part I Discussion
Part II Taste Receptor Mechanisms
7 Comparative Study of Sweet Taste Specificity
I. Introduction
II. Specificity of Sugar Taste Response
III. Nonsugar Sweeteners
IV. Receptor Site Models
V. Research Needs
References
8 Biochemical Aspects of Sugar Reception in Insects
I. Introduction
II. General Features of Taste Hairs
III. Specificity of the Sugar Receptor
IV. Transduction
V. The Pharmacological Approach
VI. Glucosidases as Possible Receptor Proteins of the Pyranose Site
References
9 A Molecular Approach to Intensity/Time Phenomena in Sugar Sweetness
I. Introduction
II. Measurements and Observations in Intensity/Time Relationships
III. Significance of Time in Models of Chemoreception and Transduction
IV. Intensity/Time and the Sweet Pharmacophore
V. Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
10 Recognition of Taste Stimuli at the Initial Binding Interaction
I. Introduction
II. Sweet Taste Receptors
III. Glutamate Taste Receptors
IV. Catfish Taste Receptors and the Role of the Plasma Membrane
V. Taste Receptor Site Antagonist
VI. Covalent Labeling and Isolation of a Taste-Receptor Macromolecule
VII. Research Needs
References
Part II Discussion
Part III Physicochemistry and Transduction
11 Physicochemical Principles in Taste and Olfaction
I. Introduction
II. Mass Transport in Chemoreception
III. A Generalized Response Function
IV. Surface Activity and Taste
V. Research Needs
References
12 Transduction through Receptor State Transitions
I. Introduction
II. Study of Biochemical Events in Taste Reception without Isolating Receptor Tissue
III. Dynamics of Receptor Activation by Sodium and Potassium Salts
IV. Research Needs
References
13 Molecular Mechanisms of Transduction in Chemoreception
I. Introduction
II. Comparison of Chemoreceptive Function in Various Organisms
III. Reaction Scheme for Initial Process of Chemoreception
IV. Structural Changes of Receptor Membranes
V. Membrane Potential Changes in Response to Chemical Stimuli
VI. Transduction Mechanisms
VII. Research Needs
References
14 Intracellular Calcium and Taste Cell Transduction
I. Introduction
II. Structural Aspects of Taste Cells
III. Plasma Membrane and Mitochondria as Calcium Regulators
IV. Models of Taste Receptor Transduction
V. Monitoring of Mitochondrial Activity
VI. Monitoring of NADH and Flavoprotein during Taste Stimulation
VII. Research Needs
References
15 Isolation, Separation, and Analysis of Cells from Olfactory Epithelium
I. Introduction
II. Olfactory Cell Separation
III. Pharmacological Studies of the Olfactory Epithelium
IV. Conclusions and Suggestions for Future Research
References
16 Biochemical Mechanisms in Vertebrate Primary Olfactory Neurons
I. Molecular Mechanisms in Olfaction
II. Transduction and Coding in Primary Neurons
III. Olfactory Mechanisms—Experimental Strategies
IV. Prospects for Future Studies
References
Part III Discussion
Part IV Neurotransmitters in Taste and Olfaction
17 Neurotransmitter Biochemistry of the Mammalian Olfactory Bulb
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical Organization
III. Transmitter Biochemistry
IV. Summary and Future
References
18 Neurochemical Studies of the γ-Aminobutyric Acid System in the Olfactory Bulb
I. Introduction
II. GABA in the Olfactory Bulb
III. Glutamic Acid Decarboxylase
IV. Dendrodendritic Synaptosomes
V. Glutamic Acid Decarboxylase in Dendrodendritic Synaptosomes
VI. GABA Binding to Membranes from Dendrodendritic Synaptosomes
VII. Future Prospects
References
19 Neurochemistry of the Olfactory Tubercle
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy and Biochemistry
III. Physiology
IV. Pharmacology
V. Pathology
References
20 Quantitative Histochemistry of Gustatory and Olfactory Cholinergic Pathways
I. Introduction
II. Quantitive Histochemical Methodology
III. Summary
References
Part IV Discussion
Part V Analogous Chemoreceptors
21 Chemical Sensing by Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Brief Description of the Bacterial System
III. The Receptors
IV. The Proteins of the Processing System
V. The Reversible Methylation System
VI. The Response Regulator Model
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
22 Biology and Physical Chemistry of Feeding Response of Hydra
I. Introduction
II. Biology and Quantification of Glutathione-Activated Feeding Behavior
III. Other Feeding Activators in Cnidarians
IV. Integration of GSH Receptor-Effector System with Other Sensory Systems of Hydra
V. Properties of the GSH Receptor
VI. Structure-Activity and Conformational Relationships of GSH and Its Analogs to the Receptor
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
23 Sealed Membrane Vesicles from Torpedo Electroplax as a Model System for Synaptic Transmission
I. Introduction
II. Cholingergic Ligand-Binding Studies
III. Agonist-Induced Ion Flux: Loading of Solutes into Vesicles by Osmotic Shock
IV. Osmotic Properties of Purified AcChR-Containing Vesicles
V. Effects of Agonists
VI. Correlation of Polypeptide Composition and AcChR Cation Transport
References
24 From Receptors to Brain Circuitry
I. Introduction
II. Brain Receptors
III. Identical Stereoselectivity, Diverse Functional Significance Depending on Anatomical
Position
IV. From Receptors to Brain Circuitry
References
Part V Discussion
Index
