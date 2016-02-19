Biochemistry of Glucuronic Acid provides a comprehensive study of the metabolic importance of glucoronic acid. This book presents the physiological role of glucoronic acid as a detoxifying agent.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the naphthoresorcinol test, which is the most accurate colorimetric method for the determination of glucoronic acid. This text then explores the occurrence of glucoronic acid, which is found in many plant gums, in oxycellulose, as well as in conjugated form in low concentrations in normal blood and urine. Other chapters consider the mechanisms for the formation of glucoronic acid in the body. The final chapter deals with detoxication as any chemical change occurring in the body that brings about the conversion of a foreign compound of known structure to a derivative that is excreted in the urine.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.