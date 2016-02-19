Biochemistry of Glucuronic Acid
1st Edition
Description
Biochemistry of Glucuronic Acid provides a comprehensive study of the metabolic importance of glucoronic acid. This book presents the physiological role of glucoronic acid as a detoxifying agent.
Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the naphthoresorcinol test, which is the most accurate colorimetric method for the determination of glucoronic acid. This text then explores the occurrence of glucoronic acid, which is found in many plant gums, in oxycellulose, as well as in conjugated form in low concentrations in normal blood and urine. Other chapters consider the mechanisms for the formation of glucoronic acid in the body. The final chapter deals with detoxication as any chemical change occurring in the body that brings about the conversion of a foreign compound of known structure to a derivative that is excreted in the urine.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
A. Analytical Methods
I. Naphthoresorcinol Method
II. Other Color Reactions
III. Decarboxylation Methods
IV. Miscellaneous Methods
B. Occurrence
I. Blood and Urine
II. Mucopolysaccharides
C. Origin of Glucuronic Acid in the Body
D. Detoxication
I. Aliphatic Compounds
II. Phenols
III. Aromatic Hydrocarbons
IV. Aromatic Acids
V. Aromatic Alcohols, Ethers, Aldehydes and Ketones
VI. Aromatic Nitrogen Compounds
VII. Aromatic Sulfur Compounds (Sulfonamides)
VIII. Heterocyclic Compounds
IX. Terpenes
X. Organic Compounds of Arsenic
XI. Sex Hormones
E. Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1950
- Published:
- 1st January 1950
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225449