Biochemistry of Glucuronic Acid - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200415, 9781483225449

Biochemistry of Glucuronic Acid

1st Edition

Authors: Neal E. Artz Elizabeth M. Osman
eBook ISBN: 9781483225449
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1950
Page Count: 112
Description

Biochemistry of Glucuronic Acid provides a comprehensive study of the metabolic importance of glucoronic acid. This book presents the physiological role of glucoronic acid as a detoxifying agent.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the naphthoresorcinol test, which is the most accurate colorimetric method for the determination of glucoronic acid. This text then explores the occurrence of glucoronic acid, which is found in many plant gums, in oxycellulose, as well as in conjugated form in low concentrations in normal blood and urine. Other chapters consider the mechanisms for the formation of glucoronic acid in the body. The final chapter deals with detoxication as any chemical change occurring in the body that brings about the conversion of a foreign compound of known structure to a derivative that is excreted in the urine.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

A. Analytical Methods

I. Naphthoresorcinol Method

II. Other Color Reactions

III. Decarboxylation Methods

IV. Miscellaneous Methods

B. Occurrence

I. Blood and Urine

II. Mucopolysaccharides

C. Origin of Glucuronic Acid in the Body

D. Detoxication

I. Aliphatic Compounds

II. Phenols

III. Aromatic Hydrocarbons

IV. Aromatic Acids

V. Aromatic Alcohols, Ethers, Aldehydes and Ketones

VI. Aromatic Nitrogen Compounds

VII. Aromatic Sulfur Compounds (Sulfonamides)

VIII. Heterocyclic Compounds

IX. Terpenes

X. Organic Compounds of Arsenic

XI. Sex Hormones

E. Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1950
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483225449

About the Author

Neal E. Artz

Elizabeth M. Osman

Ratings and Reviews

